So, you’ve gotten tired of spending five bucks every day for a latte from your favorite local coffee shop and have decided to take the plunge and buy a home espresso machine. Congratulations, that is indeed a big step. Compared to regular automatic drip coffee machines or the simpler-still pour-over coffee makers, espresso machines are expensive, complicated and, if we’re being honest, intimidating. It can be difficult to know where to start when shopping for one to set up on your kitchen counter, but this guide should make your journey a bit easier.

1 DAY AGO