Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch
The boys swimming season is only a couple of days away. Heading into yet another year that is loaded with talent all around New Jersey, group titles are the ultimate team prize. Before Opening Day on December 8, have a look at NJ.com’s favorites to win it all in each group.
Final Football Top 20 for 2022: No surprise at No. 1, but publics rise to the occasion
In what was one of the most highly anticipated seasons in New Jersey high school football history, what transpired over the past few months will be talked about for years to come.
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
8 places to take someone visiting NJ around the holidays for the first time
You can never make another first impression; and if someone were coming to visit you that's never been to New Jersey, there are so many places you can take them to. Forget the traffic jams they see when they enter from Newark, Camden, the Lincoln or Holland tunnels or the George Washington Bridge.
Residents fighting plan to build ‘mega warehouse’ next to train tracks in N.J. town
Sparta residents are fighting a proposal to build a warehouse in the Sussex County township, alleging local officials amended an ordinance to allow a proposal for an 880,000-square-foot building in an area where a “mega warehouse” is not permitted. Township officials changed an ordinance in February 2021 to...
Rutgers football transfer portal tracker: Which players entered on 1st day of window?
The first day of the transfer window came and went, and it featured a number of Rutgers players bidding adieu to Piscataway. As of Monday night, eight Scarlet Knights officially entered their name into the transfer portal, joining another 1,000 or so players across the country taking part in what projects to be the most chaotic offseason in an era of unprecedented player movement.
Who are top boys basketball senior rebounds leaders back for another run in 2022-23?
The 2022-23 season starts next week and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players back in the state all the way up until the opening tip of the year. That starts today with a look at the top returning senior rebounds leaders in New Jersey.
New Jersey native has won 20 consecutive games on 'Jeopardy!'
This week we'll see if a New Jersey man can keep his win streak alive on "Jeopardy!"
Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County
GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
Finally! Here’s When NJ’s 1st ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ is Opening!
Yum! Many New Jerseyans have been waiting a while for this one!. If you're hungry for hot, spicy chicken sandwiches that you normally see on food television, usually in Los Angeles or Texas, this popular hot chicken chain is finally about to open their first New Jersey location. Dave's Hot...
Tracking N.J.’s bear population proves elusive as hunt court battle lingers
As the New Jersey bear hunt remains indefinitely suspended due to a lawsuit filed by animal rights groups, a key question remains. Has the state’s bear population grown into a problem?. A Department of Environmental Protection spokesman said there is not a current estimate for New Jersey’s bear population....
N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy
Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
Girls Basketball preview, 2022-23: Players to watch in all 15 conferences
The start to the 2022-23 girls basketball is right around the corner, and a host of players from around the state will be returning to the hardwood. NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players in each conference as Opening Night nears and our season preview moves forward. Below are...
Body recovered from underneath waterfall in North Jersey river, police say
A body was recovered from a river in North Jersey Friday morning, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said. Officers responded to a report of the body underneath the waterfall of the Third River along Kingsland Street, Petracco said. The body was recovered and identified as a 57-year-old male from Belleville, police said.
Our community is hurting. Police brutality complaints aired at meeting with U.S. attorney. | Opinion
Thanksgiving was terrible for twin sisters Myrlene Laurince-Hillaire and Myriam Laurince. “Bernard is the one who always cooks, who made the turkey you know. We missed that,” Myrlene said. “She took that away from us.”. Myrlene is the mother of 22-year-old Bernard Placide who was killed by Englewood...
N.J. district with $7,500 signing bonuses has hired 115 teachers in 11 weeks
The Paterson school district has hired 115 teachers in the 11 weeks since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires, officials said. However, the number of teaching vacancies in New Jersey’s 3rd-largest city has risen from 135 on Sept. 14 — the night the school board approved the bonus plan — to 146 as of Dec. 1.
With high-speed crashes on the rise, N.J. needs to push drivers into the slow lane, advocates say
Carolyn Marsh fights back tears when talking about the “sweet, intelligent young man” she lost when her son went to work one day and never came home. Matthew Anderson, 33, worked as a salesman. But, in his off time the Pemberton resident participated in a Medieval reenactment group and treasured time with family and friends, she said.
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
NASA rocket launch may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.
If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
