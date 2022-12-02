ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch

The boys swimming season is only a couple of days away. Heading into yet another year that is loaded with talent all around New Jersey, group titles are the ultimate team prize. Before Opening Day on December 8, have a look at NJ.com’s favorites to win it all in each group.
NJ.com

Rutgers football transfer portal tracker: Which players entered on 1st day of window?

The first day of the transfer window came and went, and it featured a number of Rutgers players bidding adieu to Piscataway. As of Monday night, eight Scarlet Knights officially entered their name into the transfer portal, joining another 1,000 or so players across the country taking part in what projects to be the most chaotic offseason in an era of unprecedented player movement.
Shore News Network

Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ.com

Tracking N.J.’s bear population proves elusive as hunt court battle lingers

As the New Jersey bear hunt remains indefinitely suspended due to a lawsuit filed by animal rights groups, a key question remains. Has the state’s bear population grown into a problem?. A Department of Environmental Protection spokesman said there is not a current estimate for New Jersey’s bear population....
NJ.com

N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy

Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
NJ.com

NASA rocket launch may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.

If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
