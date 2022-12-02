Morocco just pulled what was arguably the upset of the tournament after taking down Spain in stunning fashion on Tuesday. The round of 16 match went into penalties after both teams were unable to find the net in regulation and in extra time. It was Morocco that was more decisive with their penalties, however, scoring three out of their four attempts from the spot. Morocco did not even have to take their fifth pen, with the Spanish missing all three of their first attempts in what turned out to be a heartbreaking loss for the 2010 champions.

