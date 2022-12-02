Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Vestal Parkway Then & Now
The Southern Tier landscape continues to change. It's so interesting to look at pictures of the area from the past. It can be hard to get your bearings on the area you are looking at in pictures of the area from 50, 75, or 100 years ago. I'd love to...
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
12 Binghamton Restaurants Residents Say Make the Trip Worth It
You have family or friends coming to town. Or maybe a client or work-related person about to visit the Binghamton area. What would you suggest to that person, one Southern Tier restaurant that would be worth making the trip for?. That's a tough question. We have so many great places...
Katie Titus SADD Tree gets a red bulb for first time
18-year-old Kadin Abdullah's death is being marked by those outside of Vestal.
WKTV
Aqua Vino moving to former Outback Steakhouse location in New Hartford
UTICA, N.Y. – Aqua Vino is officially relocating from North Utica to New Hartford, according to owner, Rob Esche. The restaurant is moving to the former Outback Steakhouse location in The Orchard. In October, NEWSChannel 2 confirmed Esche was planning to put a restaurant in the space, but it was unclear what it would be.
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man fights NYC ticket – where he’s never been – for months
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clifton Springs native Tom Bush got a New York City violation ticket in the mail. Get this: he’s never been there. The ticket was dismissed a few days ago, but only after months of hassle, and coming to News10NBC. Around the end of September, Bush...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: December 5, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, Mr. Willis Sharpe Kilmer announced today that the annual Christmas dinner for Binghamton newsboys will be held again this year. This is the 20th year the party has been held, and it’s open to every boy in Binghamton who sells or delivers newspapers.
Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Icon and business owner Charles E. “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgie’s Pizza and Subs, died early Sunday after injuries sustained from a stroke just days prior, he was 82. The news was confirmed by a member of the Cleary family, as well as, an obituary posted online. Born January 9, […]
18 Sports Female Fall MVP nominees revealed
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal our Female Fall MVP nominees. 18 Sports has selected four top student-athletes from around the Twin Tiers who have stood out amongst the rest in the fall season on the girls side. You can vote for your favorite sports standout for the next two weeks on http://mytwintiers.com/sports […]
cnycentral.com
Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. to perform at the Amp in August
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. will be performing at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview. The concert is scheduled for August 16th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. The Goo Goo Dolls, who formed in Buffalo in...
$1 million for a modest ranch house. How Onondaga County bought up land for Micron
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County just spent $1 million to buy one of the last homes standing in the way of the giant Micron Technology chip fab development planned in the town of Clay. Paul and Robin Richer, who were among the last holdouts opposed to the county’s plans...
cnycentral.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers to play at the JMA Wireless Dome in April
Syracuse, N.Y. — Live Nation has announced rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers have a scheduled concert at the JMA Wireless Dome. The concert is scheduled for Friday, April 14th at 6:30 p.m. The Strokes and King Princess will also perform, Live Nation said. According to the Red Hot...
cnycentral.com
Fort Ontario to celebrate Wreaths Across America
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — Wreaths Across America along with Friends of Fort Ontario State Historic Site and fort staff have announced the fifth annual National Wreaths Across America Day program. The Wreaths Across America event will take place on Saturday, December 17th starting at noon at the Fort Ontario...
Syracuse man’s car and cell phone linked to murder near Destiny USA. But where was he?
Syracuse, NY -- There’s no doubt that Hosea Hanslip’s red Ford Fusion sedan carried the shooter who murdered a man two years ago near Destiny USA. There’s also evidence that places Hanslip’s cell phone in the same general area of his red car as it moved across the city the morning of Joel Saldana’s death.
37 properties for sale in Chemung County real estate auction
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County’s second real estate auction of the year is now live with over 30 properties up for bid. The Chemung County Owned Real Estate Auction went live on December 6 on Auctions International. There are a total of 37 houses and lots up for bid. The rules for registration […]
NewsChannel 36
Elmira College Under the Dome Craft Fair Returns December 4
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira College's annual Under the Dome Craft returns to the Murray Athletic Center on Sunday, December 4th. More than 200 vendors will be on site, with handmade gifts, home goods, crafts and foods. The event runs from 9AM until 3PM - admission is $5 per person;...
cnycentral.com
Fire at apartment building in Collegetown-area of Ithaca near Cornell campus
Ithaca, NY — Firefighters remained at Dryden Road for hours in Ithaca after a fire at an apartment building in Collegetown. The fire was reported just after six in the morning Monday at 151 Dryden Road. This is an area where many Cornell students live. Ithaca Fire says crews...
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
Pierogies and Halubki Ukraine fundraiser
The First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church is hosting a tasty fundraiser to raise money for those fighting and suffering in Ukraine.
Holiday Home Tour returns for the 37th year
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira residents opened their doors to guests on Sunday as part of Near Westside Neighborhood Association’s 37th annual Home for the Holidays event. The event allows residents to take self-guided tours inside some of Elmira’s best homes, and given the season, allows homeowners to decorate the interior with their favorite holiday […]
