Disabled Mowat student receives special wheelchair attachment to march in Christmas parade

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago
LYNN HAVEN — A disabled middle school student has been given the opportunity to march in a Christmas parade while playing an instrument.

Karsten Price, a seventh-grade student at Mowat, received a special attachment for a drum to his wheelchair that will allow him to march alongside his peers in the Lynn Haven Christmas Parade on Saturday. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Fifth Street and Florida Avenue.

Price, who has a passion for music, was diagnosed with a neurological disorder when he was a year old and has had to move around in a wheelchair. Despite his disability, Price has remained hopeful throughout the years, which landed him the opportunity to march in his first parade.

“Before, I only could watch the parades every year, but this year I have the opportunity to play in it, and I cannot wait,” Price said. “It’s really an extraordinary opportunity, and it’s going to be a fun time for everyone on Saturday.”

James Blair, an employee from NuMotion of Panama City, designed the attachment for Price’s wheelchair that allows him to play as he’s moving. Blair spent nearly a year and a half collaborating with Price’s therapist, Jeannette Kucik, to find the best way to get the drum mounted to his wheelchair so he’s able to play in the parade.

The design was made for the drum to be positioned in front of Price while his mother, Justina Winkler, operates the chair’s motion during the parade. Winkler said that Saturday’s parade would be a memorable moment for her to see her son pursue one of his dreams.

“I'm just incredibly proud to see him pursue the things he wants to do,” Winkler said with tears in her eyes. “Karsten always strives to do his best in everything he does, and playing in the band has been one of his biggest passions, and I’m glad to see him be able to do that.”

As a second year band student, Price hopes he’s able to continue his participation in parades throughout high school and college. Mowat band director Michelle Birdwell said that she always ensured that he could participate in the band program like any other student.

“Karsten is the first student I’ve had to march in a parade in a full chair, and to see the smile on his face makes it all worth it,” Birdwell said. “Band is for everybody, regardless of the situation.”

Panama City News Herald

