1 Person Died In A Multi Vehicle Crash In East Arlington (East Arlington, WA)

The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash on Thursday.

The accident happened approximately five miles east of Arlington, near 139th Avenue NE at around 12:40 p.m.

A 2003 Chevy Cavalier driven by a 37-year-old Darrington man was traveling east at a high speed when he collided with a Jeep that was waiting to make a left turn.

The Ford F-350 was hit head-on by the Chevy after it had crossed into the westbound lane, causing the Ford to roll multiple times.

The Chevy driver passed away at Cascade Valley Hospital.

A 49-year-old man from Marysville who was driving the Ford was hurt and taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.

Westbound and heading toward the collision scene was a second Jeep.

That car drove over the eastbound lanes and ran into a tree.

The two Jeep drivers did not sustain any serious wounds.

No additional information available regarding the fatal crash.

December 2, 2022

Source: Herald Net