During a fight that broke out at an Ogden mall on Friday, somebody used bear mace to spray multiple people, sending one of them to the hospital. Ogden police say that the fight took place at Newgate Mall where two groups of people engaged in a confrontation with each other. Officials say that the two groups knew each other before the confrontation and it was an isolated incident. The confrontation quickly escalated into a full-on fight where one of the individuals used a can of bear spray as a weapon, primarily using it on one other individual.

OGDEN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO