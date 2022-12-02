Read full article on original website
Boys Ice Hockey: Career stat leaders entering the 2022-23 season
Before the puck drops on the 2022-23 season, let’s take a look at who are the active career stat leaders before we get underway. Scroll down to check them out.
Boys swimming: Swimmers to keep on your radar for the 2022-23 season
The swim season is almost here. As winter approaches, top teams around the state jump back into the water to prepare for another year of competition. Just ahead of Opening Day on December 8, have a look at some of the best swimmers and which school they represent. Robert Alexy,...
St. Peter’s Prep ice hockey looks to contend with veteran roster
Brendan Roche has seen this veteran group of St. Peter’s Prep hockey players progress quite a bit over the past few years. With those one-time underclassmen now predominantly seniors, the optimism within the program is understandably as high as it has been in quite a while, following last season’s 7-12-5 campaign, which included a 3-3-3 mark against teams in the Gordon Conference National Division.
Who are the top boys basketball scoring leaders back for another run in 2022-23?
The 2022-23 season starts next week and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players back in the state all the way up until the opening tip of the year. That starts today with a look at the top returning scorers in New Jersey. Stats are based on games reported...
Eagles dominate Titans, but there’s still going to be a lot of angry yelling at NovaCare this week
PHILADELPHIA — If Eagles running back Miles Sanders thinks there’s been a ridiculous amount of shouting coming from the offensive line meeting room lately (and he does), he should bring his ear buds this week and crank up the music — then check the injury report on Wednesday, because line coach Jeff Stoutland might be doubtful with a torn tonsil.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Devils hope to squash 1st period woes against Blackhawks: ‘Just do it!’
The Devils have undoubtedly been one of the league’s most dominant teams to start the 2022-23 season. Their 41 points is tied for the most in the NHL and they are outpacing teams that blew them out last season. But as positive as things stand, New Jersey’s slow first period starts are quickly becoming an issue.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Girls Bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. If a girl bowls on a co-ed team, they will not be listed here. Come back every day for updates.
Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Group C
Haddonfield will look to repeat as Group C champions this season following a title match win over Mountain Lakes. Reigning NJ.com Swimmer of the Year Henry McFadden - who won two individual events at the Meet of Champions as a junior - highlights an experienced roster alongside Trevor Cottrell, Charles Derivaux, Bennett Wright and plenty more to seek out another title. Coming at No. 9 in the NJ.com Preseason Top 20, Mountain Lakes is not far behind at No. 13.
Eight players ejected after TCU-George Washington skirmish
Five George Washington players and three TCU players were ejected following an on-court skirmish during Monday's women's college basketball game.
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ (12/5/22)? Did Cris Pannullo win 21st straight game?
New Jersey native Cris Pannullo won again Monday on “Jeopardy!,” securing another $37,421 and bringing his total to $748,286 during a 21-game win streak. Pannullo, a former professional poker player and customer service operations manager from Ocean City, ranks fifth of all-time in “Jeopardy!” regular-season earnings and seventh if you include tournaments.
Takeaways from Devils’ ugly 3-2 win over Flyers | Line changes, sluggish start, new franchise record, more
The Devils played two of their worst periods of hockey on Saturday. In the opening 40 minutes, the Flyers, despite sitting in the Metropolitan Division standings basement this season, out hustled and out shot the first-place Devils and almost gave them their fifth regular season loss of 2022-23.
Ex-Giants scout named USFL GM
The USFL announced Tuesday that veteran scout Ryan Jones has been hired as general manager of the New Orleans Breakers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Jones spent 15 years as an area and regional scout for the New York Giants, and was a part of two Super...
MNF DraftKings promo code for Maryland: Bet $5, get $200 on Saints vs. Bucs game
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, Marylanders can claim $200 in free bets just for signing up and betting at least $5 on the...
No. 13 Millville had to lean heavily on defense, which answered call in Group 4 final
Millville has been a second-half team all season, usually doing its best work in the fourth quarter. On this night, its defense delivered those big plays down the stretch.
Final Football Top 20 for 2022: No surprise at No. 1, but publics rise to the occasion
In what was one of the most highly anticipated seasons in New Jersey high school football history, what transpired over the past few months will be talked about for years to come.
