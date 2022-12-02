Read full article on original website
Morocco just pulled what was arguably the upset of the tournament after taking down Spain in stunning fashion on Tuesday. The round of 16 match went into penalties after both teams were unable to find the net in regulation and in extra time. It was Morocco that was more decisive with their penalties, however, scoring three out of their four attempts from the spot. Morocco did not even have to take their fifth pen, with the Spanish missing all three of their first attempts in what turned out to be a heartbreaking loss for the 2010 champions.
Cristiano Ronaldo was shockingly benched for Portugal’s World Cup clash vs. Switzerland in the round of 16 on Tuesday. In a stunning move, Fernando Santos opted to roll with the inexperienced 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos. It turned out to be a wise decision, as Ramos buried a screamer to open the scoring and give Portugal a […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo reacts from bench as Portugal replacement scores World Cup goal vs. Switzerland appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Another day, another upset in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It was a massive one on Tuesday, though, as 2010 champions Spain were shockingly knocked out of the competition after a stunning Round of 16 loss to underdog side Morocco. The game went scoreless after extra time and had to be decided by penalties. Spain failed to find the net in just three attempts from the spot, thereby allowing their opponents to qualify for the next round.
Eyebrows raised when Portugal elected against starting Cristiano Ronaldo in its Round of 16 match against Switzerland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Goncalo Ramos didn’t just quickly pay off the confidence coach Fernando Santos saw in him, but etched his name alongside a football legend while leading Portugal to a dominant 6-1 victory.
Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has denied the reports claiming that he has agreed to play for Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr after being offered a massive contract. Ronaldo has been making headlines as of late after it has been revealed that the Saudi side is making a push to sign him, reportedly offering the disgraced ex-Manchester […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo denies contract agreement rumor with Saudi club Al-Nassr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
