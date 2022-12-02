ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

This stray will be your lifelong best furry friend forever with some love and patience

 4 days ago

Meet Natasha! She is an adorable, playful 5-year-old Terrier mix, who loves to run, jump and play with her toys. This little girl was once a stray and ended up at Chicago Animal Care & Control in October. PAWS Chicago brought Natasha into their adoption program where she’s received training and lots of TLC.

Not much is known about Natasha's past, but she can be very shy and nervous, especially around men. Despite it all, once you gain her trust, she will want all of our love and affection. Her favorite thing to do is curl up in her favorite person’s lap and roll over for a belly rub or two. Natasha's ideal forever home would be in a quiet neighborhood with adopters who could help her build her confidence. In return, she will be your lifelong best furry friend forever.

Natasha is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more.

Adopt Natasha today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yioCb_0jVCNURC00
Natasha Photo credit PAWS Chicago

Adoption events: Saturday, Dec. 3

PAWS Chicago is hosting their “North Shore New Friend” adoption event on Saturday, December 3 from noon to 3pm in Highland Park. Meet plenty of adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens at the Glenn L. Felner North Shore Adoption Center inside the Petco at 1616 Deerfield Road in Highland Park. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more.

Also on Saturday, December 3, PAWS will host a special “Pup Pop-Up” adoption event at the Lincoln Park Adoption Center, at 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Twelve foster dogs will be brought in looking to find their forever homes. Reserve your spot at pawschicago.org .

Comments / 1

 

