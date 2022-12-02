Read full article on original website
Rumored JD Martinez landing spot would be bad news for rest of MLB
Former Red Sox slugger JD Martinez may have a new suitor. According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, the Los Angeles Dodgers are “showing interest” in Martinez, which makes sense, given the many times he’s brought them pain. It was against the Dodgers that he became the 18th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game. He was also a key reason the Sox popped champagne in the visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium when they won the 2018 World Series. And since that World Series, the Dodgers have been collecting players who bested them in it: Joe Kelly, Mookie Betts, David Price, Craig Kimbrel.
Yardbarker
Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge
There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Mets eye Yankees free-agent outfielder, MLB insider says
The New York Mets aren’t messing around. On Monday, they signed the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, giving Justin Verlander a two-year, $86 million contract to replace Jacob deGrom. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Also on Monday, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman dropped...
Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox
The Dodgers are looking to make a big splash
David Ortiz reveals the big free-agency splash he wants to see the Red Sox make
Ortiz said he'd like to see the Red Sox get Justin Verlander. The Red Sox need pitching help and reportedly have a big appetite to spend this offseason. So where would David Ortiz prefer to allocate the cash if he were Chaim Bloom? The Hall-of-Fame designated hitter has a specific all-star he’d like to see Boston target.
Atlanta Braves considered frontrunner to land Gold Glove catcher in blockbuster MLB trade
The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics have a history of working out trades with one another. Most recently, Atlanta acquired
Report: Astros Talking to Free Agent Outfielder
Report: Astros Talking to Free Agent Outfielder
Top Xander Bogaerts Suitor Reportedly Off Board Making Red Sox Reunion More Likely
One of the Red Sox's biggest rivals is out of the Bogaerts sweepstakes
Astros OF Kyle Tucker Talks Verlander Departure & Game 6 World Series Ball
Brian McTaggart caught up with Kyle Tucker at the MLB Winter Meetings and got Tucker's thoughts on the departure of Justin Verlander, as well as the whereabouts of the ball he caught for the final out of World Series Game 6...
Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees
Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Focused’ On This Star Free Agent
Pitching-needy teams like the New York Yankees saw a prized possession come off the board Friday night. Jacob deGrom, arguably the best arm on the open market this offseason, decided to leave the New York Mets and join the Texas Rangers on a reported five-year deal. deGrom’s move dwindled a starting pitching market that is top-heavy but isn’t particularly robust outside of the few free-agent aces.
NBC Sports
Phillies fans absolutely lose it over Trea Turner signing
The Phillies did it. They landed superstar shortstop Trea Turner. The team is expected to sign Turner to an 11-year megadeal worth $300 million, a seismic offseason move signaling their intent to make sure the 2022 World Series run was not a one-off. Turner brings an electric bat, world class...
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Expected To Be Dealt, Should Boston Make Move?
It sure sounds like a deal is about to be made
Clemens, Bonds, Schilling Denied Hall of Fame Induction for 11th Time
After failing to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Curt Schilling were once again denied entry into the Hall of Fame, after appearing on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum by Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. Fred McGriff was the only candidate on the ballot that received enshrinement.
High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite
The Mets may be looking into signing a former Red Sox fan-favorite
Houston Astros reportedly in talks with All-Star outfielder before Winter Meetings
As the MLB Winter Meetings begin on Monday, the Houston Astros are reportedly in active pursuit of another All-Star hitting
David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To Make Major Move, Mentions Mega Star Pitcher
The Red Sox have plenty of holes to fill and Ortiz has an idea on how to fill a major one
Yankees’ Aaron Judge slips on new jersey but it’s not from the Giants (PHOTOS)
Yes, that was New York Yankees free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge at Monday Night Football. Now, the 30-year-old slugger isn’t considering a career change. Judge and his wife took in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints. As MLB.com pointed out, “The Yankees’ Spring Training...
