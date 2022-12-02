ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

The Citizen Online

OPINION — Holland will protect Peachtree City

OPINION COLUMN — It’s the countdown to Runoff Election Day. I witnessed some of the largest lines I have ever seen in early voting for a runoff. I cannot see how the lines would be long on December 6. Please make an effort to vote, it matters. Don’t...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
The Citizen Online

Quick stops can lead to quick losses

Need to make a quick stop at the convenience store? Don’t forget to take your wallet with you instead of leaving it in the vehicle that you didn’t lock. That is what happened to a man who stopped in at the Circle K on East Lanier Avenue in Fayetteville on Nov. 30.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

McDonough creates ordinance for municipal cemetery

McDONOUGH — A new ordinance established by McDonough is expected to open up opportunities for residents looking to lay their loved ones to rest at the city’s Memorial Cemetery. It is an ordinance that has been long anticipated for Mayor Sandra Vincent.
MCDONOUGH, GA
The Citizen Online

Runoff election returns for Fayette, Peachtree City

9:40 P.M. REPORT — In what has been a Republican-dominated county, Republican Herschel Walker squeaked out a 491-vote victory over Democrat Raphael Warnock in final but unofficial vote totals for the U.S. Senate runoff. Walker had 27,059 (50.46%) while Warnock had 26,568 (49.54%). Statewide, the Senate race was see-saw...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Loganville to consider separate applications to make way for commercial center and retail shops

The annexations and rezonings are on Highways 78 and 81 respectively. The Loganville City Council will have its December 2022 work session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 in Council Chambers of Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The meeting will also be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ.
LOGANVILLE, GA
gradickcommunications.com

65th Anniversary of most catastrophic event in Carroll County’s history

Around 11:00 a.m. on December 5, 1957, a natural gas leak under Berry’s Pharmacy resulted in a devastating explosion. The impact destroyed multiple buildings and damaged several others in Villa Rica’s downtown district. Twelve people lost their lives and twenty more were injured. The disaster demonstrated the need for a more developed emergency response unit at the local level and the use of odor in natural gas. The explosion had a lasting economic impact on Villa Rica, heightened by the financial burden that the resulting litigation placed on the city. The explosion made national news and remains the most disastrous event in Carroll County history regarding loss of life and injury.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
Kennardo G. James

This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why

This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff

As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
GEORGIA STATE

