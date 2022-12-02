ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Doctors Agree: Why People Who Drink This In The Morning Struggle To Lose Weight

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A7i1o_0jVCUX3200
Photo by Kari Shea on Unsplash

Are you a coffee lover who is working to lose weight? If you’re noticing that your hard work and efforts are being stalled, the answer may lie in how you take your coffee, health experts explain. For many of us, plain black coffee really isn’t our thing, and we might stir in some creamer or sugar to help sweeten it.

Sipping on heavily sweetened, sugary and high-calorie ingredients every morning could contribute to weight gain, and we reached out to doctors, dietitians and nutritionists to learn more about this. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Daniel Boyer, MD, health and nutrition expert at Farr Institute, Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMSK0_0jVCUX3200

How Heavily Sweetened Coffee Can Stall Weight Loss

Many coffee consumers have a specific way they like their coffee and don't often veer from that, Best says. "Unfortunately, for those wanting to lose weight, these coffee habits might be stalling their efforts," she adds. Full-fat dairy creamer and refined sugar are the two coffee habits that are detrimental to weight loss, "especially for those that consume more than 1 cup a day," she continues.These two ingredients used to lighten and sweeten coffee are "high in calories, fat, carbohydrates and are quite inflammatory." Not only will the calories add to weight issues, she warns, but the "inflammation they cause or exacerbate can make weight loss more difficult as well."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10L5Od_0jVCUX3200

Boyer concurs, and also warns that "processed coffee drinks that may hinder weight loss are creamers and those mixed with artificial sweeteners." Caffeine with added sweeteners contains a "significant amount of artificial sugars," he points out, and may "lead to extra calories when taken in excess." Generally, he notes that coffee creamers also contain calories and saturated fats (2 grams of saturated fat in 1 tablespoon). "Saturated fats are linked to an increased body weight, according to research by the U.S National Library of medicine, particularly when mixed with added sugars," he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12yjnf_0jVCUX3200

Hunnes agrees, stressing that many bottled, processed coffee drinks have "added sugars, sweeteners, and fats in them." (She says to think the creams, syrups, flavorings, and colorings such as caramel coloring in a bottled frappuccino, for example). "When you go to your favorite coffee shop, many of the syrups they are adding contain a lot of sugar, and that can add many extra calories," she goes on, saying that you might not even realize how many extra calories a coffee drink can have "A black coffee on its own is zero calories," Hunnes notes, but the "syrups and creams that are used, and any whipped toppings can make this zero-calorie beverage now closer to 300 or 400 calories," she adds. "That's practically a meal," she says. (Yikes!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qa2Vu_0jVCUX3200

The Best Ways To Prepare Coffee For Weight Loss

Boyer advises that "taking black coffee— which doesn't contain any calories— in moderation or with unsweetened plant-based sweeteners like almond or quick oats" may be the best alternative if you are under a weight management plan. If you do want to sweeten your beverage, Hunnes recommends using "nondairy, unsweetened beverages such as soy or oat milk that are creamy, but not sugary and then adding extracts like vanilla or almond and spices like cinnamon and clove." All of these, she says, "pack a warmth and sweetness without much sugar or calories." If you do decide to try your coffee "completely black," Hunnes suggests a "light roast, and cold can help too."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDece_0jVCUX3200

Best concludes that rather than sweetening your coffee with full-fat dairy creamers and refined sugar that it's essential to "opt for natural sweeteners and/ or plant-based creamers." Some plant-based creamers are still high in calories, fat and sugar, she urges, so it is "important to still pay attention to the nutrition label." By opting for a plant-based creamer, you are removing dairy, which she says can lead to bloating and inflammation for many of us when consumed every morning. "Consider using honey or cinnamon to flavor your coffee rather than refined sugars," Best recommends, similarly to Hunnes' note. "These two ingredients are natural, anti-inflammatory, and cinnamon can help to boost metabolism and stabilize blood sugar," she says. "All of which," Best adds, can improve "weight loss efforts and reduce bloating." Noted!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion

Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Having This Vegetable Every Day In The Winter To Boost Gut Health And Immunity

There’s a lot of things to love about the winter, but having to worry about avoiding colds and and the flu isn’t one of them. Luckily, by making healthy decisions that help to boost your immunity, you can decrease your chances of coming down with an illness this year. One of the best ways to do that is by maintaining a nutritious diet. In fact, there’s one vegetable that’s in season right now that health experts say can help you keep your immune system strong—and even keep your gut healthy!
shefinds

Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!

A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
shefinds

3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation

This post has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate the beverages that you consume daily, health experts tell us, to determine what triggers this for you. Many of us sip on inflammatory drinks without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health and nutrition experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation (and who wants to prevent weight gain) should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
shefinds

The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart

If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
shefinds

Doctors Say You Shouldn’t Waste Your Money On This One Type Of Vitamin–It’s Practically Useless!

While it’s important to get as many nutrients as possible into your daily diet, we’re all bound to run into gaps and deficiencies sometimes. That’s where supplements come in. Supplements are a fantastic way to ensure your body is getting everything it needs to function properly and stay as healthy as possible. However, it’s important to note that not all supplements are created equally. In fact, there’s one kind of vitamin that experts say you should skip altogether. Believe it or not, it’s a multivitamin—especially the gummy kind.
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Rev Up Your Metabolism–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you ask us, no recipe is complete without a bit of spice. As it turns out, spices and seasonings aren’t only great when it comes to flavor—some of them even have anti-inflammatory and metabolism-boosting properties that can help you slim down! And while some of the most well-known seasonings for increasing your metabolic rate include spicier options that really help you feel the burn, such as cayenne, there’s one you may not have considered yet: ginger.
shefinds

The One Beverage Experts Say You Should Be Drinking Every Day To Take Inches Off Your Waist

A great weight loss plan involves many parts: a healthy diet, lots of exercise, and, of course, ample hydration. The importance of H2O should not be underestimated! Making sure you drink enough water can help you suppress your appetite, lower your calorie intake, make your workouts more efficient, and even boost your metabolism. And as it turns out, there are a few ingredients you can add to your glass that can make your water even more beneficial: lemon and chia seeds.
shefinds

Why People Who Are Deficient Of This Mineral Struggle To Lose Weight

Losing weight is about more than just working out regularly and cutting out junk food. If you really want to slim down quickly (and healthily), maintaining a balanced, nutrient-rich diet is essential. In addition to getting enough protein, carbs, and fiber, you should also ensure you’re consuming all of the vitamins and nutrients your body needs to function properly. And as it turns out, there’s one vital mineral that many people underestimate: magnesium.
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
210K+
Followers
5K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy