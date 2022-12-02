F1 Cancels 2023 Chinese Grand Prix

For the fourth year in a row, F1 won’t be going to Shanghai.

For the fourth year in a row, Formula One will not host a race in China.

Following a dialogue with the promotor and relevant local authorities, F1 announced that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the “ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation.”

The 2023 edition of the race was scheduled for April 16, the fourth event of the season. It also would have been the first home race for Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu, who became the first Chinese driver in F1 when he made his debut this past year.

The cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix may cut into what was scheduled to be a record 24-race season. F1 did say in a statement that it is “assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course.”

F1 has not visited Shanghai International Circuit since 2019 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. While other countries that host races have walked back lockdowns and entry restrictions, China has maintained stringent policies to limit the spread of the virus.

Last year, F1 extended its contract with the Chinese Grand Prix through 2025.