Parker McCollum Drops Highly Anticipated Single, “Stoned”

Back in September, Parker McCollum played his unreleased fan favorite song “Stoned” on Austin City Limits, and we knew at that point that the song was inevitably going to either end up on his next album, or released as a single.

Sure enough, the man has been teasing the song over the past couple of months, and eventually announced that the single (from the new album) would drop December 2nd.

And sure enough the time is here, and the Limestone Kid was true to his promise.

“I was going to save this song to be released with the album but, after the fans demanded it be released sooner, I decided to go ahead and give it to them.

This song says so much while saying so little, which is exactly how I like it to be. I hope they love it.”

The song was written by Parker along with Brett James and Mark Holman, but I must say I was a little bummed when he left out the gorgeous harmonica work he had in the original demo version.

Needless to say, between “Handle On You,” and now “Stoned,” this new album he has in the works has the potential to be his best work yet.