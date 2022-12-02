Read full article on original website
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Phillies sign superstar infielder Trea Turner to one of the largest deals in Philly sports historyJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Group C
Haddonfield will look to repeat as Group C champions this season following a title match win over Mountain Lakes. Reigning NJ.com Swimmer of the Year Henry McFadden - who won two individual events at the Meet of Champions as a junior - highlights an experienced roster alongside Trevor Cottrell, Charles Derivaux, Bennett Wright and plenty more to seek out another title. Coming at No. 9 in the NJ.com Preseason Top 20, Mountain Lakes is not far behind at No. 13.
papreplive.com
2022-23 Mercury Boys Basketball Team-By-Team Previews
Last year’s record: 2-8 Liberty, 4-9 PAC, 9-13 overall. Players to watch: Jake Kapp, Sr., G; Richard Black, Sr., G/F; Zach Ward, Sr., G/F; Ryan Tinney, Sr., G; Dylan Klass, Sr., F. Outlook: Between battling injuries, losing three games at the buzzer to Perkiomen Valley Norristown and Spring-Ford, and...
Group 4 Five Stars of the Game: No. 13 Millville vs. No. 8 Northern Highlands
Millville continued its trend of finding a way to win as the Thunderbolts defeated Northern Highlands 18-14 in the Group 4 championship game at Rutgers on Saturday night. It’s the fifth consecutive win for Millville when trailing at halftime as Northern Highlands led 14-12 at the break at SHI Stadium.
Top N.J. OL Nick Oliveira flips home to Rutgers, won’t visit other schools
The Scarlet Knights just pulled off a big coup. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) three-star offensive lineman Nick Oliveira committed to Rutgers on Monday night. The 6-5, 285-pound senior was visited at his home by offensive line coach Augie Hoffmann, who sealed the deal. Hoffman visited Oliveira right after new Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel, who once coordinated recruiting at Rutgers, had left.
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ (12/5/22)? Did Cris Pannullo win 21st straight game?
New Jersey native Cris Pannullo won again Monday on “Jeopardy!,” securing another $37,421 and bringing his total to $748,286 during a 21-game win streak. Pannullo, a former professional poker player and customer service operations manager from Ocean City, ranks fifth of all-time in “Jeopardy!” regular-season earnings and seventh if you include tournaments.
How Rutgers football transfers fared elsewhere in 2022: Cole Snyder, Raiqwon O’Neal, Alijah Clark, more
Rutgers and the rest of the college football world watched over 600 players enter the transfer portal after the floodgates opened on Monday, a wild first day in what is shaping up to be a chaotic 45-day window of player movement. This is the new normal in major college football, which has gotten increasingly crazier since the portal was introduced in 2018.
Scouting the top prospects at the Philly vs. New York All-City Classic
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – The All-City Classic hosts several of the top events in and around the city of Philadelphia each year. On Saturday, they opened their high school schedule with their annual “Philly vs. New York High School Basketball Showcase,” a triple-header that pitted three of the top teams from both cities against each other.
No. 13 Millville had to lean heavily on defense, which answered call in Group 4 final
Millville has been a second-half team all season, usually doing its best work in the fourth quarter. On this night, its defense delivered those big plays down the stretch.
Ford caps stellar year, leads No. 3 Toms River North past No. 10 Passaic Tech in G5 final
New Jersey found out two things it may not have known about Toms River North on Sunday night at Rutgers Stadium. One, Toms River North can throw. Junior quarterback Micah Ford went six-for-six in the first half, with three of those completions going for touchdowns. Two, Toms River North can...
Giants’ Brian Daboll, Eagles’ Nick Sirianni worked 1 difficult season together in Kansas City
It was a season to forget if ever there was one and yet Giants coach Brian Daboll and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, two of the leading candidates for the NFL coach of the year award, remember it well as their teams prepare to play each other Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Wayne Man Takes Down Paoli Woman Who Defeated Jeopardy! Champ James Holzhauer
Alex Trebek with Brendan Roach of Wayne, who defeated Paoli native Emma Boettcher, who in turn took down Jeopardy champ James Holzhauer. Image via Jeopardy Productions. Paoli native Emma Boettcher, dubbed “the giant killer” by Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek after taking down James Holzhauer, was herself defeated Thursday night by Brendan Roach from the Main Line, writes Rob Tornoe for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
An Open Letter to Millville Native Mike Trout
If you're readying this you might be thinking, "Is this just another lame attempt by Joe Kelly do get me to show up on the Cat Country Morning Show?" The answer is yes. Heck yes. Mike, my trying to get you on the Cat Country Morning Show goes back a...
fb101.com
Steak-cation! Geno’s Steaks is Coming to South Jersey this December
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ
Halftime contest booed, both students win $100,000
Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
For Sailing Couple, a Houseboat Moored at Penn’s Landing Is Home Sweet Home
Jeannie Richter Conn, an ESL Specialist at Rose Tree Media School District, and husband Peter decided to fully embrace their love of sailing and move to a houseboat, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their lilac houseboat with shiny white shutters and gleaming metal roof is moored at Penn’s...
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Singing Servers at Victor's Cafe in Philadelphia
The cafe is on 13th and Dickinson Street in the South Philadelphia neighborhood. It has been a neighborhood fixture for over 100 years. Today, it is owned by the Di Stefano family. Originally a gramophone store, the cafe is still a popular hangout for locals and tourists. The cafe features...
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
