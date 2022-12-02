Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Commission gives its blessing to Station 7 project
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Planning & Zoning Commission recommended a third — and hopefully final — request from the Bullhead City Fire District to continue a zoning map amendment that will allow construction of a new fire station within the Laughlin Ranch subdivision. The 5-0...
Mohave Daily News
Legacy Foundation helps district address homelessness needs
BULLHEAD CITY — Homelessness and food insecurity aren't solely adult issues in Bullhead City. Those problems also affect young children. The BHHS Legacy Foundation provided a little help in that regard Thursday night. "We want to give $2,000 for the McKinney-Vento program," Legacy Foundation board member Scott Seabury said...
Mohave Daily News
MVESD looks to expand vaping prevention
MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave Valley Elementary School District is ready to embark upon increased vaping prevention at the district's junior high school. According to Mohave Valley Junior High School's principal Charlotte Hansen, vaping in schools is on the rise nationwide and the junior high school is no exception.
Mohave Daily News
Boom Box Parade ushers in the Christmas season
BULLHEAD CITY — There was one drawback to being selected Boom Master of the annual Colorado River Women's Council Boom Box Parade, Melinda Sobraske said. “The worst thing about being a Boom Master is I won't be able to watch the parade,” said Sobraske, who shared grand marshal duties with Mike Conner.
arizonasuntimes.com
Election Lawsuits Pile up in Arizona as Counties, Candidates Challenge 2022 Midterms
As the 2022 midterm election is nearing certification in Arizona, lawsuits and court rulings are piling up amid continuing revelations of myriad failures in the administration of the election in Maricopa County. After Maricopa experienced a host of problems on Election Day at many of its vote centers, one county...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Governor-Elect Hobbs Ultimatum to County Board: Certify Her Election or Face Felony Rap
The office of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, now the governor-elect, threatened the Mohave County Board of Supervisors with legal action and criminal referral unless they certified the 2022 vote in their county. Mohave County waited until November 28, the deadline for Arizona counties to certify, to vote on...
Mohave Daily News
Celebration makes final runs on Colorado River
LAUGHLIN — The venerable Celebration has made its final public voyage, marking the end of one era on the Colorado River but making way for the start of another. The 65-foot cruise ship, operated by Laughlin River Tours, made its last scenic tour of the area from Davis Dam to Bullhead Community Park on Sunday afternoon.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Meriwether Christmas display open to all
GOLDEN VALLEY – More than 100 blowups, 100,000 lights and a bunch of other cool-looking holiday items are currently on display at 2225 S. Dome Road in Golden Valley. People who would like to visit the display can do so by turning south on Egar Road (mile marker 17) from Highway 68 and driving about 4 ? miles. Turn right on Tapeats Road (if you arrive at Shinarump Road, you’ve gone a half-mile too far). Head west for about one-half mile and you can’t miss the display at the corner of Tapeats and Dome roads. According to Chris Marie-Meriwether and her husband Butch, the display will be up and running each night from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. until Jan. 2. Those who visit the Christmas display are invited to donate a bag of dog or cat food for the domestic animal no-kill shelter and sanctuary For The Luv of Paws, and/or donate a new unwrapped toy to be turned over to the Marine Corps League Detachment #887 for the local Toys for Tots program for local needy children. According to those who have seen their previous displays say the trip is well worth it.
Mohave Daily News
Anchovies work for catfish, too
BULLHEAD CITY — Catfish like anchovies, too. The bait that is the go-to for many striper fishers in the Tri-state brought in a nice channel cat at Lake Mohave, according to Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. "Local angler Kenny West landed a 7.66-pound catfish at...
Mohave Daily News
BHC woman indicted on assault charges
KINGMAN — A Bullhead City woman is facing felony charges after allegedly waving a gun at a group of children. A Mohave County grand jury on Dec. 1 indicted Dorothy Given Barker, 52, on eight counts of aggravated assault and one count of disorderly conduct with a weapon. Barker...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bridges linking BHC, Laughlin remain unnamed￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter is frustrated that he can’t generate interest in naming two bridges that will link Bullhead City in Arizona with Laughlin on the Nevada side of the Colorado River. Many have long called the first bridge funded by town founder Don Laughlin “The Laughlin Bridge”, but Cotter said the structure bears only a number and has never been formally named by the government.
news3lv.com
Deadly shooting under investigation in northwestern Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in northwestern Arizona on Wednesday. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 8:43 p.m. to a shooting in the 15000 block of N. Holly Drive in Dolan Springs, about 50 miles southeast of the Nevada state line via U.S. 93.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Rancho Santa Fe interchange stalled￼
KINGMAN – City officials initially cited funding and flood control issues as reasons for slower than desired progress on the Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange. City Manager Ron Foggin has subsequently repeatedly advised that the project requires transfer of federally controlled property. Foggin told council members during...
zachnews.net
Downtown Needles, CA: Route 66 Pizza offering today a “Christmas Parade Special” during the Needles Holiday Fun Fair and Lighted Parade 2022.
Source: Route 66 Pizza (Information) Downtown Needles, California: Route 66 Pizza is offering a “Christmas Parade Special” during the Needles Holiday Fun Fair and Lighted Parade 2022 being held on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. Come inside for a big slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza with a drink...
Mohave Daily News
Four arrested in raid on MV residence
MOHAVE VALLEY — Four people were arrested on a variety of drug-related charges Tuesday during a raid at a Mohave Valley residence. According to the news release from the Bullhead City Police Department, members of the Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team, Bullhead City Police Department and Mohave County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on a residence on Torrey Pines Drive after an earlier call at that residence led sheriff's personnel to believe there were illegal drugs at the home.
Mohave Daily News
Kingman man arrested on drug charges
TOPOCK — A Kingman man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Topock on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, Berth Keith Lopatkiewicz, 55, was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman on an active felony arrest warrant and for two counts each of possession of a dangerous drug for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia following the stop in the area of Golden Shores Parkway and Tule Drive at 6:57 a.m. Thursday.
Mohave Daily News
Murder suspect killed in shootout west of Needles
NEEDLES — A Virginia man wanted in connection with a triple-homicide in Riverside, California, was killed Friday by San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies in a shootout west of Needles. A previous report distributed Sunday erroneously indicated the shootout took place in Needles; it happened in the ghost town...
Mohave Daily News
BHC man sentenced in stabbing attack
KINGMAN — An elderly Bullhead City man was sentenced Wednesday to about four months in prison in connection to the stabbing a homeless woman. Charles Curtis O’Donnell, 71, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct with a weapon. Three counts of aggravated assault were dismissed under a plea agreement.
Arizona man accused of breaking into home before setting it on fire next day, sheriff’s office says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man on charges of arson and burglary after a suspect burglarized a home and set it on fire in Yucca, Arizona, the office announced Wednesday. Keith Wilson, 37, is accused of breaking into a residence and starting a fire while the homeowner was away. […]
