FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Man arrested after calling emergency dispatch over 600 times in span of 5 days
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Monday after he placed over 600 fake 911 calls since Dec. 1. Police arrested Anthony Trammell, 47, for continuously making false 911 calls. According to the police report, Trammell called 911 a total of 99 times on Dec....
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: 16-year-old fatally shot man to stop attack on another person
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday morning. Police were called to 8404 S. Drexel Place at 2:30 a.m. after getting reports that someone was shot inside the home. Officers said they found 38-year-old Cory Cade dead inside with "several" gunshot...
okcfox.com
Police searching for vehicle in connection to Pauls Valley robbery
PAULS VALLEY (KOKH) - The Pauls Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle in connection to a robbery in Pauls Valley. The incident occurred on Dec. 5th at Valley Wash Rack located at 2101 W. Grant Ave. Police say the suspect took the entire...
okcfox.com
Man accused in parents murder gets trial postponed to later date
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Michael Elijah Walker, who allegedly killed his parents in front of his younger brother in 2019, will not be going to trial on Tuesday as originally planned. Walker, who was 19 at the time of his parents murder, shot his 50-year-old father, Michael Walker seven...
okcfox.com
Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Wu Chen, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts...
okcfox.com
Parents warn other families of tainted drugs in Oklahoma after son's fatal overdose
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Through grief an Oklahoma family is sharing the story of their son’s fatal overdose while warning other families about the risks of tainted drugs in the state. Kathrine and Jeff Freeman are turning anger into advocacy. They look through pictures of their only...
okcfox.com
3 dead after plane crashes at Yukon Municipal Airport, crews responding
YUKON (KOKH) - Officials are investigating what caused a plane to crash at Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport. Reports say 53-year-old pilot Christopher Lamb of Perry, 78-year-old passenger David Lamb of Yukon, and 28-year-old passenger Gage Prough of Stillwater were killed in the crash. The crash caused a small grass...
okcfox.com
Salad and Go opening new locations in Del City, OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Salad and Go, an emerging, quick-service restaurant (QSR)committed to serving healthier options for fast food, announced on Tuesday they will be opening two more locations in addition to the two that just opened in Oklahoma City. Salad and Go opened two locations in OKC on...
okcfox.com
Ninnekah Public Schools virtual on Monday after reported threat
NINNEKAH, Okla. (KOKH) — Ninnekah Public Schools are virtual on Monday after administrators received information about a threat to the school for Monday. The school district said law enforcement was contacted and got in touch with the person that made the threat. The move to go virtual on Monday...
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma with Rainbow Fleet
Child care coach Amanda Waters is here from Rainbow Fleet to give us some great ideas for children's gifts this holiday season. You can visit Rainbow Fleet at 1105 N.W. 45th St in OKC. Or give them a call at 405-521-1426.
okcfox.com
EV company Canoo moves closer to receiving $1M incentive package from Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An electric vehicle start-up is one step closer to government support. Canoo made its pitch to the Oklahoma City's City Council on Tuesday, presenting why it deserves a million dollar incentive. Canoo has been making headlines across the state as they've announced a chain...
okcfox.com
'This bothers me': Oklahomans seek more resources for dyslexic children
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Low test scores continue to be a concern for Oklahomans, especially those whose children struggle with reading. For a lot of folks, it's very easy to read a book. But, some students need a little bit of extra help. A mother in Yukon tells Fox...
okcfox.com
'OTA would never play games with the agenda': Secretary of Transportation speaks out
The Secretary of Transportation is speaking out for the first time since a judge ruled the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) violated the Open Meeting Act. "The turnpike authority would never play games with the agenda," said Tim Gatz, Secretary of Transportation and the Director of OTA. Monday's meeting might have...
okcfox.com
OKC Zoo implementing winter hours beginning on December 6th
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As of Dec. 6, The Oklahoma City Zoo will be closed to the public on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the day, lasting until Feb. 8, 2023. The OKC Zoo is temporarily adjusting their park hours in preparation for the winter season. Beginning on Tuesday, Dec....
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Tourism's holiday pop-up shop available in downtown OKC and online this year
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Strata Tower in downtown Oklahoma City is hosting the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department's holiday pop-up shop this year. Located at 123 Robert S. Kerr, visitors can buy different Oklahoma merch like t-shirts, ornaments, and coffee mugs. The pop-up shop opened Monday and will...
okcfox.com
OKC Zoo's four lion cubs being introduced to outdoor habitat
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo has begun introducing their four lion cubs to their outdoor habitat. Lion cubs Zahara, Neema, Makena and Mshango, born in September, are in the gradual process of being introduced to their outdoor habitat. The OKC Zoo carnivore team has been giving...
okcfox.com
50 First American artists showcase crafts at OKC's Winter Holiday Market
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - This weekend, find handcrafted gifts for family and friends!. The Winter Holiday Market is back at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. The market will have 50 First American artists showcasing things from knife making, clothing, to one of a kind art pieces. You can...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Guardsmen celebrate before southeast Asia deployment
MUSTANG (KOKH) - Family and friends said goodbye to guard members deploying to southeast Asia on Saturday. About 50 guardsman with the 45th Field Artillery Army Brigade received orders to ship out. Even though they're leaving right before Christmas, there was a big celebration at the Mustang Event Center. Guardsman...
okcfox.com
Love's & Operation Homefront provide over 100 holiday meals for Oklahoma military families
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday morning Operation Homefront and Love's travel stops teamed up to express gratitude to Oklahoma military families, providing groceries and more for this year's Holiday Meals for Military. Holiday Meals for Military gave out 125-holiday meal kits, gift cards, and more to local military families...
