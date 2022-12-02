Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Kroger Locations Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Many Georgia residents have received hundreds of dollars from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
Kroger Unexpectedly Closes This Location ForeverBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Iconic NBA Announcer Hospitalized Following On-Air Medical EmergencyNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Related
The Citizen Online
Post 3 candidate Crane: My ideas for the future of Peachtree City
Misinformation plagues every social or news outlet in our lives. I’m here to give my stance without the creative license of those retelling it. Below are some of my ideas about the future of our great city. The traffic congestion at 54/74 has been a hot topic in this...
The Citizen Online
Commercial rezonings at 2 major Fayette intersections will bring big changes
On Peachtree City’s south border, a big change is afoot for the intersection of Ga. Highway 74 South and Ga. Highway 85. The Fayette County Commission is being asked to approve rezoning 12.6 acres on the southwest side of the intersection for a gas-station-convenience store with retail tenant space.
The Citizen Online
OPINION — Holland will protect Peachtree City
OPINION COLUMN — It’s the countdown to Runoff Election Day. I witnessed some of the largest lines I have ever seen in early voting for a runoff. I cannot see how the lines would be long on December 6. Please make an effort to vote, it matters. Don’t...
The Citizen Online
Quick stops can lead to quick losses
Need to make a quick stop at the convenience store? Don’t forget to take your wallet with you instead of leaving it in the vehicle that you didn’t lock. That is what happened to a man who stopped in at the Circle K on East Lanier Avenue in Fayetteville on Nov. 30.
Gwinnett commission approves additional $23.7 million for Rowen project
A groundbreaking ceremony for the massive project will be held Friday.
fox5atlanta.com
German robotics company bringing North American headquarters, jobs to Cherokee County
CANTON, Ga. - A German robotics company will bring over 100 new jobs to Georgia though a new manufacturing facility in Cherokee County. Becker Robotic Equipment, which was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dülmen, Germany, will invest more than $30 million through its new North American headquarters in Canton.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough creates ordinance for municipal cemetery
McDONOUGH — A new ordinance established by McDonough is expected to open up opportunities for residents looking to lay their loved ones to rest at the city’s Memorial Cemetery. It is an ordinance that has been long anticipated for Mayor Sandra Vincent.
The Citizen Online
Runoff election returns for Fayette, Peachtree City
9:40 P.M. REPORT — In what has been a Republican-dominated county, Republican Herschel Walker squeaked out a 491-vote victory over Democrat Raphael Warnock in final but unofficial vote totals for the U.S. Senate runoff. Walker had 27,059 (50.46%) while Warnock had 26,568 (49.54%). Statewide, the Senate race was see-saw...
Clayton County offering one-stop help to disperse emergency rental assistance funds
Clayton County residents and landlords needing rental payment assistance can get help this week during a three-day Emerg...
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Monroe Local News
Loganville to consider separate applications to make way for commercial center and retail shops
The annexations and rezonings are on Highways 78 and 81 respectively. The Loganville City Council will have its December 2022 work session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 in Council Chambers of Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The meeting will also be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ.
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something cool to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
The Citizen Online
29% of all Fayette voters cast ballots last week in early voting, says Sec. of State
Lines awaited early voters in Peachtree City, Fayetteville and Tyrone last week, and the numbers reflect that. Nearly 3 out of every 10 Fayette registered voters cast ballots at the three early voting locations last week, according to a report from the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. For most,...
fox5atlanta.com
Plane flying ‘very fast’ before crash along Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta, NTSB report says
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - A plane that crash in Alpharetta in October was flying "very fast," according to a preliminary report released by the NTSB. Two people died in the crash along the Big Creek Greenway. The twin-propeller Beechcraft Baron crashed just north of Kimball Bridge Road a little before 1...
gradickcommunications.com
65th Anniversary of most catastrophic event in Carroll County’s history
Around 11:00 a.m. on December 5, 1957, a natural gas leak under Berry’s Pharmacy resulted in a devastating explosion. The impact destroyed multiple buildings and damaged several others in Villa Rica’s downtown district. Twelve people lost their lives and twenty more were injured. The disaster demonstrated the need for a more developed emergency response unit at the local level and the use of odor in natural gas. The explosion had a lasting economic impact on Villa Rica, heightened by the financial burden that the resulting litigation placed on the city. The explosion made national news and remains the most disastrous event in Carroll County history regarding loss of life and injury.
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
Coweta firefighter suspended after neo-Nazi claims
A Coweta County firefighter has been suspended with pay pending an official investigation that he is a neo-Nazi and a me...
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County teachers hold 'secret meeting' about rise in school violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An increase in violence led Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) teachers to meet in secret Monday night. Hours prior, FOX 5 received a poster which promoted a private meeting among GCPS teachers and staff. We attempted to talk to those in attendance, but were asked to leave the property.
Washington Examiner
DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff
As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Comments / 0