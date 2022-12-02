ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dress for rain – wet weather impacting weekend events!

By Anikka Abbott
 4 days ago
Cold temperatures and chances of rain continue across the region through Sunday. Friday will be under drier flow, with some scattered showers in the first part of the day. By the evening, more rain moves into the South Coast before migrating a bit more towards the Central Coast at night. Rain is very likely Saturday, again concentrated on the Central Coast. A last wave of these showers moves across the region Sunday.

If you are planning to run in the 2nd Annual ARISE Run/Walk 5k in Santa Barbara Saturday, do wear your warmer socks and rain jacket, and plan on a hot coffee after! The event will continue rain or shine! It starts at the soccer field in Chase Park at 10:00 am. Registration opens an hour before. By the race start, temperatures will be in the low 60s and there's a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s Bethel House Women’s Residential Treatment Program.

Switch out your hot coffee for a hot coco that evening! The Santa Maria Christmas Parade of Lights will also be cold and wet! Before you go, check the website as officials may delay or cancel the event depending on conditions. The parade starts at Broadway Street and Stowell Road at 5:30 pm. It runs on Broadway, ending at Main Street. Get there earlier for a good spot, and bring a hefty jacket, an umbrella, and maybe even a blanket. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s at 5:00 pm, moving down to the low 50s by 8:00 pm. Rain is likely with a 75 percent chance.

