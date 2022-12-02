Read full article on original website
'Big Banks Are Pencils Down In This Environment' As Grant Cardone Launches Fund To Snag Opportunistic Real Estate Investments
While most institutional investors are sitting on the sidelines unsure of how to respond to the current conditions in the real estate market, one successful investor sees major opportunities. Real estate mogul and “Undercover Billionaire” Grant Cardone just launched his latest fund, Cardone Equity Fund 22, through his real estate...
Analyst Turns Bullish On Aerovate As Competitor Data Reinforce Lead Program Thesis
BTIG upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics Inc AVTE from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $27. The analyst writes that to Aerovate's benefit, Gossamer Bio Inc's GOSS TORREY Phase 2 results validated dry powder inhaled (DPI)-administered TKIs in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) as a safe and technically viable approach. But...
Looking At Lowe's Companies's Recent Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies. Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened...
This Token Surges 50% As Binance Reportedly Eyes Acquisition Of Indonesian Crypto Exchange
Toko TKO/USD, the native token of the Indonesian cryptocurrency exchange Tokocrypto is up more than 50% after reports said that Binance is in talks to acquire the exchange. What Happened: According to Tech in Asia, Pang Xue Kai, the CEO of Tokocrypto will vacate his position if the buyout by Binance is successful.
GitLab Impresses Analysts With Solid Q3 Performance, DevSecOps Growth Opportunity
KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits maintained GitLab Inc GTLB with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $63 to $60. The re-rating followed a solid 7% 3Q23 revenue and a 5% subscription beat. GitLab guided 4Q23 revenues in line. GitLab indicated some macro impact on DBNRR (still >130%) with a...
Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...
Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Autoimmune Biotech Scores $26M Payment, Up To $139M To Advance Phase 3 Research
Equillium Inc EQ announced an option and asset purchase agreement through which Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd gains the exclusive option to purchase Equillium's rights to itolizumab. These rights include all therapeutic indications and the rights to commercialize itolizumab in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Through this partnership, Equillium...
Meta Platforms, Herbalife And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS shares tumbled 70.6% to $2.7356 after the company reported announced topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
Funko's Management Changes Increase This Analyst's Confidence About Solving Distribution Issues
D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser has reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Funko Inc FNKO with a price target of $20.00. The toy collectibles maker announced yesterday that its founder and former CEO Brian Mariotti is stepping in as the new CEO, with Andrew Perlmutter moving down to his previous President role.
Wells Fargo Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wells Fargo WFC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Why Karuna Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower
Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX shares are trading lower by 11.63% to $200.56 going into the close of Tuesday's session after the company announced a CEO transition. Bill Meury will serve as president and chief executive officer and a member of the company's board, effective January 3, 2023. Karuna says, most...
Outlook Revisions Could Hamper The Sheen Of VF Corp, Says Analyst
VF Corp VFC named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer after Steve Rendle's decision to retire from his positions. Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman. VF also reduced its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the...
SAIC's Portfolio Makes It Ideal For Crucial Long-Term Defense Trends, Analyst Says
Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan reiterated a Buy on Science Applications International Corporation SAIC and raised the price target to $120 from $105. Sullivan noted that SAIC's 3Q23 adjusted EPS of $1.90 beat the $1.73 consensus. . Top-line sales of $1.91 billion beat Street expectations at $1.86 billion. Growth was driven primarily by the ramp up on new and existing contracts.
Expert Ratings for PulteGroup
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on PulteGroup PHM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Why Barnes & Noble Education Shares Are Trading 30% Lower
Barnes & Noble Education Inc BNED shares are trading lower by 29.41% to $1.80 Tuesday afternoon after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results. What Happened?. Barnes & Noble reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 76 cents. The...
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Falling
Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower by 6.59% to $114.36. EU privacy regulators reportedly ruled the company should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on online activity. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported the European Data Protection Board has issued rulings targeting the three sites,...
These Analysts Revise Price Targets On GitLab Following Q3 Results
GitLab Inc. GTLB reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23. GitLab said third-quarter revenue increased 69% year-over-year to $112.98 million, which beat analysts’ estimates of $106.5 million. The company reported a quarterly adjusted net loss of 10 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 15 cents per share.
Lucid Group Needs Recharge After Long Descent: What's Next For The EV Stock?
The exodus out of overvalued companies, especially those in the electric vehicle sector, continues in Tuesday’s session. Leading the charge on the downside is Lucid Group Inc LCID, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Insanity In 2021: From its year-end closing price of $10.01 in 2020,...
Chainlink Launches Staking Protocol On ETH Mainnet
Chainlink, a crypto oracle project, specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols. On Tuesday, the project announced the launch of a staking protocol in which stakers commit Chainlink LINK/USD tokens in smart contracts to back certain performance guarantees around oracle services. Chainlink said it supports over 1,000 oracle networks...
First Solar Fundamentals Likely To Come Under Pressure In 2023, Analyst Downgrades Stock With 66% Price Target Cut
GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson downgraded First Solar Inc FSLR from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $138.4 to $46.8. FSLR's most recent quarter was nothing short of a disaster across the board, Johnson noted. Still, FSLR has been among the best-performing solar stocks of 2022, despite...
