Darlington County, SC

live5news.com

State agents investigating Williamsburg County inmate death

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. Williamsburg County deputies said the inmate was found around 6:10 a.m. Monday morning and called emergency medical services who were unsuccessful in rendering...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Marlboro County man faces kidnapping, domestic violence charges after alleged incident on Highway 1

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a person during an incident on Highway 1 near Wallace on Monday. Kevin Flaude Stewart, 33, was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center after his arrest on Tuesday at a residence in Wallace, according to sheriff’s office investigator Clay […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Two Richland Northeast High School students arrested for assaulting students, deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced two Richland Northeast High School students were arrested following a fight on campus Dec 5. The students, 15 and 16-year-old brothers have been charged with assaulting other students and a deputy, says the department. Officials say School Resource Officers attempted to separate the brothers after responding to a fight in the school’s cafeteria.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police: Lugoff man involved in shooting, injuring two identified

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The individual involved in a November shooting that injured two has been identified, say police. Sumter Police says Terrance Demetrius Hall is wanted on attempted murder charges following an Althea Circle resident shooting. Two men, both 29, were found inside the residence on Nov. 11 with...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Man wanted in connection with Sumter County shooting incident

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police have identified and are searching for man involved in a shooting incident last month. Officials said Terrance Demetrius Hall, 43, of Lugoff, is wanted on attempted murder charges. On Friday, November 11, police were called around midnight to a home on Althea Circle in...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Aynor Middle School teacher arrested on assault charge involving a student

An Aynor Middle School teacher was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with third-degree assault and battery in connection with an incident involving a student at the school. On Nov. 9, theater teacher Alexandria Guest Wylie, 52, “grabbed a juvenile by the arm and pushed her causing the victim to lose balance,” according to an arrest warrant. “This incident was corroborated by witness statements and school surveillance videos.”
AYNOR, SC
WBTW News13

27-year-old woman reported missing from Darlington County, sheriff’s office says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old woman was reported missing by family members in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brittany Williamson, 27, was last seen Saturday in the area of Harry Byrd Highway, DCSO said. If anyone has information on Williamson’s location, they are asked to call the Darlington County […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man sentenced 10 years on drug, firearm charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to carrying a firearm and possession of crack cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. According to authorities, Derek Taft Evans, 45, was stopped for speeding by a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

Florence woman pleads guilty to fraud, exploiting assisted living residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence woman will serve 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of exploitation of vulnerable adults and breach of trust. The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says on Dec. 5, 57-year-old Regan Simone Carter, pleaded guilty to two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, the value of $10,000 or more.
FLORENCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police: missing 17 year-old safely located

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department says they safely located previously missing 17 year-old Jermeisha Williams. Authorities say Williams was reported missing after being dropped off at 9 a.m. Thursday at her school. At the time of her disappearance she was reportedly wearing blue jeans, a black shirt,...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Man Sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Derek Taft Evans, 45, of Columbia, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigated the case. In June of 2020, Evans was pulled over for speeding. When law enforcement searched his car, they...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Florence man working as corrections officer in Darlington County allegedly got contraband from inmate, then returned it

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –A now-former corrections officer in Darlington County has been charged after allegedly receiving contraband from an inmate and then returning it the next day, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Larry Kadeem Green, 29, of Florence, worked at the Darlington County Prison Camp when the alleged incident took place in […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 person killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in an early crash Sunday morning on Ousleydale Road at Walton Way Drive in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper Nick Pye with SCHP said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, as both vehicles were traveling...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies body found in Kingstree pond

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the Lake City man whose body was found in the Kingstree area on Friday afternoon. The body of Curtis Ford, 34, was discovered in a pond at 4:20 p.m., Coroner Ivori Henryhand said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

