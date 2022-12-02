Muscadine Bloodline Rounds Out BIG Year With Studio Version Of “Made Her That Way”

Muscadine Bloodline has been on a TEAR this year.

From their kickass Dispatch to 16th Ave. album, to their latest singles like “Me On You,” “Evinrudin’,” and “Cryin’ in a GMC,” the duo seems to keep getting better with every song and album they release.

And today, they’re back at it again with their latest single, “Made Her That Way.”

They performed the song originally on their 2020 Quarantine Work-Tapes, Vol. 1 acoustic EP, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it quickly became a fan favorite.

Not to mention, they released another kickass video of them playing the song live from a school bus this past week, announcing we’d be getting the studio version today.

In the song itself, it’s all about the guilt a guy feels after he ends things with his significant other, and how he feels he’s the reason she’s the way she is now.

You can practically picture the scene in your head when they sing:

“Cussin’ more than my name in the bathroom mirror

Wore down to nothin’, her mama always told her

We would never be somethin’

We’re youngin’s, too young for lovin’

Left her more than lonely this time…”

Dispatch to 16th Ave. is easily one of my favorite albums of 2022, but I have a feeling that this next album they’re dropping may be their best one to date.

Needless to say, Ol’ Charlie and Gary are a great testament to finding success, even without the restraints of a big time Nashville label. And on top of that, they’ve seen a ton of success with zero radio play as well.