Ismael Kone: Watford win the race to sign talented CF Montreal midfielder

Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone is set to join Championship side Watford from CF Montreal this winter, 90min sources confirm. The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising talents in Major League Soccer right now after a breakout 2022 campaign, helping Montreal finish second in the Eastern Conference and featuring in the CanMNT's World Cup campaign.
