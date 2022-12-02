Read full article on original website
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Phillies sign superstar infielder Trea Turner to one of the largest deals in Philly sports historyJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
Group 4 Five Stars of the Game: No. 13 Millville vs. No. 8 Northern Highlands
Millville continued its trend of finding a way to win as the Thunderbolts defeated Northern Highlands 18-14 in the Group 4 championship game at Rutgers on Saturday night. It’s the fifth consecutive win for Millville when trailing at halftime as Northern Highlands led 14-12 at the break at SHI Stadium.
Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Group C
Haddonfield will look to repeat as Group C champions this season following a title match win over Mountain Lakes. Reigning NJ.com Swimmer of the Year Henry McFadden - who won two individual events at the Meet of Champions as a junior - highlights an experienced roster alongside Trevor Cottrell, Charles Derivaux, Bennett Wright and plenty more to seek out another title. Coming at No. 9 in the NJ.com Preseason Top 20, Mountain Lakes is not far behind at No. 13.
Top N.J. OL Nick Oliveira flips home to Rutgers, won’t visit other schools
The Scarlet Knights just pulled off a big coup. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) three-star offensive lineman Nick Oliveira committed to Rutgers on Monday night. The 6-5, 285-pound senior was visited at his home by offensive line coach Augie Hoffmann, who sealed the deal. Hoffman visited Oliveira right after new Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel, who once coordinated recruiting at Rutgers, had left.
How Rutgers football transfers fared elsewhere in 2022: Cole Snyder, Raiqwon O’Neal, Alijah Clark, more
Rutgers and the rest of the college football world watched over 600 players enter the transfer portal after the floodgates opened on Monday, a wild first day in what is shaping up to be a chaotic 45-day window of player movement. This is the new normal in major college football, which has gotten increasingly crazier since the portal was introduced in 2018.
Ford caps stellar year, leads No. 3 Toms River North past No. 10 Passaic Tech in G5 final
New Jersey found out two things it may not have known about Toms River North on Sunday night at Rutgers Stadium. One, Toms River North can throw. Junior quarterback Micah Ford went six-for-six in the first half, with three of those completions going for touchdowns. Two, Toms River North can...
No. 13 Millville had to lean heavily on defense, which answered call in Group 4 final
Millville has been a second-half team all season, usually doing its best work in the fourth quarter. On this night, its defense delivered those big plays down the stretch.
Giants’ Brian Daboll, Eagles’ Nick Sirianni worked 1 difficult season together in Kansas City
It was a season to forget if ever there was one and yet Giants coach Brian Daboll and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, two of the leading candidates for the NFL coach of the year award, remember it well as their teams prepare to play each other Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is Cowboys’ Dak Prescott without the PR, FOX talking head says
There are definitely a lot of people on the Jalen Hurts train. One of those fans is FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd. He said on his show, The Herd, on Monday: “Jalen Hurts is Dak [Prescott] without the PR machine behind him ... Day One Dak was a star. Day One we doubted Jalen Hurts.”
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Steak-cation! Geno’s Steaks is Coming to South Jersey this December
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24-hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action, as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Halftime contest booed, both students win $100,000
Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
An Open Letter to Millville Native Mike Trout
If you're readying this you might be thinking, "Is this just another lame attempt by Joe Kelly do get me to show up on the Cat Country Morning Show?" The answer is yes. Heck yes. Mike, my trying to get you on the Cat Country Morning Show goes back a...
Slay The Holidays At This Festive Drag Show in Hightstown, NJ
This has got to be the most iconic way to celebrate the holidays this year right in Mercer County, NJ. The holiday season has officially kicked off and there are so many ways to celebrate, but none that look quite like this. I can’t lie, drag shows have got to be one of my top 5 favorite events I’ve ever been to.
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
Jefferson Health – NJ Hospitals Awarded ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade
CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Jefferson Health’s hospitals in Cherry Hill, Stratford, and Washington Township each received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates Jefferson Health – NJ’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. “At...
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Settles One of NJ’s Biggest Pizza Debates
So how do you determine who has the best pizza when two legendary shops are under the same roof? You bring in an expert. Well, maybe not "bring in," but when Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports is in your neighborhood, chances are, your pizza is about to be judged. And...
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
'We want answers': Gloucester County school district closes several days with no clear explanation why
WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. - A bizarre situation in South Jersey, as an internet outage may have caused one Gloucester County school district to shut down all eight of its schools for several days. The school parking lots are empty and students have been out of the classroom since Monday and a...
Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 70 Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
There was a crash with injuries after a vehicle overturned on Route 70 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.The crash occurred after 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 on Route 70 westbound west of Route 64 in Brick Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.The right lane of two lan…
