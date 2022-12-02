Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
WRGB
Capital Region veteran receives restored car as part of nationwide program
CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — A Capital Region veteran had his life changed with an amazing gift on Tuesday. Cole's Collision restored a 2012 Honda Civic LX into a new car from donations that included parts as well as money to build the car. With the National Auto Body...
WNYT
Roof issues temporarily close Guilderland pediatrics office
Schoolhouse Pediatrics in Guilderland is temporarily closed, due to a roof problem. Video caught by a NewsChannel 13 photographer shows it looks like the air conditioning unit on the roof may have caved in. The office says because of the facility’s issues, the office will remain closed for now.
CMH unveils new patient care, education space
Community and business leaders recently joined with Columbia Memorial Health trustees, executives, and staff to unveil a newly-renovated wing of the Greene Medical Arts building.
newyorkalmanack.com
Patent Medicine History: Schenectady’s Pink Pills for Pale People
Patent medicines, packaged drugs with incompletely disclosed contents, were plentiful and profitable in the United States from the period directly following the Civil War through the early twentieth century. Before the first Pure Food and Drug Laws were passed, the manufacturers and promoters of patent medicines made millions of dollars...
WRGB
Correctional facilities facing staffing issues, staff working overtime
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — As staffing issues have become a major problem for many industries throughout the area. Law enforcement is no exception, specifically correction officers. According to data released on December 1st by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the state is seeing fewer DOCCS Security Personnel.
newyorkalmanack.com
George Cooke: Albany Snake Oil Salesman
“Dr. Cooke, No. 3 Norton Street, Albany, NY — In every age of the world, men of superior genius have lived: Homer, Voltaire, Euripides and Virgil. It has, however, remained for the 19th century to produce a man whose attainments, both in letters and science, which justly entitles him to equal rank with the illustrious mentioned above. That man is the world-renowned surgeon and physician, Gen. George Cooke whose fame and knowledge of the healing art have reached every clime. Having traveled and practiced on both hemispheres, strange as it may appear, it is, nevertheless true that Dr. Cooke often effects cures in one day, permanently, with the aid of his Universal Antidote, annihilating every vestige of the disease of whatever character, for which a complimentary massive gold medal was presented to him by the British government in consideration of his superior talents, and his scientific improvements in the practice of medicine. Let the public bear in mind that old Dr. Cooke is in no manner connected with the rapacious gang of swindlers whose letters have so recently been seized by the US Government.
Angry Otter Harasses Parkgoers in Albany, New York
According to a report by Hopkins of WPDH, an exceptionally aggressive otter has been harassing parkgoers at the Six Mile Waterworks Park in Albany, New York. According to the report, there was no indication on whether the otter was acting defensively or if it was rabid. The City of Albany Water Department was working with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Albany Animal Control to capture and remove the angry otter.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: NYS changes policy on suing SUNY students and now sues where they live
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After investigations by News10NBC and then the New York Times, the state has changed its policy when it sues students over SUNY tuition. The state is still filing lawsuits. Only instead of filing them in Albany, it’s filing them in the counties where the students live. That’s a major change. And the advocates say this will help students make arrangements to pay the money or fight it.
Scam Alert: Police in Warren County Warn of Man Who ‘Needs Help’
It's hard to trust anyone these days, and even though most of us are already on high alert when it comes to these things, sometimes bad things happen to good people. And it's worse when these people prey on the elderly. Police in Warren County Warn of Man Who 'Needs...
mylittlefalls.com
Connor M. Summerfield 2005 – 2022
Connor M. Summerfield, 17, of Howes Caves, New York, and Salisbury Center, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening, November 26, 2022, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, New York, as a result from injuries sustained in an ATV accident in the Town of Duanesburg. He was born on May 1,...
WRGB
Toll hike for travelers in NY? Thruway Authority moves proposed toll hike forward
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Thruway Authority has approved a motion, setting plans for a proposed toll hike forward. The Thruway Authority is considering a 5 percent rate hike for New York E-ZPass customers and more for non-E-ZPass drivers. The Thruway Authority says it needs the...
WRGB
Dock Master of Schenectady Yacht Club accused of insurance fraud
CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have charged the Dock Master of the Schenectady Yacht Club with falsifying business records and insurance fraud. Investigators say 49-year-old Derek J. Sutherland was arrested following a complaint from the Schenectady Yacht Club in Clifton Park. Sutherlands is accused of...
WRGB
Police expand search for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — In Schenectady, police expand the scope of the investigation into missing teen Samantha Humphrey. Police told us there would be several crews out searching the Mohawk River, because of the time that's passed since she was last seen or heard from. 14-year-old Humphrey was reported...
Rensselaer County brewery debuts food truck
S&S Farm Brewery in Nassau has debuted its own food truck called The Hayfield Grill. The truck is owned by S&S Brewery but is operated and managed by Chris Soden.
beckerspayer.com
A month after trading jabs, CDPHP, St. Peter's reach contract agreement
CDPHP and Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners have reached an "agreement in principle" that will keep the region's largest insurance provider in network with the hospital system that has 170 locations, the Times Union reported Dec. 3. The agreement comes after St. Peter's Health Partners sent letters to patients...
Search continues in missing Schenectady teen case
NEWS10 has received an update from police regarding Samantha Humphreys, the Schenectady teenager who was reported missing on November 27.
WNYT
Watervliet firefighter terminated
New details this hour, after a Watervliet firefighter was found guilty of sexually abusing an Uber driver. We told you last week, Edward Rolfe was found guilty on all charges against him: harassment, sexual abuse, and forcible touching. Rolfe had been suspended with pay for almost four years. Tonight, we’re...
Capital Region gas price update, December 5
Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 9 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.73 per gallon.
NEWS10 ABC
Bear spotted near Castleton Elementary School
CASTLETON ON HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schodack Police are reporting a black bear was seen in the area of Castleton Elementary School. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, as well as the Rensselaer County Sheriff, have been advised of the sighting and are investigating the situation. Authorities...
Upcoming Ukrainian food and bake sale fundraiser
COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ukrainian food and bake sale fundraiser will take place on Saturday, December 17 at the Slavic Pentecostal Church of Evangelical Faith in Cohoes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Golubtsi, pierogis, and desserts […]
