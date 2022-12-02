Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Robert Downey Jr responds to Tarantino’s MCU criticism
The Marvel vs filmmakers debate has been a steady source of contention online for years, and now Robert Downey Jr, known for kicking off the MCU with his portrayal as Iron Man in 2008, has shared his thought on the matter. Speaking with Deadline, the actor responded to Quentin Tarantino’s...
thedigitalfix.com
Black Adam could be Dwayne Johnson’s first box-office failure
Since joining the Fast and Furious franchise in 2011, Dwayne Johnson has had a string of box office hits and become one of the biggest movie stars in the world. He’s appeared in hits such as San Andreas, Central Intelligence, Moana, Baywatch, Jumanji, Rampage, Skyscraper, and Jungle Cruise. All of these apart from Baywatch have been PG or PG-13 and The Rock has become king of the family friendly blockbuster.
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick 4 is the “hardest action movie” Keanu Reeves has ever made
We all know that the John Wick franchise is considered among some of the best action movies of all time — but according to the titular star, Keanu Reeves, John Wick 4 may well be the hardest one he’s ever made, too. Speaking to Brazil’s Omelete at CCXP...
thedigitalfix.com
How Keanu Reeves accidentally married Winona Ryder
It turns out that one of Hollywood’s favourite on-screen couples may accidentally be spouses in real life. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, while promoting the rom-com Destination Wedding, Winona Ryder revealed how she and Keanu Reeves unknowingly tied the knot on the set of the 1992 vampire movie – Bram Stoker’s Dracula.
thedigitalfix.com
Hayley Atwell wants Captain Carter to do more in the MCU
Warning spoilers ahead! Once Marvel Studios ushered in the multiverse, some of our favourite MCU characters got a second go at the canon in Doctor Strange 2 (titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)… only to die at the hands of Wanda straight away. One of these familiar faces who met their end during the 2022 Marvel movie was Captain Carter. However, despite the gruesome death, actor Hayley Atwell hints that Carter has much more to give the franchise.
thedigitalfix.com
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega got nightmares from this horror movie
If you’re going to be involved with The Addams Family, you’ve got to know your horror movies. Jenna Ortega, star of new Netflix series Wednesday, has revealed that one slasher movie left her rattled as a child, giving her bad dreams for years. “I think the first scary...
thedigitalfix.com
Harrison Ford was the last actor George Lucas wanted for Han Solo
Harrison Ford is a name synonymous with the Star Wars movies. The franchise would be completely different without him, and he’s so perfect as Star Wars character Han Solo you’d think he was cast on the spot. Not the case, and according to Ford himself, it was a long process.
Angelina Jolie made new accusations against Brad Pitt
Fans of both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have long been tired of their endless court showdowns. But there is no end in sight for them yet: the other day the actress filed a new application to the court, in which she brought additional charges against her ex-husband. Jolie, who is doing everything to make Pitt look like a perfect monster, in her new statement, called the lawsuit filed earlier against her by Brad “malicious and baseless” and demanded that her dispute with Pitt be resolved as soon as possible. This was reported by the publication Daily Mail.
thedigitalfix.com
Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins nearly did a Marvel movie first
Wonder Woman is one of the best DC movies, managing to unite everyone who was arguing about Zack Snyder’s vision for the franchise when it came out in 2017. It was momentous, not least because Patty Jenkins became the first woman to direct a major superhero movie, a long overdue development – an honour that was nearly Marvel’s.
thedigitalfix.com
Jamie Foxx admits he lied about one of his worst movies
We all know the Hollywood game when it comes to blockbuster action movies. Every production is the best movie of everyone’s careers, and a dream to be a part of. Jamie Foxx got candid about the whole circus during an interview once, and there was one picture he remembers being deceptive about.
thedigitalfix.com
Ben Affleck started directing because of his worst movie
Professionally Ben Affleck’s an actor who’s had his ups and downs. The star’s helped make some of the best movies ever made, including Good Will Hunting and Gone Girl, but he’s also made some absolute stinkers, including the dreadful superhero movie Daredevil. Still, Affleck’s managed to...
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Cruise has an incredible Christmas tradition his co-stars love
Tom Cruise is well known for doing incredible stunts while making action movies but what he’s less known for is his Christmas tradition. According to Glen Powell, the Mission: Impossible star will send you a cake every Christmas if you’ve ever made a movie with him. “Tom Cruise...
thedigitalfix.com
Pixar movie legend explains why Up is so upsetting
Pixar movies often deliver some of the most upsetting, distressing experiences of your life, which can be a bit of a surprise for anyone expecting a nice, simple animated movie. Well, Lee Unkrich, the director of many great movies for Pixar, has explained why this is. More specifically, Unkrich has...
thedigitalfix.com
Sigourney Weaver explains why she was bald in Alien 3
By Alien 3, Sigourney Weaver’s character, Ellen Ripley, had already gone through the wringer quite a few times — but in the third instalment of the science fiction movie series, things were set to get even worse for her character. Not only is she the only survivor of...
thedigitalfix.com
Danny Glover’s iconic Lethal Weapon line was added last minute
Shane Black’s Hollywood action movie screenplays are legendary – from writing four Lethal Weapon movies, to Last Action Hero, The Long Kiss Goodnight, and of course – Iron Man 3. The comedic neo-noirs which he wrote and directed – Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005) and The Nice Guys (2016) – are widely regarded as a couple of the strongest scripts of the last two decades.
thedigitalfix.com
Tony Gilroy has a great vision for Andor season 2, says Adria Arjona
There’s every chance that Adria Arjona and her character Bix Caleen will be a part of the Andor cast when the Andor season 2 release date swings by, and the actor says she is more than willing to let showrunner Tony Gilroy take her Star Wars character in whatever direction he sees fit.
thedigitalfix.com
John Carpenter’s favourite movies are dominated by one director
Every ten years, Sight & Sound, a magazine published by the British Film Institute (BFI), releases its list of 100 of the best movies of all time. In order to collate the list, the BFI asks film critics to submit their top ten picks, which are then collected and weighed up in order to make the ranking.
thedigitalfix.com
Joker 2: Lady Gaga is the perfect Harley Quinn, and this proves it
Lady Gaga will star as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker 2, and this video proves that she’s perfect for the role. When the announcement came that Lady Gaga would be starring in Joker 2 as Harley Quinn, opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, there were some raised eyebrows. Of...
thedigitalfix.com
Anya Taylor-Joy went full method for the Super Mario Bros movie
When it comes to video game movies, let’s be honest, it has been an uphill battle for Hollywood. However, the upcoming animated movie, Super Mario Bros, is looking to be on the right side of the genre, and its cast is taking their roles of the beloved Nintendo characters very seriously.
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron reacts honestly to the idea of an Avatar TV series
James Cameron has given his thoughts on the prospect of an Avatar TV series. Cameron is a busy man, with the upcoming release of Avatar 2 and then many more Avatar movies further down the pipeline too. Avatar 2 will be set around a decade after the events of the...
Comments / 0