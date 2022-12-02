ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

loudounnow.com

Reaser Aide Launches Algonkian District School Board Bid

April Chandler, a staff aid to School Board member Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian), has announced her campaign for the seat next fall. Reaser is not seeking re-election, running instead for the 27th District seat in the state House of Delegates. Chandler, a mother of two, is a licensed teacher who substitutes...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

New Lovettsville Mayor and Council Members Take Oaths

The Town of Lovettsville on Monday held a swearing in ceremony for new mayor Christopher Hornbaker and new Town Council members Robert “Bobby” Merhaut and Jennifer Reed. Council member-elect Brandon Davis was unable to attend as his wife was in labor with their second child. A second ceremony will be scheduled prior to Jan. 1 for his swearing in.
LOVETTSVILLE, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Flats at Tysons condo plan poised for approval despite staff objections

Plans for an 86-unit condominium development by Fairfax Square in Tysons will go to the Board of Supervisors for a public hearing this afternoon after securing the planning commission’s support last week. The commission voted 9-0 on Wednesday (Nov. 30) to recommend that the Board of Supervisors approve Pulte...
TYSONS, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun to Expand Body-Worn Camera Program

County supervisors tonight are expected to approve a $3.6 million federally-funded program to expand the body-worn camera program in the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. On Sept. 30, the county was awarded a grant administered by the U.S. Department of Justice to...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Woodstock beef cattle farmer elected to Farm Bureau board

~ Press release issued by Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. Woodstock beef cattle farmer Justin Pence was elected Nov. 30 to a three-year term on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors. Elections of officers and directors were held during the VFBF 2022 Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates. As a...
WOODSTOCK, VA
loudounnow.com

Community Rallies to Erase Offensive Graffiti in South Riding

After white supremacist graffiti was painted around the former Food Lion store in South Riding Town Center on Friday, a group of volunteers worked Sunday to erase it. After learning of incident, Loudoun4All organized about 50 area residents to rally against the offensive messages and remove the paint. Quante Timbers,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Local grandma steps out of shower, holds intruder at gunpoint until police arrive

A Warren County family had an exciting Monday morning after the family’s matriarch thwarted an intruder who may have intended to steal a family vehicle. Tricia Montoney told Royal Examiner Monday evening that an eagle-eyed neighbor noticed a man in the family’s driveway, around 7 a.m. standing beside a Ford F-150 pickup truck belonging to Tricia’s daughter, Rachel Montoney.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

City of Manassas Hires New Fire & Rescue Chief

The City of Manassas has selected Edward R. Mills III to head Fire & Rescue Services. Mills comes to the City with more than 30 years of experience in Fire & Rescue services with the District of Columbia. Mills has a large variety of experience, including emergency management, EMS, working with the Medical Director, counterterrorism, and has been an Assistant Fire Chief and an acting Fire Chief. He has extensive volunteer hours around the area.
MANASSAS, VA
loudounnow.com

School Board Pledges Action on Grand Jury Report

Following the release of the findings of the special grand jury report on the investigation in the Loudoun County Public School’s sexual assault scandal, the School Board leadership released a statement noting the eight-month probe found no criminal conduct, but pledging to address the panel’s “serious” criticisms.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Hanna McDonald on receiving a Cline document

The essay was written by Patsy Cline in 1948 as a student in Gore Virginia. We spoke to Patsy Cline Historic House Director Hanna McDonald in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Hanna tells us about the document and...
loudounnow.com

Photos: Christmas in Middleburg

Thousands of people from across the region once again packed into Middleburg and lined up along Washington Street to see the famous Christmas in Middleburg parade Saturday, Dec. 3. Early arrivals also got to see the Hunt and Hounds Review in the morning. And shopping, dining and drinks were available...
MIDDLEBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling

Loudoun County’s Democratic supervisors are devising a plan to turn our county into George Orwell’s Animal Farm. You’ll recall that Orwell, in his 1945 allegorical novel titled “Animal Farm,” detailed how a small gang of rebellious pigs overthrew their human farmer and devised a plan to create a society where all of the farm animals would be “equal, free, and happy.” Their plan contained commandants, the most prominent of which was “All animals are equal.”
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
ROCKVILLE, MD
ffxnow.com

Comstock angles to redevelop Koons auto dealerships in Tysons

The developer behind Reston Station and Herndon’s stalled downtown redevelopment has turned its sights to Tysons. Comstock is seeking to replace the massive Koons Chevy and Chrysler dealerships at 2000 and 2050 Chain Bridge Road near the Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) interchange with a “vibrant, mixed-use, multi-block neighborhood,” according to a new application.
TYSONS, VA
Lootpress

This West Virginia town was considered for nation’s capital

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It may come as a surprise to some, but at one point Shepherdstown in Jefferson County was in the running to become the nation’s capital. If leaders in western Virginia would have had their way after the conclusion of the Revolutionary War, the nation’s capital would most likely be located in Shepherdstown.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV

