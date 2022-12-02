ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

NJ.com

Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Group C

Haddonfield will look to repeat as Group C champions this season following a title match win over Mountain Lakes. Reigning NJ.com Swimmer of the Year Henry McFadden - who won two individual events at the Meet of Champions as a junior - highlights an experienced roster alongside Trevor Cottrell, Charles Derivaux, Bennett Wright and plenty more to seek out another title. Coming at No. 9 in the NJ.com Preseason Top 20, Mountain Lakes is not far behind at No. 13.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
papreplive.com

2022-23 Mercury Boys Basketball Team-By-Team Previews

Last year’s record: 2-8 Liberty, 4-9 PAC, 9-13 overall. Players to watch: Jake Kapp, Sr., G; Richard Black, Sr., G/F; Zach Ward, Sr., G/F; Ryan Tinney, Sr., G; Dylan Klass, Sr., F. Outlook: Between battling injuries, losing three games at the buzzer to Perkiomen Valley Norristown and Spring-Ford, and...
BOYERTOWN, PA
NJ.com

Top N.J. OL Nick Oliveira flips home to Rutgers, won’t visit other schools

The Scarlet Knights just pulled off a big coup. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) three-star offensive lineman Nick Oliveira committed to Rutgers on Monday night. The 6-5, 285-pound senior was visited at his home by offensive line coach Augie Hoffmann, who sealed the deal. Hoffman visited Oliveira right after new Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel, who once coordinated recruiting at Rutgers, had left.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ (12/5/22)? Did Cris Pannullo win 21st straight game?

New Jersey native Cris Pannullo won again Monday on “Jeopardy!,” securing another $37,421 and bringing his total to $748,286 during a 21-game win streak. Pannullo, a former professional poker player and customer service operations manager from Ocean City, ranks fifth of all-time in “Jeopardy!” regular-season earnings and seventh if you include tournaments.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

How Rutgers football transfers fared elsewhere in 2022: Cole Snyder, Raiqwon O’Neal, Alijah Clark, more

Rutgers and the rest of the college football world watched over 600 players enter the transfer portal after the floodgates opened on Monday, a wild first day in what is shaping up to be a chaotic 45-day window of player movement. This is the new normal in major college football, which has gotten increasingly crazier since the portal was introduced in 2018.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
DELCO.Today

Wayne Man Takes Down Paoli Woman Who Defeated Jeopardy! Champ James Holzhauer

Alex Trebek with Brendan Roach of Wayne, who defeated Paoli native Emma Boettcher, who in turn took down Jeopardy champ James Holzhauer. Image via Jeopardy Productions. Paoli native Emma Boettcher, dubbed “the giant killer” by Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek after taking down James Holzhauer, was herself defeated Thursday night by Brendan Roach from the Main Line, writes Rob Tornoe for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
WAYNE, PA
fb101.com

Steak-cation! Geno’s Steaks is Coming to South Jersey this December

Marilyn Johnson

Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
eastcoasttraveller.com

Singing Servers at Victor's Cafe in Philadelphia

The cafe is on 13th and Dickinson Street in the South Philadelphia neighborhood. It has been a neighborhood fixture for over 100 years. Today, it is owned by the Di Stefano family. Originally a gramophone store, the cafe is still a popular hangout for locals and tourists. The cafe features...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
