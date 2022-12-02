ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

The Vestal Parkway Then & Now

The Southern Tier landscape continues to change. It's so interesting to look at pictures of the area from the past. It can be hard to get your bearings on the area you are looking at in pictures of the area from 50, 75, or 100 years ago. I'd love to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WKTV

Aqua Vino moving to former Outback Steakhouse location in New Hartford

UTICA, N.Y. – Aqua Vino is officially relocating from North Utica to New Hartford, according to owner, Rob Esche. The restaurant is moving to the former Outback Steakhouse location in The Orchard. In October, NEWSChannel 2 confirmed Esche was planning to put a restaurant in the space, but it was unclear what it would be.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: December 5, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, Mr. Willis Sharpe Kilmer announced today that the annual Christmas dinner for Binghamton newsboys will be held again this year. This is the 20th year the party has been held, and it’s open to every boy in Binghamton who sells or delivers newspapers.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Icon and business owner Charles E. “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgie’s Pizza and Subs, died early Sunday after injuries sustained from a stroke just days prior, he was 82. The news was confirmed by a member of the Cleary family, as well as, an obituary posted online. Born January 9, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Female Fall MVP nominees revealed

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal our Female Fall MVP nominees. 18 Sports has selected four top student-athletes from around the Twin Tiers who have stood out amongst the rest in the fall season on the girls side. You can vote for your favorite sports standout for the next two weeks on http://mytwintiers.com/sports […]
ELMIRA, NY
cnycentral.com

Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. to perform at the Amp in August

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. will be performing at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview. The concert is scheduled for August 16th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. The Goo Goo Dolls, who formed in Buffalo in...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers to play at the JMA Wireless Dome in April

Syracuse, N.Y. — Live Nation has announced rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers have a scheduled concert at the JMA Wireless Dome. The concert is scheduled for Friday, April 14th at 6:30 p.m. The Strokes and King Princess will also perform, Live Nation said. According to the Red Hot...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Fort Ontario to celebrate Wreaths Across America

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — Wreaths Across America along with Friends of Fort Ontario State Historic Site and fort staff have announced the fifth annual National Wreaths Across America Day program. The Wreaths Across America event will take place on Saturday, December 17th starting at noon at the Fort Ontario...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira College Under the Dome Craft Fair Returns December 4

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira College's annual Under the Dome Craft returns to the Murray Athletic Center on Sunday, December 4th. More than 200 vendors will be on site, with handmade gifts, home goods, crafts and foods. The event runs from 9AM until 3PM - admission is $5 per person;...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Holiday Home Tour returns for the 37th year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira residents opened their doors to guests on Sunday as part of Near Westside Neighborhood Association’s 37th annual Home for the Holidays event. The event allows residents to take self-guided tours inside some of Elmira’s best homes, and given the season, allows homeowners to decorate the interior with their favorite holiday […]
ELMIRA, NY

