GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two brothers, ages 18 and 16, are facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting Saturday in which a “ghost gun” was used. 18 year old Anthony C. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and two counts of bail jumping. 16 year old Avion D. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, bail jumping, and possession of narcotic drugs.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO