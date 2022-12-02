ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Man accused in parents murder gets trial postponed to later date

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Michael Elijah Walker, who allegedly killed his parents in front of his younger brother in 2019, will not be going to trial on Tuesday as originally planned. Walker, who was 19 at the time of his parents murder, shot his 50-year-old father, Michael Walker seven...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Wu Chen, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
3 dead after plane crashes at Yukon Municipal Airport, crews responding

YUKON (KOKH) - Officials are investigating what caused a plane to crash at Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport. Reports say 53-year-old pilot Christopher Lamb of Perry, 78-year-old passenger David Lamb of Yukon, and 28-year-old passenger Gage Prough of Stillwater were killed in the crash. The crash caused a small grass...
YUKON, OK
Salad and Go opening new locations in Del City, OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Salad and Go, an emerging, quick-service restaurant (QSR)committed to serving healthier options for fast food, announced on Tuesday they will be opening two more locations in addition to the two that just opened in Oklahoma City. Salad and Go opened two locations in OKC on...
DEL CITY, OK
Ninnekah Public Schools virtual on Monday after reported threat

NINNEKAH, Okla. (KOKH) — Ninnekah Public Schools are virtual on Monday after administrators received information about a threat to the school for Monday. The school district said law enforcement was contacted and got in touch with the person that made the threat. The move to go virtual on Monday...
Raising Oklahoma with Rainbow Fleet

Child care coach Amanda Waters is here from Rainbow Fleet to give us some great ideas for children's gifts this holiday season. You can visit Rainbow Fleet at 1105 N.W. 45th St in OKC. Or give them a call at 405-521-1426.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC Zoo implementing winter hours beginning on December 6th

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As of Dec. 6, The Oklahoma City Zoo will be closed to the public on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the day, lasting until Feb. 8, 2023. The OKC Zoo is temporarily adjusting their park hours in preparation for the winter season. Beginning on Tuesday, Dec....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC Zoo's four lion cubs being introduced to outdoor habitat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo has begun introducing their four lion cubs to their outdoor habitat. Lion cubs Zahara, Neema, Makena and Mshango, born in September, are in the gradual process of being introduced to their outdoor habitat. The OKC Zoo carnivore team has been giving...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Guardsmen celebrate before southeast Asia deployment

MUSTANG (KOKH) - Family and friends said goodbye to guard members deploying to southeast Asia on Saturday. About 50 guardsman with the 45th Field Artillery Army Brigade received orders to ship out. Even though they're leaving right before Christmas, there was a big celebration at the Mustang Event Center. Guardsman...
MUSTANG, OK

