Cherry Hill, NJ

NJ.com

Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Group C

Haddonfield will look to repeat as Group C champions this season following a title match win over Mountain Lakes. Reigning NJ.com Swimmer of the Year Henry McFadden - who won two individual events at the Meet of Champions as a junior - highlights an experienced roster alongside Trevor Cottrell, Charles Derivaux, Bennett Wright and plenty more to seek out another title. Coming at No. 9 in the NJ.com Preseason Top 20, Mountain Lakes is not far behind at No. 13.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Top N.J. OL Nick Oliveira flips home to Rutgers, won’t visit other schools

The Scarlet Knights just pulled off a big coup. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) three-star offensive lineman Nick Oliveira committed to Rutgers on Monday night. The 6-5, 285-pound senior was visited at his home by offensive line coach Augie Hoffmann, who sealed the deal. Hoffman visited Oliveira right after new Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel, who once coordinated recruiting at Rutgers, had left.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

How Rutgers football transfers fared elsewhere in 2022: Cole Snyder, Raiqwon O’Neal, Alijah Clark, more

Rutgers and the rest of the college football world watched over 600 players enter the transfer portal after the floodgates opened on Monday, a wild first day in what is shaping up to be a chaotic 45-day window of player movement. This is the new normal in major college football, which has gotten increasingly crazier since the portal was introduced in 2018.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
fb101.com

Steak-cation! Geno’s Steaks is Coming to South Jersey this December

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24-hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action, as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ

CHERRY HILL, NJ
94.5 PST

Slay The Holidays At This Festive Drag Show in Hightstown, NJ

This has got to be the most iconic way to celebrate the holidays this year right in Mercer County, NJ. The holiday season has officially kicked off and there are so many ways to celebrate, but none that look quite like this. I can’t lie, drag shows have got to be one of my top 5 favorite events I’ve ever been to.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

Jefferson Health – NJ Hospitals Awarded ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Jefferson Health’s hospitals in Cherry Hill, Stratford, and Washington Township each received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates Jefferson Health – NJ’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. “At...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

