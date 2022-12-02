Read full article on original website
UWGB Student Recruitment Takes A Unique Approach
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – UW-Green Bay is finding creative ways to introduce college to younger students in Northeast Wisconsin. UWGB invited local schools, kindergarten through eighth grade, for its Education Day to watch the men’s basketball game at no cost at the Resch Center Monday morning. Kids got...
Oshkosh Residents Asked for Input in Name for New Elementary School
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District is one step closer to having a name for its new elementary school. The district has narrowed the list down to four names. An online public survey will help pick the winning name. The four finalists are:. Jessie Jack Hooper.
Green Bay Metro Announces Next Fire Chief
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission has selected Matthew Knott as Green Bay Metro’s next Fire Chief. This position saw about 25 applicants, which was then narrowed down to 10, and then to two before the final decision was made. Chief Knott...
Red Cross of Green Bay to Host Winter Holiday Blood Drive
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Give the gift of life this holiday season by giving blood. The 17th Annual Green Bay Winter Holiday Blood Drive is December 23 from 7 a.m. to noon at St. John the Baptist School, and December 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ashwaubenon Community Center. Donors will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved t-shirt while supplies last.
Teenage Brothers Charged with Attempted Homicide for Green Bay Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two brothers, ages 18 and 16, are facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting Saturday in which a “ghost gun” was used. 18 year old Anthony C. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and two counts of bail jumping. 16 year old Avion D. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, bail jumping, and possession of narcotic drugs.
Heritage Hill State Historical Park Gets New Sculpture
ALLOUEZ, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A downtown Green Bay sculpture has moved to its new home. The Lyndon Fayne Pomeroy Sculpture of two voyageurs and their canoe formerly stood on the corner of Cherry Street and Monroe Avenue. On Tuesday, crews worked to install the sculpture in front of the...
15-year-old Charged in Deadly Green Bay Crash Finds Attorney
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 15-year-old charged in connection with a fatal crash on the city’s west side now has an attorney, so the case will resume with a preliminary hearing next month. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and...
Oshkosh Police Investigating Case Involving Deceased Dog
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an incident involving a deceased dog. The dog was found in the 300 block of Bowen Street near a business at about 4 p.m. on December 2. Staff from the business found the dog deceased behind the business next to the dumpsters and reported it to police.
Oudenhoven Wins Farm Bureau’s New Farming for the Future Award
MADISON — Kelly Oudenhoven was selected as the winner of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Farming for the Future Award at the organization’s 103rd Annual Meeting on Dec. 4. Kelly is co-owner and herd manager of Larrand Dairy in Outagamie County. Kelly and her...
Christmas Tree Hunting A Popular Weekend Pastime
CHASE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Christmas trees are one of many things that increased in price this year. But, a local farm is finding ways to keep its costs down. Ski Farms in Oconto County had to raise its prices this year, but not by much. “We were at $45...
Manitowoc Designated as American World War II Heritage City
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ) — The City of Manitowoc, along with the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, has announced the designation of Manitowoc, Wisconsin as an American World War II Heritage City. The National Park Service announced the designation of eighteen communities across the country, including Manitowoc, as American World War II...
Fatal Grand Chute Duplex Fire Victim Identified
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — More details are being released about a Grand Chute duplex fire that killed a 55-year-old man and dog last month. The man has been identified as Torrence (Torre) Morgan, who lived in the S. Olson Avenue home with his family. The family’s German Shepherd...
Brown County Authorities Looking for Suspect in Pursuit
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County authorities are searching for a man they say fled a traffic stop. On Sunday, deputies attempted a traffic stop of a silver 2016 Dodge Charger for reckless driving. The driver did not pull over and continued to drive away at a high...
Competency Issues Continue To Surround Murder Case
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Despite ruling Taylor Schabusiness competent to stand trial for allegedly killing and decapitating a man, the judge has opened the door to reconsider the ruling. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad...
Waupaca Rollover Crash Causes Death
WAUPACA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A person died in a rollover crash in Waupaca. It happened just before 1 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 10 near W. Fulton Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver deceased, ejected from the vehicle. Investigators determined the driver was traveling westbound...
Geigers Receive ‘Distinguished Service to Farm Bureau’ Award
WISCONSIN DELLS – Manitowoc County Farm Bureau members Rosalie and Randy Geiger received the highest award Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation bestows upon its members. Rosalie and her family were presented the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s ‘Distinguished Service to Farm Bureau’ award during the organization’s Annual Meeting in Wisconsin Dells on December 4.
Kewaunee County Manure Case Defendants Request New Judge
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – All three men charged with underreporting the amount of manure spread on fields have asked for a new judge, effectively moving the case to a judge outside Kewaunee County. Benjamin Koss, Gregory Stodola, and Johannes Wakker were charged by state with conspiracy to commit...
