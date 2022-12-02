Read full article on original website
Reformed Church holiday fair brings, song, shopping and Santa to New Paltz (photos)
No one seems to remember how Soup on the Stoop got started, or how long the Reformed Church of New Paltz has been bringing it to Huguenot Street. But it’s an integral component of the Church’s Christmas Fair, and a glorious gesture of holiday generosity and love for the community. It was back last Friday evening, with half a dozen savory choices available at any one time, for free.
Old-timey holiday market comes to Woodstock
The Historical Society of Woodstock (HSW) will hold its annual Holiday Market Fair on December 10 & 11 at 20 Comeau Drive in Woodstock. The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. HSW’s exhibition space will be transformed into a Holiday Fair reminiscent of earlier times including...
The Village of Saugerties shares the spirit of the season (photos)
It may have been a bit early in the season, but it was definitely holiday time in the Village of Saugerties on Sunday, December 4, with two tree-lighting ceremonies, free goodies at many businesses and music on the streets performed by individual musicians at some businesses and members of the Saugerties High School band and choir offering music of the season.
Christmas Spectacular at Ole Savannah’s on Kingston waterfront (photos)
Under Saturday’s moonlit sky, the second annual Christmas Spectacular hosted by Ole Savannah’s Restaurant took place in Kingston. There were holiday-themed performances by champion figure skaters and 2022 Winter Olympians, a tree lighting, Christmas tune performances, a fun and festive laser light show and more.
World AIDS Day of Remembrance in Kingston (photos)
The Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center observed World AIDS Day of Remembrance on Thursday, December 1, in Kingston. It is a day of solidarity for people around the world who are affected by HIV, and it is a day for voices to unite by sharing experiences, remembering those lost and standing together in the fight against HIV. While great strides have been made over the four decades since the first known reported cases of AIDS, this disease remains a public health challenge. World AIDS Day is an opportunity for every community and each individual to unite in the fight against HIV to show support for people living with HIV and to commemorate the more than 32 million people worldwide who have died from AIDS-related illness.
Stormy Weather Daily
Ulster County, good morning. It’s 5:45 a.m. in the Rondout. The temperature is currently 24°, but will climb to a high of 44° around three o’clock, when the moon, 95 percent full, rises. The sky is clear. A wind so faint it can be forgotten blows out of the south.
Donna Rae LaPolt
It is with great sadness to report that Donna Rae LaPolt, passed away on December 3rd, 2022 at 11:10 am after being diagnosed in November with Leukemia. She was 79 years old. Donna passed peacefully at Westchester Medical Center surrounded by her husband, her three children, one of her grandsons, and one of her nieces. Prior to her passing they played her favorite Beatles and James Taylor songs, shared lots of happy memories and stories, and let her know she was loved by many and will be missed greatly.
Ulster County service center loses funding
“Thank you for calling the Ulster County Service Center,” says the lady with the robot voice, “your one-stop for information about county programs and services.”. Questions about dead-deer removal, human trafficking, obtaining a new street address, or making a juvenile firesetter intervention? Anticipating thorny questions is the bread and butter of the operational model over at the Ulster County Recovery Service Center. Or it was.
Driver hit by train at notoriously dangerous Kingston intersection, hospitalized
At approximately 10:42am on Monday, Dec. 5 at the intersection of Foxhall Avenue and Stephan Street in Kingston, an unnamed driver was hit by a train and subsequently hospitalized with what police say were “minor injuries”. On a Facebook post by the Kingston Fire Department, one user described...
Honey’s Cannabis CBD in Gardiner poised for dispensary license
You may have noticed, over the past few years, a proliferation of CBD shops opening up all over our region. The growth of the business has been exponential since 2018, when the federal Farm Bill legalized hemp-derived cannabinoids with no more than .3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content. Annual CBD (cannabidiol) sales in the US had already hit $4.6 billion by 2020, according to Forbes magazine.
New Paltz mourns the sudden loss of traumatic brain injury survivor Bart Groudine-Goldstein
New Paltz High School Class of 2005 graduate and traumatic brain injury (TBI) survivor Bart Groudine-Goldstein, 36, died suddenly on Sunday, November 27 after attending a wedding with his parents and friends in Buffalo. Groudine-Goldstein was adopted by Joel and Dayle Goldstein from Korea when he was five months old....
Father of Paisley Shultis jailed on felony burglary charges
On Dec. 2, Saugerties police arrested Kirk D. Shultis Jr., 33 in connection with “several burglaries that occurred throughout the Town of Saugerties”. Shultis is the biological father of Paisley Shultis, who attracted international media attention after she was found hiding in “secret room” under a flight of stairs at his home following two years of being reported missing by her legal guardians.
