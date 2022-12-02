ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Rutgers coach Scott Goodale makes roster decision at 184 pounds

A decision that appeared to be trending in this direction just became official. After a sensational start to his Rutgers career, freshman Brian Soldano will remain in the lineup at 184 pounds while sophomore John Poznanski stays in redshirt, coach Scott Goodale said after his team swept a pair of duals Sunday at the Garden State Grapple.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

How Rutgers football transfers fared elsewhere in 2022: Cole Snyder, Raiqwon O’Neal, Alijah Clark, more

Rutgers and the rest of the college football world watched over 600 players enter the transfer portal after the floodgates opened on Monday, a wild first day in what is shaping up to be a chaotic 45-day window of player movement. This is the new normal in major college football, which has gotten increasingly crazier since the portal was introduced in 2018.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Top N.J. OL Nick Oliveira flips home to Rutgers, won’t visit other schools

The Scarlet Knights just pulled off a big coup. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) three-star offensive lineman Nick Oliveira committed to Rutgers on Monday night. The 6-5, 285-pound senior was visited at his home by offensive line coach Augie Hoffmann, who sealed the deal. Hoffman visited Oliveira right after new Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel, who once coordinated recruiting at Rutgers, had left.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Non-Public A

Non-Public A is as tough of a group as it gets. Going into each season, the crown is any team’s for the taking and it’s all about stepping up in the postseason. We saw tremendous runs by CBA and St. Augustine in the playoffs last year, but it was Seton Hall Prep reeling in the trophy for 2021-22 season.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
onthebanks.com

In order to re-energize Rutgers Football, Greg Schiano must hire from the Outside

By the time groups of Scarlet Faithful were walking into Jersey Mike’s Arena on a sunny mild Thanksgiving Saturday to cheer on the Men’s Basketball team, another disappointing chapter was dwindling on what was once the university’s flagship athletic program. Rutgers football was shut out for the second time, and sustained their seventh conference loss, bringing them to 4-7 on the season, with a Big Ten record of 1-7.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbury’s victory a win for a town, S.J. community that embraces Group 1 football

The Woodbury High School football program won four consecutive South Jersey Group 1 titles from 1988 to 1991. It gave way to Paulsboro, which captured six in a row and won 63 straight games, many with the legendary Kevin Harvey at quarterback. Glassboro then had its time with players like Sakeen Wright, Terrence Holmes and Juwan Johnson helping make the Bulldogs a Group 1 power.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

NASA rocket launch may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.

If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

