A perfect 16-0 season last year that included the Group B championship and titles in the Morris County meet and North 2 Group B, Chatham returns a bevy of contributors from last season. Behind Erik Hoie, Ryan Snarr, Charlie Kulp, Jack Bigham, Ryan O’Day and Atticus Chang, this team has the ability to continue their dream run. Keep an eye on Tenafly, however. This squad fell in the Group B semis to Princeton last winter, but carries a deep roster highlighted by All-State swimmer Aaron Baltaytis. This group will be interesting as Chatham enters the season at No. 6 in the NJ.com Preseason Top 20 with Tenafly just behind at No. 7.

CHATHAM, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO