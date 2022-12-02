Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Reaser Aide Launches Algonkian District School Board Bid
April Chandler, a staff aid to School Board member Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian), has announced her campaign for the seat next fall. Reaser is not seeking re-election, running instead for the 27th District seat in the state House of Delegates. Chandler, a mother of two, is a licensed teacher who substitutes...
loudounnow.com
New Lovettsville Mayor and Council Members Take Oaths
The Town of Lovettsville on Monday held a swearing in ceremony for new mayor Christopher Hornbaker and new Town Council members Robert “Bobby” Merhaut and Jennifer Reed. Council member-elect Brandon Davis was unable to attend as his wife was in labor with their second child. A second ceremony will be scheduled prior to Jan. 1 for his swearing in.
tysonsreporter.com
Flats at Tysons condo plan poised for approval despite staff objections
Plans for an 86-unit condominium development by Fairfax Square in Tysons will go to the Board of Supervisors for a public hearing this afternoon after securing the planning commission’s support last week. The commission voted 9-0 on Wednesday (Nov. 30) to recommend that the Board of Supervisors approve Pulte...
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts – December events
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division. It’s been a busy month at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the November/December events for the Community Outreach Division:
loudounnow.com
Loudoun to Expand Body-Worn Camera Program
County supervisors tonight are expected to approve a $3.6 million federally-funded program to expand the body-worn camera program in the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. On Sept. 30, the county was awarded a grant administered by the U.S. Department of Justice to...
pagevalleynews.com
Woodstock beef cattle farmer elected to Farm Bureau board
~ Press release issued by Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. Woodstock beef cattle farmer Justin Pence was elected Nov. 30 to a three-year term on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors. Elections of officers and directors were held during the VFBF 2022 Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates. As a...
loudounnow.com
Community Rallies to Erase Offensive Graffiti in South Riding
After white supremacist graffiti was painted around the former Food Lion store in South Riding Town Center on Friday, a group of volunteers worked Sunday to erase it. After learning of incident, Loudoun4All organized about 50 area residents to rally against the offensive messages and remove the paint. Quante Timbers,...
royalexaminer.com
Local grandma steps out of shower, holds intruder at gunpoint until police arrive
A Warren County family had an exciting Monday morning after the family’s matriarch thwarted an intruder who may have intended to steal a family vehicle. Tricia Montoney told Royal Examiner Monday evening that an eagle-eyed neighbor noticed a man in the family’s driveway, around 7 a.m. standing beside a Ford F-150 pickup truck belonging to Tricia’s daughter, Rachel Montoney.
City of Manassas Hires New Fire & Rescue Chief
The City of Manassas has selected Edward R. Mills III to head Fire & Rescue Services. Mills comes to the City with more than 30 years of experience in Fire & Rescue services with the District of Columbia. Mills has a large variety of experience, including emergency management, EMS, working with the Medical Director, counterterrorism, and has been an Assistant Fire Chief and an acting Fire Chief. He has extensive volunteer hours around the area.
loudounnow.com
School Board Pledges Action on Grand Jury Report
Following the release of the findings of the special grand jury report on the investigation in the Loudoun County Public School’s sexual assault scandal, the School Board leadership released a statement noting the eight-month probe found no criminal conduct, but pledging to address the panel’s “serious” criticisms.
theriver953.com
News Maker Hanna McDonald on receiving a Cline document
The essay was written by Patsy Cline in 1948 as a student in Gore Virginia. We spoke to Patsy Cline Historic House Director Hanna McDonald in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Hanna tells us about the document and...
Prince William Co. supervisors sued over data center proposal
GAINESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — A controversial project in Prince William County that pitted neighbors against each other is now heading for a court battle. A nine-hour-long public hearing in November seemed to only be the beginning of the road to implementation for the PW Digital Gateway project. That heading resulted in a 5-2 […]
loudounnow.com
Photos: Christmas in Middleburg
Thousands of people from across the region once again packed into Middleburg and lined up along Washington Street to see the famous Christmas in Middleburg parade Saturday, Dec. 3. Early arrivals also got to see the Hunt and Hounds Review in the morning. And shopping, dining and drinks were available...
WTOP
After GI illness outbreak at Fairfax Co. elementary school, health officials urge vigilance
The health department in Fairfax County, Virginia, is urging students and parents to remain vigilant and stay home when sick in the aftermath what it’s calling a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at an elementary school last month. In a Nov. 15 email to the Fairfax County School Board, obtained by...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling
Loudoun County’s Democratic supervisors are devising a plan to turn our county into George Orwell’s Animal Farm. You’ll recall that Orwell, in his 1945 allegorical novel titled “Animal Farm,” detailed how a small gang of rebellious pigs overthrew their human farmer and devised a plan to create a society where all of the farm animals would be “equal, free, and happy.” Their plan contained commandants, the most prominent of which was “All animals are equal.”
nomadlawyer.org
Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
ffxnow.com
Comstock angles to redevelop Koons auto dealerships in Tysons
The developer behind Reston Station and Herndon’s stalled downtown redevelopment has turned its sights to Tysons. Comstock is seeking to replace the massive Koons Chevy and Chrysler dealerships at 2000 and 2050 Chain Bridge Road near the Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) interchange with a “vibrant, mixed-use, multi-block neighborhood,” according to a new application.
This West Virginia town was considered for nation’s capital
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It may come as a surprise to some, but at one point Shepherdstown in Jefferson County was in the running to become the nation’s capital. If leaders in western Virginia would have had their way after the conclusion of the Revolutionary War, the nation’s capital would most likely be located in Shepherdstown.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Maryland school employees to receive $1,000 bonus next week
Maryland school employees can expect an appreciation bonus of $1,000 in December. Employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools will receive prorated bonuses based on a worker's full-time equivalency, according to Superintendent Mark Bedell, who announced the bonuses on Wednesday. “No school system can be great without great people,” Bedell...
Virginia teens create a ‘period pantry’ for free pads, tampons
“We are girls and we can totally understand. That’s honestly awful that people wouldn’t have (period products),” Ariyanna Ghala said. “These are so important, so vital.”
