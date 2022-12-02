ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
The Associated Press

New Data Reveals Students and Youth Are Favoring Overseas Adventures Over Domestic

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- New data from StudentUniverse, a Flight Centre Travel Group company and the world’s largest student and youth travel marketplace, suggests that young Americans are favoring international travel over domestic, following record Black Friday sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005649/en/ Young student travelers in Europe enjoying time off (Photo: Business Wire)

