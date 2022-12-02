Read full article on original website
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
The highest inflation in four decades is undermining the custom of tipping everyone from housekeepers and childcare workers to teachers and landscapers for the holidays. Consumers say they are trimming their annual year-end tips for most service workers, according to a new survey from Bankrate.com. Childcare employees are likely to feel the biggest impact, with Americans planning on giving $25 each, down from $50 per childcare provider in 2021, the study found.
Life insurance is a fundamental part of sound financial planning. In return for a monthly fee to a provider, the insured can secure a financial safety net for their loved ones in the event of their death. Some policy types will even allow the policyholder to access a cash reserve to use while alive.
Robinhood, a stock-trading app that became a favorite of the "meme-stock" crowd during the pandemic, has a new proposition: Open an Individual Retirement Account with the service and it will match 1% of the funds customers contribute. The company, which is rolling out its new retirement savings program on Tuesday,...
