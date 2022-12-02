ISU women’s soccer coach steps down

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After seven seasons as head coach of the Indiana State University women’s soccer team, Coach Julie Hanley will be stepping down from leading the team.

ISU announced the move Friday morning, saying a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately. The decision comes after a year where the team ended the season 2-11-3 overall and 2-6-2 in-conference. The team struggled offensively scoring a total of 12 goals in 16 games.

Hanley was announced as ISU’s third women’s soccer coach by Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales on July 7, 2016. Previously, she spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Iowa. The pandemic-delayed season played in the winter/spring of 2021 was the highest winning percentage in the program’s history and allowed the school to host its first MVC Tournament game since 2016.

Hanley will end her ISU coaching career with an overall record of 36-63-15.

“We appreciate Julie’s efforts at Indiana State and wish her the best for the future,” Clinkscales said. “I’ve known Julie for many years and support her decision to pursue other opportunities.”

