The City of Manassas has selected Edward R. Mills III to head Fire & Rescue Services. Mills comes to the City with more than 30 years of experience in Fire & Rescue services with the District of Columbia. Mills has a large variety of experience, including emergency management, EMS, working with the Medical Director, counterterrorism, and has been an Assistant Fire Chief and an acting Fire Chief. He has extensive volunteer hours around the area.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO