Boys Ice Hockey: Career stat leaders entering the 2022-23 season
Before the puck drops on the 2022-23 season, let’s take a look at who are the active career stat leaders before we get underway. Scroll down to check them out.
Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Group B
A perfect 16-0 season last year that included the Group B championship and titles in the Morris County meet and North 2 Group B, Chatham returns a bevy of contributors from last season. Behind Erik Hoie, Ryan Snarr, Charlie Kulp, Jack Bigham, Ryan O’Day and Atticus Chang, this team has the ability to continue their dream run. Keep an eye on Tenafly, however. This squad fell in the Group B semis to Princeton last winter, but carries a deep roster highlighted by All-State swimmer Aaron Baltaytis. This group will be interesting as Chatham enters the season at No. 6 in the NJ.com Preseason Top 20 with Tenafly just behind at No. 7.
St. Peter’s Prep ice hockey looks to contend with veteran roster
Brendan Roche has seen this veteran group of St. Peter’s Prep hockey players progress quite a bit over the past few years. With those one-time underclassmen now predominantly seniors, the optimism within the program is understandably as high as it has been in quite a while, following last season’s 7-12-5 campaign, which included a 3-3-3 mark against teams in the Gordon Conference National Division.
Who are top boys basketball senior rebounds leaders back for another run in 2022-23?
The 2022-23 season starts next week and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players back in the state all the way up until the opening tip of the year. That starts today with a look at the top returning senior rebounds leaders in New Jersey.
Girls Bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. If a girl bowls on a co-ed team, they will not be listed here. Come back every day for updates.
Boys swimming: Swimmers to keep on your radar for the 2022-23 season
The swim season is almost here. As winter approaches, top teams around the state jump back into the water to prepare for another year of competition. Just ahead of Opening Day on December 8, have a look at some of the best swimmers and which school they represent. Robert Alexy,...
Takeaways from Devils’ ugly 3-2 win over Flyers | Line changes, sluggish start, new franchise record, more
The Devils played two of their worst periods of hockey on Saturday. In the opening 40 minutes, the Flyers, despite sitting in the Metropolitan Division standings basement this season, out hustled and out shot the first-place Devils and almost gave them their fifth regular season loss of 2022-23.
No. 13 Millville had to lean heavily on defense, which answered call in Group 4 final
Millville has been a second-half team all season, usually doing its best work in the fourth quarter. On this night, its defense delivered those big plays down the stretch.
Final Football Top 20 for 2022: No surprise at No. 1, but publics rise to the occasion
In what was one of the most highly anticipated seasons in New Jersey high school football history, what transpired over the past few months will be talked about for years to come.
