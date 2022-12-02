ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 61

ksn truth over lies
3d ago

Republicans, following trumps horrible lead, have made a mess of our elections. Americans are SICK of lawsuit after lawsuit regarding everything trump! This is republican tantrum throwing fits. It must stop!

Reply(16)
11
Carole Polanchek
3d ago

what else do you expect certifying your own election should have had an outside party not running for the office third party would have been better

Reply
9
Steve Salas
3d ago

does anyone think that the problems in the republican districts in Maricopa County were on purpose, for the express purpose of calling the election into question. what if it was planned by republicans,just in case they lost because Arizona is turning blue

Reply(2)
4
Related
The Associated Press

Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to...
ARIZONA STATE
DC News Now

Arizona will certify election results Monday. What happens next?

Arizona state officials will meet on Monday to conduct the state’s vote canvass and officially declare winners from last month’s elections, a once low-profile step that this year is expected to spark lawsuits from multiple Republicans. GOP figures have seized on printer malfunctions in the most populous jurisdiction of Maricopa County, contesting election officials’ insistence […]
ARIZONA STATE
KGET 17

Arizona certifies 2022 election results amid threat of more GOP challenges

Arizona officials certified the state’s vote canvass on Monday, officially declaring winners in the high-profile gubernatorial and Senate races, among other contests, as GOP figures vow to fight the election results in court. The once low-profile certification process turned into a fierce battle between election officials, Republican candidates and...
ARIZONA STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Calls made to prosecute Arizona officials who refused to certify election

The Republican Cochise County supervisors who refused to certify the election results should be investigated and criminally prosecuted, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a letter to state and county attorneys. Without repercussions, Hobbs wrote to Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, the decision of supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy […] The post Calls made to prosecute Arizona officials who refused to certify election appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Certifies 2022 Election Results as Some Republicans Threaten Challenges

Arizona election officials on Monday certified the state’s midterm election, as several Republican figures are still vowing to challenge the results in court. Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs certified the election and became governor-elect during a meeting with state Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) and state Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R).
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

Opinion: Election deniers take crazy to a new level

We begin with the good news about the process of certifying Arizona’s November 2022 election. After all the conspiracy theories, death threats, and fact-deprived screaming about rigged results, only a few hundred protesters showed up for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 28 special meeting to certify the county’s results.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
newsnationnow.com

Arizona sheriff upset Biden won’t visit border towns

(NewsNation) — As the number of migrants arriving at the southern border continues to grow, at least one Arizona law enforcement official is expressing disappointment with President Joe Biden’s decision to not visit border communities during a planned visit to the state. Biden on Tuesday will visit the...
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

Opinion: County officials adopt grim comedy routine on election

You can forget all about “Abbott and Costello…” ditto for “Martin and Lewis.”. A new comedy team with a familiar name has suddenly emerged in Arizona. These days, Maricopa County residents are treated to the escapades of a real-life “Mutt and Jeff.” And unlike the original comic strip duo, this modern-day pair isn’t confined to the funny papers.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Hill

What’s the matter with Arizona?

In 1896, in the midst of a contentious presidential election pitting William McKinley (R) against William Jennings Bryan (D/Populist), William Allen White wrote an editorial for The Emporia Gazette titled “What’s the Matter With Kansas?” Appalled that many Kansans were “raising hell” for Populism and “letting the corn go to weeds,” White declared that his once well-respected state had “traded places with Arkansas and Timbuctoo.” “Let’s not stop this year,” he added. “Let’s drive all the decent self-respecting men out of the state. Let’s keep the old clodhoppers who know it all.”
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Bureau of Land Management launches 3 Arizona solar projects

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - TThe Bureau of Land Management is launching three Arizona solar energy projects as part of its new West-Wide solar plan initiative. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and other national officials announced the plan after touring the Sonoran Solar Energy Project, an effort expected to power 91,000 homes. In 2019, BLM and the Department of Energy released a solar energy impact statement for Arizona, New Mexico, California, and other neighboring states. This year, BLM is looking ahead to add more states to the next statement to prioritize solar, geothermal, and wind energy. “This Administration is committed to expanding clean energy development to address climate change, enhance America’s energy security and provide for good-paying union jobs,” said Secretary Haaland.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is preparing to enter for the first time into a Tier 2A shortage for the lower Colorado River basin, with cuts beginning at the start of the new year. For the state, this means a reduction of 21% of Arizona’s Colorado river supply and about...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state

WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy