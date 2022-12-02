ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

The will of the people must prevail in Fort Lauderdale | Editorial

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Candidate for Fort Lauderdale City Commission District 1 John Herbst, (left) goes over election results with Marc Dickerman and Brian Keno at Bokampers in Ft. Lauderdale on Tuesday November 8, 2022. Herbst has a strong lead in early results. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

This political farce in Fort Lauderdale has dragged on long enough.

At City Hall next Tuesday, Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Steven Glassman should cut their political losses, respect the will of the voters and enthusiastically vote to swear in John Herbst as a new city commissioner. We are confident that both officials will belatedly do the right thing.

It has been nearly a month since the Nov. 8 election, and tens of thousands of residents of the city’s northeast still have no representation — even after Herbst breezed past three District 1 opponents with nearly 40% of the vote.

Second-place finisher Ken Keechl, who got nearly 23%, filed a complaint with the city claiming Herbst is not fit to serve because he failed to comply with a six-month residency requirement in the city charter. But Keechl’s grievance was fatally flawed, as it was based in part on wrong information by the Broward County property appraiser, since corrected. On top of that, the charter lacks any clear definition of legal residency.

Herbst filed in January for a homestead exemption on a home in Highlands County, and then decided to run for a seat that unexpectedly became open, weeks after his surprise firing as city auditor in February. Trantalis and Glassman both voted to fire him. They faulted the auditor for investigating how a former police chief handled his second job of city-approved moonlighting as a college basketball referee.

A convincing victory

Herbst, 58, who had sold his home in Fort Lauderdale and was making plans to retire, leased an apartment in District 1 and changed that to his voting address well before the charter’s six-month deadline, a change documented in a letter from the Broward elections office.

Most importantly, he forged bonds with District 1 residents through extensive door-to-door campaigning , and it paid off with a convincing victory. The county and state have certified the election results.

Herbst lost his job as city auditor for no good reason . He has been wronged a second time by this case of sour grapes. But he’s not the only victim here. So are the 6,623 people in District 1 who voted for him.

With Keechl’s challenge pending, Trantalis made a written request on Nov. 25 to state Attorney General Ashley Moody, asking her for an advisory opinion in the case. As of this writing, Moody has not responded. She should not intervene.

This matter should be resolved at City Hall and, if necessary, in court. The mayor, who also was elected in part by District 1′s voters, looks like he’s trying to avoid making a decision by dumping a hot political potato in someone else’s lap.

Forget about Moody. If Trantalis needs legal advice, the strongest legal argument for seating Herbst immediately can be found at City Hall, in the words of City Attorney Alain Boileau.

Eight years ago, as an assistant city attorney, Boileau urged a judge to dismiss a complaint against former City Commissioner Robert McKinzie, whose own residency was questioned by two residents after he was appointed to fill a commission vacancy.

In court filings, Boileau cited a Florida legal precedent from the 1950s, when the Florida Supreme Court said of a challenge to a candidate: “Even if there were doubts or ambiguities as to his eligibility, they should be resolved in favor of a free expression of the people.”

‘Let the people decide’

In that 1956 case, Ervin v. Collins, the court also said: “Let the people decide the ultimate qualifications of candidates unless they appear contrary to law.” Boileau cited that decision and the fact that McKinzie had filed a signed, notarized oath of office with the city clerk — just as Herbst did.

Aided by Boileau’s forceful arguments, the city won the McKinzie case in 2014. The same arguments are relevant to Herbst.

The other two officials who will decide Herbst’s case, commissioners Pam Beasley-Pittman and Warren Sturman, will be sworn in Tuesday, three weeks late and well past the Nov. 15 date specified in the city charter.

Fort Lauderdale is a great city with good people who voted for Herbst in good faith. The longer this circus continues, the worse the city looks.

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Editorials are the opinion of the Board and written by one of its members or a designee. To contact us, email at letters@sun-sentinel.com .

rob roberts
4d ago

The Sun Sentinel does not represent "the will of the people "...It is a partisan rag no better than the NY Times... Their endorsements are more than 95% for dems...You'd get better and more accurate articles from the National Enquirer...

