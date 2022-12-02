Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjzz.com
Victims identified in fatal collision with box truck in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The two people killed Saturday in a crash in West Valley City have been identified by authorities. According to police, the collision happened at approximately 3:23 p.m. at 3200 W Pkwy Blvd. A box truck was stopped with the driver inside, according to...
‘I was scared and drunk’: Woman arrested 10 months after fatal West Valley City crash
A woman has been arrested 10 months after a West Valley City crash that left one victim, Carol Galentine, dead at the scene.
Victim in West Jordan car crash identified as toymaker for nonprofit
Nile Thacker has been identified as the victim of a car crash that happened near 9000 South and Bangerter Highway last Thursday, Dec. 1.
ksl.com
10 months after a fatal crash in West Valley, prosecutors believe they know who caused it
WEST VALLEY CITY — Ten months after arresting a man believed to have caused a fatal crash in West Valley City, prosecutors now say it was a woman who was actually driving that day with the man. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday in...
kslnewsradio.com
2 dead after crash into parked box truck
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two people died following a crash into a parked box truck in West Valley City on Saturday. The driver and passenger were driving on 2700 South and hit the truck on the right side of the road near the intersection at 3200 West. One...
kjzz.com
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after two-vehicle rollover in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake County. Officials said the crash happened on southbound I-15 at the 11400 South offramp in South Jordan on Monday. Both cars rolled off the freeway to...
South Jordan man allegedly pulls gun out when told to wait for pedestrian to cross the street
A South Jordan man, who is also accused of sexually exploiting a teenage girl, has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 1, for allegedly pointing a gun at a man who told him to wait for an elderly woman to cross the road.
Gephardt Daily
Family, friends remember jogger killed in Provo hit-and-run accident
PROVO, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Provo continue to seek tips in the death of Isabelle Parr, believed to have been struck and killed by a vehicle as she was jogging Thursday evening. Parr, 21, was found near 850 W. 800 North about 5:20 p.m....
ksl.com
Syracuse residents search for driver who destroyed mailboxes overnight
SYRACUSE — Several families are looking for answers after someone drove through their yards Monday morning on Marilyn Drive, destroying property and mailboxes. "I had packages in my mailbox that I'm pretty sure are destroyed," said Holly Wilson. "I had mail scattered everywhere; it was just like, what the heck just happened?"
upr.org
Man faces multiple charges after speeding through a Spanish Fork Christmas parade
A man has been charged with multiple different charges after speeding through a Spanish Fork Christmas parade. Dionicio Vasquez was stopped by officers outside of a parade route barricade on November 26 where it was discovered that he had open containers of alcohol in his car. Vasquez had sped through a parade route forcing people watching the parade to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. Vasquez was only stopped when he hit into a horse and its rider.
ksl.com
West Jordan man used ex's phone to lure victim, then shoot at him, police say
WEST JORDAN — A West Jordan man is accused of using his ex-girlfriend's phone to lure a man to his location and then fire more than a dozen rounds at him, according to prosecutors. Omar Muktar Hussein, 18, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with two counts of...
upr.org
Individual uses bear mace during fight at Ogden mall, sending someone to hospital
During a fight that broke out at an Ogden mall on Friday, somebody used bear mace to spray multiple people, sending one of them to the hospital. Ogden police say that the fight took place at Newgate Mall where two groups of people engaged in a confrontation with each other. Officials say that the two groups knew each other before the confrontation and it was an isolated incident. The confrontation quickly escalated into a full-on fight where one of the individuals used a can of bear spray as a weapon, primarily using it on one other individual.
22-year-old man arrested, found hiding in trash can in SLCPD pursuit
Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) officers arrested a 22-year-old man allegedly found hiding in a trash can after a "highly coordinated and lengthy search" on Sunday.
kjzz.com
Teen admits to manslaughter in connection to shooting near Hunter High School
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A teen has admitted to manslaughter in connection to a shooting near Hunter High School in West Valley City. The suspect, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, was formally charged on Jan. 26. He pled guilty on Monday to two counts of manslaughter and one count of discharging a firearm.
Gephardt Daily
Man arrested in stolen vehicle after I-15 shootout in Layton faces 13 potential felonies
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man arrested Wednesday in a stolen vehicle after an Interstate 15 shootout in Layton has been booked into the Davis County jail after a hospital stay to be treated for a bullet wound. Michael John Buttel, 28, was arrested...
ksl.com
Alleged gunman in Orem apartment shooting is charged with attempted murder
OREM — A man who witnesses say was kicked out of a party happening at an Orem apartment complex has been charged with shooting at two people who tried to confront him, according to police. Jozef Richard Van-Der-Meide, 18, of South Jordan, was charged Monday in 4th District Court...
Summit County warning residents after smash-and-grab crime spree
Authorities dispatched to several popular Park City destinations during the crime spree. Parking lots at the Basin Recreation Center, Woodward Park City, Round Valley, Westgate and Willow Creek were all the scenes of smash and grab crimes. Several instances of attempted fraud at local stores followed the vandalism and thefts.
southarkansassun.com
Man In Utah Accused of Beating His Grandparents With A Hammer, Shoot Them To Death
A 26-year-old man in Clearfield, Utah was alleged of beating his grandparents using a hammer and then shooting them to death in their home. The Clearfield Police Department received a call on Nov.23 around 3:10 in the afternoon from a woman saying that she found her parents dead in their garage. The two victims were identified as Thomas Walker, 87 years old, and Janice Walker, 85 years old.
Gephardt Daily
Man tried to settle a debt with a hacksaw
OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was charged with aggravated assault Monday after police say he tried to negotiate with a man who owed him money using a hacksaw. Ogden police were summoned to the incident in a park at 222 28th Street where the...
VIDEO: Grinchy FedEx driver tosses package at Park City home
'Tis the season for holiday cheer, Christmas carols and the occasional delivery driver doing their best Grinch impersonation.
Comments / 0