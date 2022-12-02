Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Changes coming to Kraft Field in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Big changes are likely coming to Kraft Field. The field, located at Red River High School, is home to several teams and looking to get a new grandstand and roof, backstop and safety netting, and elevated viewing decks, among other things. The Park Board says current facilities at the field are far past their expected lifespan showing signs of deterioration, water intrusion, inefficient space planning.
kfgo.com
Firefighters rescue buck in Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Volunteer firefighters rescued a buck from the Red Lake River. The Thief River Falls Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of firefighters rescuing the deer on their Facebook page. The buck had fallen through the ice. “We’re happy to announce that this beautiful buck...
KNOX News Radio
Soybean crushing plant hopes to build in GF
A company looking to build a $400 million dollar soybean crushing plant has selected Grand Forks as the location for the facility. Epitome Energy says the plant will be able to process 42 million bushels of soybeans per year into soybean oil…meal…and hulls. The company has executed a letter of intent on a greenfield location just north of Grand Forks that is in close proximity to rail and freeways.
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
KNOX News Radio
Business News: EGF growth…GF loan & Big Ring dollars
The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The economy added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate stayed 3.7%, still near a 53-year low. November’s job growth dipped only slightly from October’s 284,000 gain.
kroxam.com
SENATOR MARK JOHNSON AND REPRESENTATIVE DEB KIEL RELEASE STATEMENTS ON EPITOME ENERGY’S SOYBEAN PROCESSING FACILITY LEAVING MINNESOTA
Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) and State Representative Deb Kiel (R- Crookston) released the following statements regarding the announcement from Epitome Energy moving their Soybean Processing Facility from Crookston to Grand Forks, North Dakota, after delays from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). “This is tough news for Crookston,...
kroxam.com
CAR CRASHES INTO TELEPHONE POLE ON SOUTH BROADWAY AND WEST FOURTH STREET INTERSECTION
The Crookston Police Department responded to a single-car accident at the intersection of South Broadway Street and West Fourth Street, where a car seemed to swerve on a turn and crashed into the base of a telephone pole in front of Fischer, Rust, Stock & Rust, PLLC. Major damage was...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 5, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Kurt John Johnson, 57, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Narcotics in a School/Public Housing Zone. Jennifer Ann Evenson, 40, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Narcotics in a School/Public Housing Zone. Gina Rinay Henderson, 32, of...
trfradio.com
Woman Cited Following 2 Vehicle Accident For No Headlights During Snowfall
A woman was cited for not using headlights during heavy snow Friday afternoon in Thief River Falls. According to the police report Courtney Leeanne Hawk, 29, of Thief River Falls was cited for “Vehicle lighting Headlights not on – snow/rain, sleet”. Police say the northbound 2013 Chevy Hawk was driving collided with a 2016 Jeep on Highway 59 S. at Nelson Drive.
trfradio.com
TRF Woman Cited For Assaulting Bartender
Police responded to an assault at a bar Sunday evening in Thief River Falls. According to the report, police responded to 212 2nd Street East where a person had “assaulted the bartender and broke her glasses”. Thonya Lee Fogarty, 49, of Thief River Falls has been cited for 5th Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Damage to Property.
KNOX News Radio
Survey shows support for new Valley Middle School
The early results show positive support for construction of a new Valley Middle School. A recent school district survey targeting facility needs drew around 1,200 responses. Preliminary results were presented to members of the Valley Middle School Referendum Committee today (Tuesday). A majority of respondents said they would support a...
KNOX News Radio
GF man sentenced after breaking into home
A Grand Forks man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in jail for a rural home invasion back in February. Joseph Espinoza was accused of breaking into a home south of Grand Forks after stealing a vehicle and crashing it. He scuffled with a man and woman in the home before being shot in the driveway by two Grand Forks County deputies.
KNOX News Radio
TRF couple charged with tax crimes
A Thief River Falls couple has been charged with multiple tax crimes in Minnesota. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has charged Harlan and Nancy Kirkeide with three felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and failing to pay income tax. The Kirkeides allegedly failed to...
