Benzinga

'Big Banks Are Pencils Down In This Environment' As Grant Cardone Launches Fund To Snag Opportunistic Real Estate Investments

While most institutional investors are sitting on the sidelines unsure of how to respond to the current conditions in the real estate market, one successful investor sees major opportunities. Real estate mogul and “Undercover Billionaire” Grant Cardone just launched his latest fund, Cardone Equity Fund 22, through his real estate...
Benzinga

Looking At Lowe's Companies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies. Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

GitLab Impresses Analysts With Solid Q3 Performance, DevSecOps Growth Opportunity

KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits maintained GitLab Inc GTLB with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $63 to $60. The re-rating followed a solid 7% 3Q23 revenue and a 5% subscription beat. GitLab guided 4Q23 revenues in line. GitLab indicated some macro impact on DBNRR (still >130%) with a...
Benzinga

Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...

Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Benzinga

Autoimmune Biotech Scores $26M Payment, Up To $139M To Advance Phase 3 Research

Equillium Inc EQ announced an option and asset purchase agreement through which Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd gains the exclusive option to purchase Equillium's rights to itolizumab. These rights include all therapeutic indications and the rights to commercialize itolizumab in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Through this partnership, Equillium...
Benzinga

Meta Platforms, Herbalife And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS shares tumbled 70.6% to $2.7356 after the company reported announced topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
Benzinga

Wells Fargo Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wells Fargo WFC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Why Karuna Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower

Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX shares are trading lower by 11.63% to $200.56 going into the close of Tuesday's session after the company announced a CEO transition. Bill Meury will serve as president and chief executive officer and a member of the company's board, effective January 3, 2023. Karuna says, most...
Benzinga

Outlook Revisions Could Hamper The Sheen Of VF Corp, Says Analyst

VF Corp VFC named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer after Steve Rendle's decision to retire from his positions. Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman. VF also reduced its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the...
Benzinga

SAIC's Portfolio Makes It Ideal For Crucial Long-Term Defense Trends, Analyst Says

Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan reiterated a Buy on Science Applications International Corporation SAIC and raised the price target to $120 from $105. Sullivan noted that SAIC's 3Q23 adjusted EPS of $1.90 beat the $1.73 consensus. . Top-line sales of $1.91 billion beat Street expectations at $1.86 billion. Growth was driven primarily by the ramp up on new and existing contracts.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for PulteGroup

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on PulteGroup PHM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Why Barnes & Noble Education Shares Are Trading 30% Lower

Barnes & Noble Education Inc BNED shares are trading lower by 29.41% to $1.80 Tuesday afternoon after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results. What Happened?. Barnes & Noble reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 76 cents. The...
Benzinga

Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Falling

Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower by 6.59% to $114.36. EU privacy regulators reportedly ruled the company should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on online activity. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported the European Data Protection Board has issued rulings targeting the three sites,...
Benzinga

These Analysts Revise Price Targets On GitLab Following Q3 Results

GitLab Inc. GTLB reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23. GitLab said third-quarter revenue increased 69% year-over-year to $112.98 million, which beat analysts’ estimates of $106.5 million. The company reported a quarterly adjusted net loss of 10 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 15 cents per share.
Benzinga

Chainlink Launches Staking Protocol On ETH Mainnet

Chainlink, a crypto oracle project, specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols. On Tuesday, the project announced the launch of a staking protocol in which stakers commit Chainlink LINK/USD tokens in smart contracts to back certain performance guarantees around oracle services. Chainlink said it supports over 1,000 oracle networks...

