West Jordan, UT

kslnewsradio.com

2 dead after crash into parked box truck

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two people died following a crash into a parked box truck in West Valley City on Saturday. The driver and passenger were driving on 2700 South and hit the truck on the right side of the road near the intersection at 3200 West. One...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Syracuse residents search for driver who destroyed mailboxes overnight

SYRACUSE — Several families are looking for answers after someone drove through their yards Monday morning on Marilyn Drive, destroying property and mailboxes. "I had packages in my mailbox that I'm pretty sure are destroyed," said Holly Wilson. "I had mail scattered everywhere; it was just like, what the heck just happened?"
SYRACUSE, UT
upr.org

Man faces multiple charges after speeding through a Spanish Fork Christmas parade

A man has been charged with multiple different charges after speeding through a Spanish Fork Christmas parade. Dionicio Vasquez was stopped by officers outside of a parade route barricade on November 26 where it was discovered that he had open containers of alcohol in his car. Vasquez had sped through a parade route forcing people watching the parade to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. Vasquez was only stopped when he hit into a horse and its rider.
SPANISH FORK, UT
upr.org

Individual uses bear mace during fight at Ogden mall, sending someone to hospital

During a fight that broke out at an Ogden mall on Friday, somebody used bear mace to spray multiple people, sending one of them to the hospital. Ogden police say that the fight took place at Newgate Mall where two groups of people engaged in a confrontation with each other. Officials say that the two groups knew each other before the confrontation and it was an isolated incident. The confrontation quickly escalated into a full-on fight where one of the individuals used a can of bear spray as a weapon, primarily using it on one other individual.
OGDEN, UT
KPCW

Summit County warning residents after smash-and-grab crime spree

Authorities dispatched to several popular Park City destinations during the crime spree. Parking lots at the Basin Recreation Center, Woodward Park City, Round Valley, Westgate and Willow Creek were all the scenes of smash and grab crimes. Several instances of attempted fraud at local stores followed the vandalism and thefts.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
southarkansassun.com

Man In Utah Accused of Beating His Grandparents With A Hammer, Shoot Them To Death

A 26-year-old man in Clearfield, Utah was alleged of beating his grandparents using a hammer and then shooting them to death in their home. The Clearfield Police Department received a call on Nov.23 around 3:10 in the afternoon from a woman saying that she found her parents dead in their garage. The two victims were identified as Thomas Walker, 87 years old, and Janice Walker, 85 years old.
CLEARFIELD, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man tried to settle a debt with a hacksaw

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was charged with aggravated assault Monday after police say he tried to negotiate with a man who owed him money using a hacksaw. Ogden police were summoned to the incident in a park at 222 28th Street where the...
OGDEN, UT

