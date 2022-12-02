Read full article on original website
Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch
The boys swimming season is only a couple of days away. Heading into yet another year that is loaded with talent all around New Jersey, group titles are the ultimate team prize. Before Opening Day on December 8, have a look at NJ.com’s favorites to win it all in each group.
St. Peter’s Prep ice hockey looks to contend with veteran roster
Brendan Roche has seen this veteran group of St. Peter’s Prep hockey players progress quite a bit over the past few years. With those one-time underclassmen now predominantly seniors, the optimism within the program is understandably as high as it has been in quite a while, following last season’s 7-12-5 campaign, which included a 3-3-3 mark against teams in the Gordon Conference National Division.
Takeaways from Devils’ ugly 3-2 win over Flyers | Line changes, sluggish start, new franchise record, more
The Devils played two of their worst periods of hockey on Saturday. In the opening 40 minutes, the Flyers, despite sitting in the Metropolitan Division standings basement this season, out hustled and out shot the first-place Devils and almost gave them their fifth regular season loss of 2022-23.
Devils hope to squash 1st period woes against Blackhawks: ‘Just do it!’
The Devils have undoubtedly been one of the league’s most dominant teams to start the 2022-23 season. Their 41 points is tied for the most in the NHL and they are outpacing teams that blew them out last season. But as positive as things stand, New Jersey’s slow first period starts are quickly becoming an issue.
Boys swimming: Swimmers to keep on your radar for the 2022-23 season
The swim season is almost here. As winter approaches, top teams around the state jump back into the water to prepare for another year of competition. Just ahead of Opening Day on December 8, have a look at some of the best swimmers and which school they represent. Robert Alexy,...
Girls Bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. If a girl bowls on a co-ed team, they will not be listed here. Come back every day for updates.
Who are top boys basketball senior rebounds leaders back for another run in 2022-23?
The 2022-23 season starts next week and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players back in the state all the way up until the opening tip of the year. That starts today with a look at the top returning senior rebounds leaders in New Jersey.
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ (12/5/22)? Did Cris Pannullo win 21st straight game?
New Jersey native Cris Pannullo won again Monday on “Jeopardy!,” securing another $37,421 and bringing his total to $748,286 during a 21-game win streak. Pannullo, a former professional poker player and customer service operations manager from Ocean City, ranks fifth of all-time in “Jeopardy!” regular-season earnings and seventh if you include tournaments.
No. 13 Millville had to lean heavily on defense, which answered call in Group 4 final
Millville has been a second-half team all season, usually doing its best work in the fourth quarter. On this night, its defense delivered those big plays down the stretch.
Final Football Top 20 for 2022: No surprise at No. 1, but publics rise to the occasion
In what was one of the most highly anticipated seasons in New Jersey high school football history, what transpired over the past few months will be talked about for years to come.
