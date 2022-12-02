ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Vice

Alex Jones Asks Government to Protect Him

Alex Jones has filed for personal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, court records show. The filing comes less than two months after a jury found that Jones should pay $965 million to the families of Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent whom he defamed on air, plus an additional $473 milllion in punitive damages.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Estranged Husband Refusing to Pay Legal Bills

Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal attempt may be in the garbage as her estranged husband Scott Borgerson is reportedly failing to foot the bill for her legal fees. The 46-year-old tech entrepreneur allegedly failed to pay nearly $1 million in attorney bills for the convicted sex offender, despite holding the purse strings to a £20 million trust fund she set aside prior to her arrest. But the delay may force Maxwell to miss a January deadline to appeal her 20-year sentence, as the Colorado firm that defended her amid the trial, Morgan and Foreman, awaits a $900,000 check for their services. “He thinks if he drags it out, she will give him most of the money,” said one of Maxwell’s friends to the Daily Mail. “She is in jail... not much she can do from there.” Borgerson, who secretly married the socialite in 2019, refused to attend Maxwell’s court proceedings or visit her in the New York jail while she awaited her sentence for grooming and trafficking young girls to her former lover Jeffrey Epstein.Read it at The Daily Mail
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

Anne Heche's Son Receives Great News in Latest Court Ruling

Anne Heche's eldest son has been fighting to be the permanent executor of his mother's estate, and he received some great news in the saga's latest court ruling. Homer Heche Laffoon has been granted his request and appointed him administrator and personal representative of the estate. Per court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, "the court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant" Laffoon's request and "is/are appointed [Administrator]/Personal Representative(s) of the Estate."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘This place is heaven’: Judge recommends Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes be sent to favourable Texas prison camp

Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers appear to be doing their best to make her more than a decade prison sentence as comfortable for her as possible.US District Court Judge Edward Davila has made a recommendation for Holmes to be sent to a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas — about an hour and a half outside Houston — according to Bloomberg.Earlier this month, Holmes was sentenced to 11 1/4 years in prison for defrauding investors who backed her blood testing company, Theranos. The judge has ordered Holmes to turn herself into custody by 27 April.At first glance...
BRYAN, TX
US News and World Report

Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

After Sandy Hook Verdicts, Alex Jones Declares Personal Bankruptcy. Also Claims To Be Owed $55 Million By His Company.

This morning sentient shitpost Alex Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Houston, citing the $1.5 billion in jury awards to families harmed by his lies about Sandy Hook as his biggest debts. The move marks the third time this year that the rightwing media figure sought the protection of the bankruptcy court, making him a well known quantity to US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez, who had the misfortune of landing all three of these cases.
HOUSTON, TX
kalkinemedia.com

Ex-bank manager sentenced for role in defrauding immigrants

BOSTON (AP) — A former bank manager has been sentenced to six months of home confinement for his role in a tax fraud scheme that targeted immigrants, particularly members of the Congolese community in the Boston area, federal prosecutors said. Christian Zynga, 47, was sentenced this week to two...
BOSTON, MA
US News and World Report

Apple Is Sued by Women Who Say AirTag Lets Stalkers Track Victims

(Reuters) -Apple Inc has been sued by two women who said its AirTag devices have made it easier for their former partners and other stalkers to track down victims. In a proposed class action filed on Monday in San Francisco federal court, the women said Apple has been unable to protect people from unwanted trafficking through AirTag since launching what it called the "stalker proof" device in April 2021.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

RI Woman Gets Prison Time In Theft For Theft Of Benefits

A Rhode Island woman has been sentenced for stealing federal benefits of a person in Massachusetts. The Justice Department says Lisa Heino of Newport received a two-month prison term and was ordered to pay about 74-thousand dollars in restitution. US Attorney Rachael Rollins says Heino stole the money provided by...
NEWPORT, RI

