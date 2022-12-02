Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24-hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action, as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.

