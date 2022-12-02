ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Maury star Peyton Jones has a long list of awards. But heartbreaking state title games provide ‘all the motivation in the world.’

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
Maury running back Peyton Jones has a pretty good list of achievements and awards on his résumé.

He has won four region titles, including one in his freshman season at Oscar Smith. He was selected to the All-Tidewater team last season, and this season he was named the Eastern District Offensive Player of the Year.

Jones, who has signed to play for Duke, also was picked to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

But there is one glaring accomplishment missing.

“I want a state championship. I haven’t won one yet,” he said. “It gives me all the motivation in the world. I feel like I’ve done a lot and I’ve accomplished a lot on the field, but that’s just the one thing that I don’t have. And I need it.”

Jones can a move a step closer to that goal Saturday when the Commodores (9-1) face Green Run (13-0) at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex at 2 p.m. in a Class 5 semifinal. The winner advances to next week’s championship game.

As a freshman, Jones was on an Oscar Smith team that lost to South County 14-13 in the Class 6 state championship game. He transferred to Maury, and he was a sophomore when the Commodores lost to Highland Springs in a state semifinal.

And last season Maury lost a heartbreaker to Stone Bridge on the final play of the Class 5 state championship game.

“It hurt,” Jones said about that loss last season. “And I think it fueled us this whole offseason.”

After that game, Maury coach Dyrri McCain had Jones and a couple of other players stay behind.

“It was done purposely because those were guys that I knew were going to be a big key in bringing us back to this stage,” McCain said. “And he’s lived up to it.”

Jones said that moment helped shape him for this season.

“Of course, it angered me that we didn’t get it done,” he said. “But it just shows we didn’t take care of the little things in the offseason to help us get over the edge in the state championship.”

This season, Jones has rushed for 1,374 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has 18 receptions for 244 yards and three touchdowns. And he has five kick returns for 173 yards and a score.

But the game that stands out in his mind this season is when Maury played Churchland midway through the season — when the Truckers scheduled Maury as their homecoming opponent.

With added fire, Jones gained 158 total yards and scored four touchdowns — all in the first half — as Maury rolled to a 56-0 rout. He didn’t play any offense the rest of the game.

Jones was proud of that performance, but quickly turned his focus to Saturday.

“I really want to do that in the playoffs,” he said, “in a big game when it really matters.”

McCain knows Jones is ready. He not only hears it but sees it in the way Jones has conducted himself this season. McCain said some players will tell you that they will lead the team. Then there are others who just do it.

“Anybody can say that, but when you have a player like that, you as the coach or the person in charge has to believe when that guy is telling you that,” McCain said. “And I believe that kid has done everything and is doing everything the right way to be able to deliver.”

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.

