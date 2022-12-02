ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-45 NB mainlanes closed this weekend due to bridge repairs between Lockwood and West Dallas: TxDOT

 4 days ago

We have a Gridlock Alert if you plan to be in and around downtown Houston this weekend.

You can expect major slowdowns along I-45 after a TxDOT closure of all northbound mainlanes.

The closure will be between Lockwood and West Dallas due to emergency repairs to a bridge.

To get around this, you'll be detoured to the I-69 northbound direct connector onto the North Loop westbound, and then you can take I-45 northbound or southbound.

On top of this, there will be a number of additional ramp closures that will take place, including the I-45 southbound exit to McKinney.

The closures begin at 9 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday.

