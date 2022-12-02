Read full article on original website
State agents investigating Williamsburg County inmate death
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. Williamsburg County deputies said the inmate was found around 6:10 a.m. Monday morning and called emergency medical services who were unsuccessful in rendering...
3 juveniles detained on attempted murder charges in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Lake City juveniles were detained in connection with two November shooting incidents, according to the Lake City Police Department. The three were detained on Nov. 30 and each was charged with two counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault and battery by a mob, LCPD said. According to police, […]
Marlboro County man faces kidnapping, domestic violence charges after alleged incident on Highway 1
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a person during an incident on Highway 1 near Wallace on Monday. Kevin Flaude Stewart, 33, was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center after his arrest on Tuesday at a residence in Wallace, according to sheriff’s office investigator Clay […]
SLED: Lake City man charged in South Carolina shooting involving police officer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City man faces several charges following an officer-involved shooting, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED said Darrell Lee Williams, 37, was charged with seven counts of first-degree degree assault and battery; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony; and use […]
RCSD: Two Richland Northeast High School students arrested for assaulting students, deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced two Richland Northeast High School students were arrested following a fight on campus Dec 5. The students, 15 and 16-year-old brothers have been charged with assaulting other students and a deputy, says the department. Officials say School Resource Officers attempted to separate the brothers after responding to a fight in the school’s cafeteria.
Sumter Police: Lugoff man involved in shooting, injuring two identified
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The individual involved in a November shooting that injured two has been identified, say police. Sumter Police says Terrance Demetrius Hall is wanted on attempted murder charges following an Althea Circle resident shooting. Two men, both 29, were found inside the residence on Nov. 11 with...
Man wanted in connection with Sumter County shooting incident
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police have identified and are searching for man involved in a shooting incident last month. Officials said Terrance Demetrius Hall, 43, of Lugoff, is wanted on attempted murder charges. On Friday, November 11, police were called around midnight to a home on Althea Circle in...
Aynor Middle School teacher arrested on assault charge involving a student
An Aynor Middle School teacher was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with third-degree assault and battery in connection with an incident involving a student at the school. On Nov. 9, theater teacher Alexandria Guest Wylie, 52, “grabbed a juvenile by the arm and pushed her causing the victim to lose balance,” according to an arrest warrant. “This incident was corroborated by witness statements and school surveillance videos.”
27-year-old woman reported missing from Darlington County, sheriff’s office says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old woman was reported missing by family members in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brittany Williamson, 27, was last seen Saturday in the area of Harry Byrd Highway, DCSO said. If anyone has information on Williamson’s location, they are asked to call the Darlington County […]
Newly named Darlington police chief backs out of role, city to fill vacancy
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief, fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation in the past, has backed out of the new role, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell […]
Columbia man sentenced 10 years on drug, firearm charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to carrying a firearm and possession of crack cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. According to authorities, Derek Taft Evans, 45, was stopped for speeding by a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy...
Florence woman pleads guilty to fraud, exploiting assisted living residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence woman will serve 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of exploitation of vulnerable adults and breach of trust. The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says on Dec. 5, 57-year-old Regan Simone Carter, pleaded guilty to two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, the value of $10,000 or more.
Sumter Police: missing 17 year-old safely located
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department says they safely located previously missing 17 year-old Jermeisha Williams. Authorities say Williams was reported missing after being dropped off at 9 a.m. Thursday at her school. At the time of her disappearance she was reportedly wearing blue jeans, a black shirt,...
2 arrested after $500K worth of counterfeit items seized at Florence Flea Market: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two men in Florence were arrested for counterfeiting $500,000 worth of designer and brand-name products, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Aly Sallah, 44, and Keith Maurishell Rose, 39, were arrested on Dec. 3 during a compliance check conducted by...
Columbia Man Sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Derek Taft Evans, 45, of Columbia, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigated the case. In June of 2020, Evans was pulled over for speeding. When law enforcement searched his car, they...
Florence man working as corrections officer in Darlington County allegedly got contraband from inmate, then returned it
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –A now-former corrections officer in Darlington County has been charged after allegedly receiving contraband from an inmate and then returning it the next day, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Larry Kadeem Green, 29, of Florence, worked at the Darlington County Prison Camp when the alleged incident took place in […]
Florence woman pleads guilty to breach of trust, exploitation of vulnerable adults
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence woman has pleaded guilty to fraud and exploitation of vulnerable adults, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson. Regan Simone Carter, 57, of Florence, pleaded guilty to two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, the attorney general said. Carter […]
1 person killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in an early crash Sunday morning on Ousleydale Road at Walton Way Drive in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper Nick Pye with SCHP said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, as both vehicles were traveling...
Coroner identifies body found in Kingstree pond
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the Lake City man whose body was found in the Kingstree area on Friday afternoon. The body of Curtis Ford, 34, was discovered in a pond at 4:20 p.m., Coroner Ivori Henryhand said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine...
Woman allegedly provided gun used in shooting at Florence On The Go store
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested and charged with attempted murder allegedly provided the gun that was used during an October shooting at a convenience store in Florence, police said. Florence police arrested LaTonya Henry, 33, on three outstanding warrants on Thursday. She is charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a […]
