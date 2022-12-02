The highest inflation in four decades is undermining the custom of tipping everyone from housekeepers and childcare workers to teachers and landscapers for the holidays. Consumers say they are trimming their annual year-end tips for most service workers, according to a new survey from Bankrate.com. Childcare employees are likely to feel the biggest impact, with Americans planning on giving $25 each, down from $50 per childcare provider in 2021, the study found.

21 MINUTES AGO