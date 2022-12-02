Read full article on original website
Related
Hitler's secret plan for invading North America
What if the Allies didn’t win World War Two? For the United States and Europe, it would’ve been a disaster. “Nazi forces are not seeking modifications to colonial maps or minor European boundaries,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York). “They seek the destruction of all elective systems of government on every continent, including our own. They seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers who seize power by force.”
The Mysterious People of Diminutive Stature Who Inhabited Skara Brae 5000 Years Ago
Stories about dwarf species of human beings have been circulating for a long time, however, they have often been dismissed as ancient fiction. The discovery of a hobbit-like human species approximately the size of a 3-year-old in 2004 has had researchers and naysayers alike rethink the fact that little people did actually exist and thrive in various parts of the world, like Scotland, Hawaii, and Indonesia.
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
Ukrainian’s Casual Escape After His Leg Is Blown Off Leaves Putin Officer Stunned
A Ukrainian soldier’s mettle ushered shock and awe from witnesses, including a Russian intelligence officer, according to Russian-owned news outlet RIA Novosti, who insisted he must have been on drugs after seemingly hopping off the Novoselovskoye battlefield moments after his leg was blown off. “In one of the recent outings on the task, literally one and a half to two weeks ago, I discovered such a fact, I told everyone about it,” the Russian soldier shared, according to RIA Novosti. “He simply rolled over, applied a tourniquet, took a cane and walked as if nothing had happened,” adding that he believed the Ukrainian was under the influence of a drug that “makes a person not just a machine, but some kind of non-human.” The officer also marveled at a recent display of strength by a Ukrainian military volunteer unit known as the Kraken, which formed the same day as the Russian invasion of the country. “Literally two days pass, the attack of the Kraken: they are walking, ten people, in full growth in broad daylight,” the officer told the outlet. “They didn’t get lost, nothing.”
Russia Responds to Report Putin Fell Down Stairs, Soiled Himself
Rumors speculate the Russian president is suffering from myriad illnesses, such as cancer and Parkinson's disease.
Washington Examiner
Russian troop movements prove John Mearsheimer wrong
Despite realist scholar John Mearsheimer’s efforts to justify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, first in 2014 after Moscow’s seizure of Crimea and now with Moscow's current onslaught, by blaming the West and NATO, Putin’s shifting of Russian troops away from NATO’s borders and into Ukraine proves Russia hardly felt threatened.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin launches wave of missiles at Kyiv as air force ‘suffers big losses’
Russia has unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Ukraine, with citizens heading to shelters across the country and air defences springing into action.Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv and across the country in what Ukrainian officials have been calling the latest wave of Russian missile strikes. Residents of the capital were seen taking cover in the city’s underground rail stations.Meanwhile, the Russian military has lost over 60 fixed-wing aircraft in the conflict with Ukraine, the UK’s ministry of defence has revealed in its latest intelligence update. Russian aircraft are also conducting significantly less missions per day, probably tens...
The Forgotten Story of One of the First U.S. Soldiers Killed Overseas After Pearl Harbor
Private Robert Brooks, a tank driver was killed in the early afternoon on Dec. 8 by a Japanese bomb in the Philippines hours after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Gods of War: History’s Greatest Warriors Who Never Lost a Battle
Throughout history, the world’s best leaders have, largely, started out as some of the greatest warriors. From the ancient societies of Greece, Rome and Egypt to contemporary military giants like the United States and the United Kingdom, these 10 commanders all come from different time periods, backgrounds and specialties. Despite that, they share one thing in common: they never lost a battle.
allthatsinteresting.com
The True Story Of The Panjandrum, A Disastrous Experimental Weapon Of World War II
The Panjandrum was supposed to change the course of the war for the British and help the Allies on D-Day. Instead, it almost took out a dog. During World War II, the Allies experimented with new weapons. But one invention never made it past the prototype stage. The Panjandrum, a spinning wheel propelled by rockets, was simply too dangerous.
Washington Examiner
Submarines will not solve America’s eroding undersea advantage
During the Naval Submarine League’s annual symposium last month, senior U.S. officers issued dire warnings about the state of their force. It is buckling under costs for the new Columbia-class missile submarine and hobbled by construction and maintenance delays that shrink the number of boats able to deploy. But a more significant challenge looms for the U.S. submarine fleet. After decades of owning the undersea, it faces Chinese and Russian capabilities that could neutralize America’s submarine advantage and threaten the United States and its allies at sea and ashore.
Russia Losing 100 Soldiers a Day in Bloody Battle for Bakhmut, Report
Russia is on course to lose more than 100,000 soldiers within a year of the war starting as its forces are repeatedly depleted by Ukraine.
americanmilitarynews.com
US outlines four scenarios for Chinese attack on Taiwan
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Over the past year, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “increased provocative and destabilizing actions in and around the Taiwan Strait” as it pursued Taiwan unification, according to a new report. The U.S....
Science Debunks The Curse Of The Pharoahs By Examining King Tut’s Mummified Body
Nearly 50 years after Harold Carter opened King Tutankhamen’s tomb, I stood in the Egyptian Antiquities Museum in Cairo, Egypt, gazing at the boy king’s solid gold sarcophagus. Nearly 100 years have passed since Harold Carter, a famous British archeologist and Egyptologist who was financed by Lord Carnarvon, discovered the passageway to the boy king’s tomb that had been well hidden for centuries in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt, where I visited by boat on the Nile. It was 120 F in the Valley of the Kings on the July day in 1970 when I visited the tomb, and...
Facts of our history few may know about, take a look.
Famous leader of France Napoleon Bonaparte once quoted, " History is a set of lies agreed upon". However, here are some interesting facts that remain stamped in our world history.
China's Xi thanks late leader Jiang Zemin for ensuring party's survival from 'storms'
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping paid tribute to former leader Jiang Zemin on Tuesday for ensuring the Communist Party's survival from "political storms" and reforming it to inject new vitality and modernise the country's economy.
The Jewish Press
When The Israeli Army Asks Religious To Fight In Mixed-Gender Units
A recent controversy erupted in Israel which captures the many crosswinds of modern life in the state of Israel, especially for Hesder yeshiva students who combine Torah study with army service. This incident may have flown under the radar in North America, but it is a microcosm of the complexity of religious life in Israel.
These never-before-dated Neanderthal footprints could be nearly 300,000 years old
A little over a year ago, we reported on a large area at the foot of the Asperillo cliff, on the coast of the Doñana Natural Area in Huelva, Spain. There, along with numerous animal footprints, other footprints had been found – those of hominids. Until then, the...
maritime-executive.com
US and China Trade Words After USS Chancellorsville Approaches Spratly
The U.S. Navy’s latest freedom of navigation operation in the South China Sea has sparked a new war of words between the Chinese and U.S. military. In a rare seen harshly worded statement from the U.S. Navy, they directly responded to the Chinese statement regarding the operation which accused the U.S. Navy of trespassing in Chinese waters without requesting permission to sail near the hotly contested Spratly Islands.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
70K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0