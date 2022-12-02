Haddonfield will look to repeat as Group C champions this season following a title match win over Mountain Lakes. Reigning NJ.com Swimmer of the Year Henry McFadden - who won two individual events at the Meet of Champions as a junior - highlights an experienced roster alongside Trevor Cottrell, Charles Derivaux, Bennett Wright and plenty more to seek out another title. Coming at No. 9 in the NJ.com Preseason Top 20, Mountain Lakes is not far behind at No. 13.

HADDONFIELD, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO