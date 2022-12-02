ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

theharlemvalleynews.net

County to Offer Bystander Intervention Training

Three virtual sessions to focus on different forms of harassment. Poughkeepsie … The Dutchess County Commission on Human Rights will host a series of virtual Bystander Intervention Training sessions this month, providing attendees the tools to intervene if they witness harassment. Each of the trainings will discuss a specific type of harassment – in the workplace, in public spaces and antisemitism, respectively – and participants will learn how to be an effective bystander in different contexts using five intervention strategies.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties

We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into effect over the summer that had been saving New Yorkers some cash at the pumps has expired.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Ulster County service center loses funding

“Thank you for calling the Ulster County Service Center,” says the lady with the robot voice, “your one-stop for information about county programs and services.”. Questions about dead-deer removal, human trafficking, obtaining a new street address, or making a juvenile firesetter intervention? Anticipating thorny questions is the bread and butter of the operational model over at the Ulster County Recovery Service Center. Or it was.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Old-timey holiday market comes to Woodstock

The Historical Society of Woodstock (HSW) will hold its annual Holiday Market Fair on December 10 & 11 at 20 Comeau Drive in Woodstock. The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. HSW’s exhibition space will be transformed into a Holiday Fair reminiscent of earlier times including...
WOODSTOCK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Altered celebration of lights draws few to Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – In a change from tradition, the annual “Celebration of Lights” took place in Poughkeepsie without the traditional parade down Main Street to Dongan Square Park. The event, which typically brought 1,000 people to the Mount Carmel neighborhood, was much more subdued this year. Many of...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former Dutchess lawmaker passes away

WAPPINGERS – Joseph Incoronato who served in a number of public positions, died on Monday. He was 89. He served as a Wappinger town councilman from 1984 through 1995 and as a Dutchess County legislator representing District 15 until 2019. He also served for a period of time on...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Town supervisor outraged by vulgar flag display in parade

PLEASANT VALLEY – Town Supervisor John DelVecchio called the parade float in Saturday night’s “Festival of Lights” event in the center of town “disgusting.” A tractor-trailer owned by Snow Fountain Supply was adorned with a large flag that said “FUCK BIDEN” as it passed hundreds of children and their families gathered along the route.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
WRGB

Correctional facilities facing staffing issues, staff working overtime

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — As staffing issues have become a major problem for many industries throughout the area. Law enforcement is no exception, specifically correction officers. According to data released on December 1st by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the state is seeing fewer DOCCS Security Personnel.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

East Fishkill supervisor considering a run for county executive

HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Republican East Fishkill Town Supervisor Nick D’Alessandro continues to assess his options for a Dutchess County executive run next year. He had previously hinted that he plans to run for the post in November. D’Alessandro has been an elected official since 2011. When asked...
EAST FISHKILL, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Dec 7 – Dec 13

Roarin’ 20’s Casino Night. Featuring live music, member performances, drinks by suggested donation and light refreshments. Your admission ticket will transform into “funny money” to play roulette, black jack, or craps at full-size tables managed by professional croupiers. And what will you do with all the funny money you win? Take part in a fierce auction of artwork of course! All pieces will be donated by fellow ASK Members. The highest funny money offer wins! Roarin’ 20s attire is encouraged but not mandatory.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets

A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

World AIDS Day of Remembrance in Kingston (photos)

The Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center observed World AIDS Day of Remembrance on Thursday, December 1, in Kingston. It is a day of solidarity for people around the world who are affected by HIV, and it is a day for voices to unite by sharing experiences, remembering those lost and standing together in the fight against HIV. While great strides have been made over the four decades since the first known reported cases of AIDS, this disease remains a public health challenge. World AIDS Day is an opportunity for every community and each individual to unite in the fight against HIV to show support for people living with HIV and to commemorate the more than 32 million people worldwide who have died from AIDS-related illness.
KINGSTON, NY

