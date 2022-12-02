ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Rumored JD Martinez landing spot would be bad news for rest of MLB

Former Red Sox slugger JD Martinez may have a new suitor. According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, the Los Angeles Dodgers are “showing interest” in Martinez, which makes sense, given the many times he’s brought them pain. It was against the Dodgers that he became the 18th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game. He was also a key reason the Sox popped champagne in the visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium when they won the 2018 World Series. And since that World Series, the Dodgers have been collecting players who bested them in it: Joe Kelly, Mookie Betts, David Price, Craig Kimbrel.
Yardbarker

Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge

There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
NJ.com

Mets eye Yankees free-agent outfielder, MLB insider says

The New York Mets aren’t messing around. On Monday, they signed the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, giving Justin Verlander a two-year, $86 million contract to replace Jacob deGrom. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Also on Monday, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman dropped...
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Focused’ On This Star Free Agent

Pitching-needy teams like the New York Yankees saw a prized possession come off the board Friday night. Jacob deGrom, arguably the best arm on the open market this offseason, decided to leave the New York Mets and join the Texas Rangers on a reported five-year deal. deGrom’s move dwindled a starting pitching market that is top-heavy but isn’t particularly robust outside of the few free-agent aces.
NBC Sports

Phillies fans absolutely lose it over Trea Turner signing

The Phillies did it. They landed superstar shortstop Trea Turner. The team is expected to sign Turner to an 11-year megadeal worth $300 million, a seismic offseason move signaling their intent to make sure the 2022 World Series run was not a one-off. Turner brings an electric bat, world class...
FanNation Fastball

Clemens, Bonds, Schilling Denied Hall of Fame Induction for 11th Time

After failing to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Curt Schilling were once again denied entry into the Hall of Fame, after appearing on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum by Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. Fred McGriff was the only candidate on the ballot that received enshrinement.
NJ.com

NJ.com

