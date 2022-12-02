ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Alex Jones files for bankruptcy as damages owed to Sandy Hook families total nearly $1.5B: report

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Shapero
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HAO1G_0jVCQMRR00

( The Hill ) — Infowars host Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy on Friday after a series of defamation trials resulted in him owing nearly $1.5 billion to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting, The Washington Post reported.

Jones reportedly listed his assets at between $1 million and $10 million and his debts at between $1 billion and $10 billion, according to the Post.

A Connecticut jury in October ordered Jones to pay $965 million in compensatory and punitive damages to 15 relatives of the victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The families sued Jones for spreading the unfounded conspiracy theory that the shooting — which left 26 people, including 20 young children, dead — was a hoax staged by the U.S. government.

Earlier in the year, a Texas jury awarded the parents of a child killed in the shooting $49 million in damages.

In Connecticut, Jones also filed a notice Friday saying his bankruptcy filing halts all proceedings in that case. A judge was scheduled to hear arguments Friday morning in the Connecticut case on a motion by the Sandy Hook families to attach the assets of Jones and his company to secure money for the damages awards.

The families’ motion to secure Jones’ assets also asks the Connecticut judge to bar Jones from transferring or disposing of any of his assets without the permission of the court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Missing 7-year-old Wise County girl found dead

WISE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wise County Sheriff held a press conference Friday night to give an update on the disappearance of 7-year-old Athena Strand who went missing from Wise County. According to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin, Strand’s body was recovered sometime in the evening on December 2, 2022, in Wise County near Boyd. […]
WISE COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Affidavit reveals new details in State Hospital murder

 WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest affidavit provides details about the death of a client at North Texas State Hospital, allegedly at the hands of another patient. The affidavit said shortly after 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Wichita Falls Police went to the to the state hospital after an AMR ambulance crew requested assistance with […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man gets 20 years for torture of woman in 2018

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with a record of violent crimes is sentenced to 20 years in prison for holding a woman hostage and assaulting her with a hammer and baseball bat on Christmas Eve 2018. According to records, as part of Bobby Cisneros’ plea, another charge from last January on Lela Lane involving […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

GPS pings lead to arrest of former friend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say took back one of three items stolen from a former friend after the victim tracked them on GPS has his burglary charge reduced to criminal trespass. 22-year-old Brayden Headrick pleaded to that charge and was placed on one year probation by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Arrest made in Wichita Falls’ 18th homicide of 2022

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department announced on Friday, December 2, 2022, the arrest of a 23-year-old man in connection to the city’s eighteenth homicide of the year. According to a press release from Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD’s Public Information Officer, officers responded to the North Texas State Hospital on […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy