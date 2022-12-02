Read full article on original website
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
Texas anti-LGBTQ drag show reporting website flooded with trolls thanks to TwitterAsh JurbergTexas State
Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Don Morphy Dishes Top Trends for Men This Holiday SeasonLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Family-Owned, Haystack Burgers opens Preston Hollow Monday, Dec 12thSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Get in the Christmas Spirit at the Abilene Community Band’s Christmas Concert
The Abilene Community Band was founded on July 4th, 1976, and has been performing ever since then. The director of the band is Joe Stevens retired Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Band Director. Mr. Stephens was my 6th-grade band director at what used to be called Lee Elementary School. Mr....
‘I can no longer be part of a denomination that will not uphold… the doctrine’: Several Abilene churches vote to disaffiliate amid United, Global Methodist split
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Churches of the Methodist denomination have been faced with a vote in recent months, to remain with the United Methodists, or disaffiliate and join the newly established Global Methodists. This split has already affected congregations in all parts of the world, including our Abilene Methodist churches. “St. Paul held it’s vote […]
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Tiffany Green, The Cake Lady of Carrollton
Tiffany Green grew up in a bakery and has always enjoyed the craft, opening up her own in-home bakery in Carrollton and loving it ever since. When she’s not baking, Green can be found taking her kids to the park or fishing. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
advocatemag.com
Wilshire Baptist Church names new senior pastor
Editor’s note (Dec. 5): A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Timothy Peoples’ wife. Her name is Valerie Lott. Wilshire Baptist Church has a new senior pastor who was formerly part of the church’s pastoral residency program. Timothy Peoples, who will begin his role in January,...
fortworthreport.org
Black fraternity chapter to buy abandoned, historic Vickery school to help revitalize southeast Fort Worth
The abandoned R. Vickery Elementary School at 1905 E. Vickery Blvd. is easily recognizable, with its faded blue facade, boarded-up windows and overgrown bushes. The deteriorating historic school building, now owned by the city, has been closed since the 1980s and is often used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness.
The Paramount Theatre Proudly Welcomes the Return of the Nutcracker Comedy Show
I saw William Lee Martin perform once on a Carnival cruise ship and he had the entire ship rocking from side to side with laughter. I'll admit, the show on the boat was a bit blue but it was hilarious nonetheless. Today's William Lee Martin is more subtle, cleaner, and authentic to his 'personality' comedy routine.
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
North Texas school districts plan 'pink out' on Monday to honor Athena Strand
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Over 25 North Texas school districts have announced that in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was abducted and murdered by a deliveryman last week, students and staff will be asked to wear pink on Monday.So far, the school districts who have announced they will "pink out for Athena" are:Alvord ISDArgyle ISDBrock ISDBuena Vista ISDCastleberry ISDChico ISDCommunity ISD Decatur ISDEagle Mountain-Saginaw ISDGainesville ISDGarner ISDGreenville ISD Godley ISDHEB ISDKeller ISDKennedale ISDLake Worth ISDLindale ISDMillsap ISDNorthwest ISDParadise ISDPeaster ISD ·Poolville ISDQuinlan ISD ·Springtown ISDStephenville ISDSweeny ISDWeatherford ISDWinnsboro ISDComanche Elementary, which Athena attended in Oklahoma, also asked students to wear pink on Monday.Wise County Judge J.D. Clark wrote on Facebook on Saturday afternoon that pink was Athena's favorite color and called on the rest of the county to wear pink Monday. He also announced that at 6:30 p.m., a prayer vigil will be held at the Wise County Courthouse.A candlelight vigil will also be held in Fort Worth on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Cafe Republic at 8640 N Beach St.
Megachurch Gets Backlash For Selling $60 Tickets For Annual Christmas Program
Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano has faced scrutiny after a video showed a behind-the-scenes clip of its extravagant Christmas program. The church is charging up to $60 for tickets to the show. A viral TikTok posted on November 27, showed multiple performers drumming while suspected from the ceiling while the...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Square puts on area’s largest choreographed light show for a 17th year
With over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 11 songs, 10 miles of wiring and 8 miles of extension chords, Frisco Square is expecting to welcome thousands of visitors to the 17th year of its holiday lights show this season. The largest choreographed light show in north Texas, the show features...
These Texas cities are home to 2 of the best drive-thru Christmas lights displays in the country
Sure, walking around enjoying some Christmas lights is fun, but the real fun is sitting in the car blasting holiday tunes with your family while driving through some phenomenal holiday lights.
Dallas Observer
West Dallas Community Members Walked Out of Meeting With Shingle Factory Reps
Community members in West Dallas have been trying to rid the area of a shingle manufacturing plant that has been there for over seven decades. This year, GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America and owner of the factory, said it would be willing to pack up shop, but not until 2029.
Celebrate The Holidays With The 24th Annual Christmas Lights Parade in Downtown Abilene
Abilene has its own way of doing things, and that includes how we usher in the holidays. After all, the holidays happen only once a year and you've got to make them count. Around these parts of Texas, we have a parade complete with Christmas lights - The FOX West Texas Annual Christmas Lights parade in downtown Abilene. This year the parade takes place on November 29 at 6:30 p.m. The route is from Pine to North 4th to Cypress Street.
WFAA
19-year-old dog adopted in Dallas enjoying holidays
Annie, 19, was left for adoption at a Dallas shelter. She found a new home and is still living her best life this holiday.
Dedicated volunteers extract Spaghetti Warehouse trolley from Dallas' West End
Thanks to a dedicated team of conservation-minded folks, the vintage trolley from the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End has been moved to a temporary new home: in a warehouse at Orr-Reed Architectural Co., the salvage store just south of downtown Dallas, which will provide a safe space for the vehicle while it undergoes a restoration. A permanent home is still TBD, but Orr-Reed will be housing the trolley for at least the next 12 months. The trolley was one of the original streetcars that ran through East Dallas nearly a century ago. It surged to fame in 2019 when Spaghetti Warehouse...
The world’s largest Christmas light maze and village has made its way to Dallas: Here’s everything you need to know about Enchant
The world's largest Christmas light maze and village has made its way to North Texas. Enchant has officially set up shop at Fair Park.
Try These 6 Fun Games At Your Holiday Party This Year
We're in the thick of it now - the holiday season. And what are the holidays without Christmas parties? Some of us gather for a family party. Then there are those wild and crazy office parties. No matter which way you party, there are usually games involved. Good Housekeeping recently...
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
These Abilene Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day
Ah, yes, Christmas. That other time of the year when we break out the turkey, ham, stuffing, and all the fixings. Why does it seem that we only have these types of dinners twice a year? It's probably because it's such a hassle to do the shopping, then the cooking, and then clean up all that mess.
Dallas cookie shop has best snickerdoodle & best chocolate chip cookies in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve got a regularly visiting sweet tooth, be sure to enjoy the holiday season to the fullest whether you love candy, pies, ice cream, cake, or one of the best desserts of all, cookies. It may be the most wonderful time of the year...
