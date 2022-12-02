Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands.
Motley Fool
$300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement
Brookfield Renewable has been a tremendous wealth creator over the years. Enbridge has lots of fuel to continue growing shareholder value. National Retail Properties has steadily grown its dividend over the decades.
Motley Fool
Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett
Inflation has persisted above target levels for the better part of the last two years. After failing to act quickly, the Federal Reserve is now raising interest rates at their fastest pace in four decades. Many experts believe the U.S. economy is headed for a recession, and that fear has...
Motley Fool
Can These 2 Stocks Crush the Market Again in 2023?
One of Regeneron's key products could earn a major approval next year. Biogen's hopes depend on its Alzheimer's disease candidate.
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy.
Motley Fool
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Shopify's e-commerce tools saw healthy demand and drives strong growth that is likely to continue. An increase in cybersecurity spending and Palo Alto Networks' market share in fast-growing niches point toward better times ahead.
Motley Fool
Why Marijuana Stocks Tanked Today
Congress got halfway to passing a SAFE Banking Act to legalize banking services for marijuana companies this year. Strange as it sounds, progress on marijuana legalization now depends largely on passage of a defense bill.
Motley Fool
Why Meta Platforms Stock Dove Today
The company also pushed back on a bill in Congress.
Motley Fool
Why Plug Power, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Fell Today
There wasn't any big news about any of these three companies today. Rather, macroeconomic news that, in an ordinary environment, would be considered positive is sending stocks lower.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Billionaires Have Bought Ahead of 2023
Apple is a Warren Buffett favorite, and despite near-term challenges, the company might be set up for a strong 2023. Datadog is firing on all cylinders, and it has caught the eye of one of Wall Street's most famous investors. Okta stock trades at a steep discount to its three-year...
Motley Fool
1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags
The EV industry will be worth an estimated $1.4 trillion by 2027. Tesla is leading the charge in electric vehicle deliveries. Canoo is struggling to produce vehicles and losing money fast.
Motley Fool
Is UiPath Still a Good Stock to Buy?
UiPath recently reported fiscal third-quarter results that led some Wall Street analysts to both raise and lower their price targets on the stock. UiPath develops and markets enterprise automation solutions, and it's the most well-regarded player in this rapidly growing industry.
Motley Fool
My Top Oil Stock to Buy in December
The oil company is producing lots of cash, giving it the funds to repurchase stock, pay dividends, and make acquisitions. It's recent deals will help fuel growth in the coming year.
Motley Fool
Why Carnival Stock Was All Wet on Tuesday
A prominent bank launched coverage on three top cruise industry stocks. The bank tagged one as a buy, but this winner wasn't Carnival.
Motley Fool
This Stock Is On Fire With a 55% Gain Over the Past Quarter. Time to Buy?
Shares of Build-A-Bear spiked 20% when the company posted blowout earnings results. Even so, the stock still looks undervalued at just 7 times earnings. The company is steadily reducing its mall-based exposure while also growing its digital sales channel.
Motley Fool
Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Again Today
Following a post-earnings sell-off last week, CrowdStrike is once again losing ground as macroeconomic pressures shape the market. Investors are worried about the risk of a prolonged recession, and it's causing a new round of valuation contraction for growth stocks.
Motley Fool
Why Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Soared More Than 25% in November
The move highlights the potential upside for the stock, given stronger copper prices. At the current price of copper, Freeport-McMoRan looks an excellent value.
Motley Fool
Why Microsoft Stock Was Down on Monday
Microsoft is reportedly raising some video game prices for 2023. The stock has declined this year as growth has slowed.
Motley Fool
Here's Why DigitalOcean Stock Was Down 17% in November
DigitalOcean reported quarterly results in November that bested guidance. Analysts are worried about a slowdown that hasn't materialized yet, which could be creating a buying opportunity.
