ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

‘Indiana Jones’ trailer drops; Harrison Ford is ‘de-aged’ in some scenes

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZpCa_0jVCSQeh00

A trailer for the fifth Indiana Jones movie, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” was released Friday and it may give fans of the series pause as the movie’s star, Harrison Ford, gets a digital “de-aging.”

The latest — and according to Ford, the final — movie in the series is set in 1969, and features a flashback to the character’s past in the 1940s.

Ford, who is 80, told Empire magazine about the de-aging treatment for the flashback sequence, and a snippet is included in the trailer.

In the trailer, you see Indy teaching in New York City years after the setting of the first movie “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark”. His friend Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) shows up and tries to convince him to join him in another adventure.

“Those days have come and gone,” Ford’s character says. “Perhaps,” Sallah says. “Perhaps not.”

The movie is set to be released in June 2023.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
The Independent

The Holiday director debunks false reports of Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet sequel

Nancy Meyers has shut down false reports of a forthcoming sequel to her 2006 romcom The Holiday. Starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, the director’s cult classic follows two heartbroken women who, after swapping homes, connect with romantic pick-me-ups.On Tuesday (6 December), reports circulated that stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet had “signed on” for a sequel toThe Holiday that would bring back the original castHowever, hours later, Meyers shared a screenshot of a report by the Daily Mail on her Instagram, writing: “So many DM’s about this – sorry but it’s not true.”Below Meyers’s apology, journalist and TV...
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
95K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy