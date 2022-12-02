ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Queensbury Hotel debuts holiday open houses

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FhoY_0jVCSm7n00

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Queensbury Hotel, known for going all out with holiday decorations, has added a new spectacle for all to see. An 11ft tall, 14ft wide gingerbread house can be found in the Queensbury Hotel lobby starting December 2.

Empire “Skate” Plaza Ice Rink opens December 2!

Tyler Herrick, General Manager of The Spruce Hospitality Group states, “This year, we set out to do even more,” “We have more trees, more lights, more garland, and even the addition of toy soldiers to greet you when you arrive. But the gingerbread display is definitely the largest addition and has been our biggest undertaking.” Adam Savage took the lead in designing the house. Savage explains the house has over 987 pounds of homemade gingerbread, 223 pounds of icing, and 152 pounds of assorted candy and took over 200 hours to assemble.

“We wanted to have the gingerbread house in place and finished by this first weekend of December to coincide with all of the holiday events taking place around town like Hometown Holidays, Adirondack Christkindlmarkt and the LARAC Holiday Festival,” said Stephanie Howard, Marketing Coordinator for Spruce Hospitality. “These events will draw some nice crowds to Glens Falls and we hope everyone will stop by The Queensbury as they are visiting and exploring downtown.”

Get a free mimosa when you donate pjs!

Visit the Queensbury Hotel for one of its Holiday open houses on December 10 or December 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. During the open houses, attendees can marvel at the gingerbread display and take photos with Santa in front of the fireplace if they wish. Complimentary cookies, refreshments, children’s crafts and a play area will also be offered during the open houses. The Queensbury Hotel welcomes all to the hotel lobby to view the holiday display at any time other than the open houses. “The goal of the Holiday Open Houses is to welcome community members, locals and visitors alike to see our holiday decorations and celebrate this festive time of year with us,” said Mr. Herrick. “There will be no admission fee and all activities will be complimentary and first-come, first-serve.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Take a chance on these unassuming restaurants

Have you ever taken a chance on a restaurant that might have looked a little run-down but turned out to have some of the best food you've ever tasted? Only In Your State found the following restaurants and despite their exterior, feature some delicious meals.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: George’s Christmas Trees And Wreaths

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Still need to get a Christmas tree for the holiday season? A hidden gem in Mechanicville called George’s Christmas Trees and Wreaths wants to help make the process a tree-mendous experience. Debbie and Leon Gandron purchased the business 20 years ago and moved it to its current location. The duo loves […]
MECHANICVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Upcoming Ukrainian food and bake sale fundraiser

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ukrainian food and bake sale fundraiser will take place on Saturday, December 17 at the Slavic Pentecostal Church of Evangelical Faith in Cohoes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Golubtsi, pierogis, and desserts […]
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Queensbury church to host climate workshop

A social action and advocacy organization operating as part of an area church is hosting a workshop to help those who want to learn how to reduce their carbon footprint. Next month, those who want to rely less on fossil fuels can learn how their financial decisions in areas like credit card and investment management can feed climate destruction, sometimes in unpredictable ways.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy