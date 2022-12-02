ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Gives Exciting Update On Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics hit the smallest of road bumps this weekend, but appear to be back on an enviable path throughout the NBA regular season. Boston dropped its first home game in over a month Friday, when the Miami Heat took the second game of a two-game “series” at TD Garden. The overtime affair was a slight hiccup for a Celtics team that has rolled on its way to the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed through 23 games. Nevertheless, it reminded Celtics fans that their team still has some areas to improve on as it approaches the end of the 2022 calendar. That improvement appears to be on the way back.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Emotional After Tribute In Bruins-Golden Knights

BOSTON — Things got a little misty for Bruce Cassidy in the first period between the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights. During a TV timeout in the first period of Monday night’s game, the TD Garden jumbotron had a tribute for Cassidy, who was relieved of his head coaching duties with the Bruins in June after taking over at the helm in Feb. 2017.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Notes: Boston Not Starting On Time Led To Loss Vs. Golden Knights

BOSTON — There was a common theme in the Boston Bruins locker room after their 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. They didn’t start on time. Boston’s 14-game win streak on TD Garden ice came to an end Monday night at the hands of their ex-head coach. The Bruins didn’t start the game on time in the least, falling behind 3-0 before they knew it. Between the undisciplined hockey, one-too-many passes and poor decision making, it felt the B’s were out of this one quickly.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Expectations Changing For Joe Mazzulla, Celtics Amid Dominant Run

The Boston Celtics have high expectations of themselves. That is never a bad thing, especially when you consider the circumstances in which those expectations have stemmed from. The Celtics got back on track with a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at Barclays Center. Though it was far from...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jayson Tatum Explains His Relationship With ‘Brother’ Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant are two of the best players in the NBA, but the duo have a bond much deeper than just that. The Boston Celtics took care of business yet again against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, earning a 103-92 victory at Barclays Center. Tatum helped lead the charge as he finished with 29 points, while Durant led the Nets with 31. This, of course, continued the Celtics’ dominance over the Nets dating back to the playoffs last season when Boston swept Brooklyn in the first round.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

What Did Charles Barkley Just Call Celtics Star Jayson Tatum?

Charles Barkley is a national treasure who must be protected at all costs, even if his latest gaffe came at the expense of Boston Celtics superstar and NBA MVP candidate Jayson Tatum. As the NBA approaches Christmas, there’s become little doubt around league circles that Tatum has catapulted himself into...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Win This Awesome Bruins Adirondack Chair With B’s-Knights Pick And Win

A Bruins fan who can match the team’s early-season success Monday night will walk away with a once-in-a-lifetime Black-and-Gold souvenir. The B’s will host the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden on Monday night, and you can win big with the latest Pick & Win contest at NESN Games. Monday night’s winner will score themselves a jaw-dropping Bruins Adirondack chair from My Custom Sports Chair. You’ll be the talk of the neighborhood in any season with the Bruins-inspired folding Adirondack chair that’s made of 95% recycled materials and is resistant to moisture, fading, warping and splintering.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Logan Thompson, Golden Knights Face Bruins At TD Garden

Logan Thompson is a notable rookie goalie to keep an eye on this season. Thompson and the Vegas Golden Knights travel to Boston to take on the Bruins at TD Garden for their Monday night matchup. The Golden Knights goalie has a 12-5-0 record between the pipes with a 2.54...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

MLB Rumors: This Team Could Sign Two Superstar Shortstops

Three elite shortstops remain on the open market after Trea Turner signed a monstrous 11-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. One team apparently might try to land two of them. Outside of the Phillies, arguably no time has been floated in shortstop rumors this offseason more than the Cubs. And...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Celtics Wrap: Boston Turns Up Physicality In Gutsy Win Vs. Raptors

The Boston Celtics continued their Eastern Conference dominance Monday night, defeating the Toronto Raptors 116-110 at Scotiabank Arena. The Celtics improved to 20-5 on the year, while the Raptors dropped to 12-12. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Entering the game without Al Horford and Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Golden Knights Lines, Pairings

There’s no shortage of intrigue surrounding Monday night’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights. Not only are Boston and Vegas arguably the best teams in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, respectively. This also marks Bruce Cassidy’s first game back at TD Garden since becoming the Golden Knights’ head coach upon his departure from the Bruins.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Taylor Hall’s Goal Forces Overtime In Bruins-Golden Knights

The Boston Bruins came back from a three-goal deficit Monday night with a little help from Taylor Hall. The Black and Gold ultimately fell to the Vegas Golden Knights in a shootout at TD Garden, but Hall helped erase the 3-0 hole the Bruins were in and send the game to overtime.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

