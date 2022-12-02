A second quarter run boosted the Mount Gilead Lady Indians to an 11-point lead over Northmor Saturday afternoon in a game they would win 57-35. The game was tied at 12 after Northmor opened the quarter with a Madison Simpson basket at the 7:21 mark. That would be the only points scored by the Golden Knights in the period, though. Mount Gilead finished the half on an 11-0 run that saw four different girls contribute points. Lydia Stalnaker connected from three, while Candace Millisor added a pair of baskets, Madilyn Elson also scored from the field and Grace Shipman recorded a pair of free throws.

GALION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO