Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Alex Jones transferred millions from his InfoWars parent company to entities controlled by friends and family ahead of billion dollar damage awards in Sandy Hook cases, WaPo reports
The Washington Post reported Monday that Jones began making financial moves designed to protect his assets ahead of his company's bankruptcy filing.
Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets, awards $473M more to Sandy Hook families
A judge temporarily froze all assets controlled by Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over concerns he would attempt to hide money rather than pay the $1 billion he owes to families of the Sandy Hook shootings.
Alex Jones claims he's broke and can't pay after shifting money out reach of Sandy Hook families
Alex Jones speaks to the media outside the Sandy Hook Trial in Waterbury, Connecticut (Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images) Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections, according to new court filings revealed on Friday. According to Reuters, Jones' filing claims that he has up to $10 million in...
Alex Jones Asks Government to Protect Him
Alex Jones has filed for personal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, court records show. The filing comes less than two months after a jury found that Jones should pay $965 million to the families of Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent whom he defamed on air, plus an additional $473 milllion in punitive damages.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s Estranged Husband Refusing to Pay Legal Bills
Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal attempt may be in the garbage as her estranged husband Scott Borgerson is reportedly failing to foot the bill for her legal fees. The 46-year-old tech entrepreneur allegedly failed to pay nearly $1 million in attorney bills for the convicted sex offender, despite holding the purse strings to a £20 million trust fund she set aside prior to her arrest. But the delay may force Maxwell to miss a January deadline to appeal her 20-year sentence, as the Colorado firm that defended her amid the trial, Morgan and Foreman, awaits a $900,000 check for their services. “He thinks if he drags it out, she will give him most of the money,” said one of Maxwell’s friends to the Daily Mail. “She is in jail... not much she can do from there.” Borgerson, who secretly married the socialite in 2019, refused to attend Maxwell’s court proceedings or visit her in the New York jail while she awaited her sentence for grooming and trafficking young girls to her former lover Jeffrey Epstein.Read it at The Daily Mail
Judge Orders Trump to Pay Stormy Daniels $54K in Attorney Fees, But Her Debt to Him Remains Far Greater
As Manhattan prosecutors reportedly renew their focus on a criminal investigation into Donald Trump, lawyers are closer to knowing the final tab for the litigation that first thrust the former president’s relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels into the public spotlight. A judge in Los Angeles last week...
Anne Heche's Son Receives Great News in Latest Court Ruling
Anne Heche's eldest son has been fighting to be the permanent executor of his mother's estate, and he received some great news in the saga's latest court ruling. Homer Heche Laffoon has been granted his request and appointed him administrator and personal representative of the estate. Per court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, "the court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant" Laffoon's request and "is/are appointed [Administrator]/Personal Representative(s) of the Estate."
Read what a judge told Elizabeth Holmes before sending her to prison for 11 years
U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of California Edward Davila sentenced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years in prison last week following a four-month trial in which a jury found Holmes guilty of defrauding investors at her blood-testing company. Below is a transcript of Davila's full remarks...
‘This place is heaven’: Judge recommends Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes be sent to favourable Texas prison camp
Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers appear to be doing their best to make her more than a decade prison sentence as comfortable for her as possible.US District Court Judge Edward Davila has made a recommendation for Holmes to be sent to a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas — about an hour and a half outside Houston — according to Bloomberg.Earlier this month, Holmes was sentenced to 11 1/4 years in prison for defrauding investors who backed her blood testing company, Theranos. The judge has ordered Holmes to turn herself into custody by 27 April.At first glance...
Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial
More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
A Trump judge seized control of ICE, and the Supreme Court will decide whether to stop him
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. In July, a Trump appointee...
Ex-Amazon employees at Smyrna warehouse plead guilty to stealing nearly $10M
Two former Amazon employees pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $10 million from the tech giant in a period of about 18 months, federal officials announced.
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
This article was originally published on The Conversation. For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation's legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few...
After Sandy Hook Verdicts, Alex Jones Declares Personal Bankruptcy. Also Claims To Be Owed $55 Million By His Company.
This morning sentient shitpost Alex Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Houston, citing the $1.5 billion in jury awards to families harmed by his lies about Sandy Hook as his biggest debts. The move marks the third time this year that the rightwing media figure sought the protection of the bankruptcy court, making him a well known quantity to US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez, who had the misfortune of landing all three of these cases.
Ex-bank manager sentenced for role in defrauding immigrants
BOSTON (AP) — A former bank manager has been sentenced to six months of home confinement for his role in a tax fraud scheme that targeted immigrants, particularly members of the Congolese community in the Boston area, federal prosecutors said. Christian Zynga, 47, was sentenced this week to two...
Apple Is Sued by Women Who Say AirTag Lets Stalkers Track Victims
(Reuters) -Apple Inc has been sued by two women who said its AirTag devices have made it easier for their former partners and other stalkers to track down victims. In a proposed class action filed on Monday in San Francisco federal court, the women said Apple has been unable to protect people from unwanted trafficking through AirTag since launching what it called the "stalker proof" device in April 2021.
RI Woman Gets Prison Time In Theft For Theft Of Benefits
A Rhode Island woman has been sentenced for stealing federal benefits of a person in Massachusetts. The Justice Department says Lisa Heino of Newport received a two-month prison term and was ordered to pay about 74-thousand dollars in restitution. US Attorney Rachael Rollins says Heino stole the money provided by...
