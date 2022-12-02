Read full article on original website
Local commissions behind law enforcement gun violence crackdown
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) —The fight to end gun violence has taken a step by both the Dothan police department and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office wants to put more law enforcement on streets, but they need help from their respective commissions. Over the past few weeks in...
Dale Co. man arrested, charged with animal cruelty
MIDLAND CITY, Ala (WDHN)— A Midland City man was arrested early Monday morning after being accused of harming a puppy in front of its owner and causing it to need stitches across its back, per Midland City Police. According to MCPD Chief Jimmy Singleton, Corey Thurman, 35, was visiting...
Dothan Housing Authority hosts Rental Fair
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Housing Authority is hosting another rental fair. For those interested, it will take place at 1001 Montana Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13th. The purpose of the fair is to give those served by the housing authority a...
Mental health crises center planned for mid-2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SpectraCare announced on Tuesday that its new crises center should be operational by summer and will focus on immediate assistance to those suffering from mental issues. “Many times, they call, and doors are not open,” is how SpectraCare CEO Melissa Kirkland describes the current care situation....
More details released about Calhoun County shooting
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy. It happened Friday night at his home in Blountstown. The sheriff’s office believes the shooting was a targeted attack. Initially, investigators believed he was shot three times, but on Monday Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn […]
Sentencing for Dothan pastor to continue, motion to intervene struck down
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The motion to intervene and halt the sentencing for activist Kenneth Glasgow, who is charged with multiple federal crimes, has been struck down. Glasgow stated in early November that he intended to plead guilty to federal charges of tax evasion, mail fraud, and drug charges. The motion...
Elba police cracking down on illegal drug traffic in the city
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over recent weeks, Elba police have made more than a dozen arrests on intent to distribute a controlled substance, along with distribution of a controlled substance. Recently, Karen Bogedain was arrested on the charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; distribution of...
WATCH: Angel of Hope candlelight vigil
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tuesday, December 6th the Wiregrass Angel of Hope invites the public to a candlelight vigil to remember and honor the lives of children that were gone too soon. This annual event is hosted at the ‘Angel of Hope’ statue at Westgate Park. The Angel...
Houston County Sheriff: “Actively on board” with taking back streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza delivered a strong message on Friday: the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are “actively on board” with working together to stop a recent string of gun violence in the city of Dothan and surrounding areas.
Alabama teacher hailed a hero for saving choking student
GOSHEN, Ala. (WSFA) - A kindergarten teacher is being hailed a hero for saving her choking student. Joy Felch is a teacher at Goshen Elementary School. In November, Felch was in the cafeteria with her class when she noticed something was wrong with her student Atticus. He was choking on a sliced peach.
Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow planned to plead guilty to drug and other charges on Thursday, but his hearing was scrubbed after two women intervened in his case, apparently without his knowledge. In their federal court filing, former Dothan residents Ruth Page-Nelson and Andrea Eggleston Mayo listed...
Alabama Power to test Farley plant sirens
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Power’s Plant Farley, located near Dothan , will be activating the outdoor sirens around the plant’s 10-mile radius as part of an annual test on Wednesday, December 7 at noon Central Time. The test prepares plant neighbors and makes them aware of the...
Saffold arrested again in courthouse, bond now revoked
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kevin Saffold, a well-known figure in Dothan, had his bond revoked this morning after becoming disorderly at the Houston County Courthouse. According to court documents, Saffold broke the condition of his bond to maintain lawful behavior after being arrested for disorderly conduct. At 10:45 a.m....
1 killed in Coffee County crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba man has died after an early Sunday morning crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama 51 near the 13-mile marker, approximately 12 miles northeast of New Brockton, in Coffee County. According to ALEA, 25-year-old Deanthony...
Deal struck in Dothan park shooting murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As jurors prepared to deliberate a murder suspect’s fate, a deal was struck and Ashanti Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a less serious offense. He received 11 years in prison, and a judge credited the time he spent in jail awaiting trial. Williams drove others...
Dothan payment kiosks closing for maintenance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Utilities Payment Kiosks will shut down for routine maintenance. Maintenance is required for the computer system that operates the Dothan Utilities Payment Kiosks located at the Dothan Civic Center and Westgate Park. This will require the control system to be shut down for 24...
Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Amid a violent crime outbreak Dothan police say a successful and proactive initiative has taken dozens of guns and many drugs from the streets. “Thirty-six firearms, over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, one pound of synthetic cannabinoid, several hundred ecstasy pills, crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, and approximately $30,000 (in cash) have been seized,” per a department statement.
Pet of the Week: Gentle Greta
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re still looking for that perfect gift, look no further than this week’s feature on Pet of the Week. Melissa Gideon from the Dothan Animal Shelter joined us with a sweet 3 1/2 month old black lab mix named Greta. Greta has only...
Sister of Elba man killed in car crash speaks out
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last month, life has been rough for Sharon Kennard as she has been on the road constantly tending to sick family members. Now, life has thrown another curveball her way — Sunday morning she lost her younger brother in a car crash.
